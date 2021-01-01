« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads

vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12360 on: Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:00:19 pm
Correct he has been horrendous really for them.

I usually dont bother with after match yapping but had to listen on and Neville was hilarious he was like a 10 year old and as much as Carragher was winding him up he was also right with most of what he said to him as well.

I mean they clearly were looking for another manager in the summer and he has blamed the Glazers when this bloke has spent £600m how can you blame the owners for that ?
Think that was the same sky clip where Neville kept saying Liverpool had to settle for their 3rd choice manager in Slot.  He came across as a right childish twat. Cant even figure out what point or spin or bantz shite he was aiming for.   So basically our 3rd choice beat your 1st choice 3-0?
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12361 on: Yesterday at 11:16:00 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 12:54:10 pm
What's their beef with Rashford? I was sat in the golf club the other week with my back to some United fans and overheard them having a go at him. I didn't realise the criticism was so wide spread amongst them until I saw the stick he was getting yesterday at Old Trafford. Oh another thing that they were saying was that they had high hopes that they could really 'do something' this year! It did make me crack into a wry smile and almost a full blown laugh, it's a good job I was facing the other way from them.
 ;D

While he's a bit shite and I'm only going by motd highlights as I could only listen to the match at work, wasn't he the one that put in at least a couple of chances that Zirkzee fluffed for them?
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12362 on: Yesterday at 11:23:57 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm
Ive just seen/heard the neckbeard, tourist conning prick that is Ste Howson banging on about them having better xG and the same amount of shots on target, while also waffling about how he can see attacking patterns of play from them :lmao

Not sure where he's getting that from, the xG on motd was comfortably in our favour and while they had the same amount of shots on target that figure is obviously lowered by the disallowed goal since that was on target too. Any stats should also take into account that we confirmed the win with more than half an hour to go and were able to ease off our play.
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12363 on: Yesterday at 11:43:13 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 12:54:10 pm
What's their beef with Rashford? I was sat in the golf club the other week with my back to some United fans and overheard them having a go at him. I didn't realise the criticism was so wide spread amongst them until I saw the stick he was getting yesterday at Old Trafford. Oh another thing that they were saying was that they had high hopes that they could really 'do something' this year! It did make me crack into a wry smile and almost a full blown laugh, it's a good job I was facing the other way from them.
 ;D

They've taken to calling him "Trashford" too, which can't be good for his confidence. I've even heard several of them bemoaning Greenwood's sale and wishing they'd kept him and sold Rashford instead.  :o
elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12364 on: Yesterday at 11:52:16 pm
Handy rule of thumb for Gary Neville - anything he ever says about Liverpool is absolute bollocks and is always wrong.
Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12365 on: Today at 12:00:39 am
If there was ever plain as your nose proof for my contention that you cant expect a goal until you've scored it that game and those stats prove it. From watching the game I personally expected us to score 6 ( 3 went in 1 was disallowed mo and sbozo missed when i would have bet the house) and i expected them to get none (Ali saves those two shots every time always does)  and they did. The fuck 1.5 odd each is supposed to prove its a farce. and of course you cant score half a goal.


Maybe in very large data mining sets but its not used like that its used for example so mancs can say they should have had a draw in a game they got punked in, as far as i can see.
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12366 on: Today at 12:04:04 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:23:57 pm
Not sure where he's getting that from, the xG on motd was comfortably in our favour and while they had the same amount of shots on target that figure is obviously lowered by the disallowed goal since that was on target too. Any stats should also take into account that we confirmed the win with more than half an hour to go and were able to ease off our play.
Think their xG at half-time was 0.06.

They conveniently leave that out.
farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12367 on: Today at 12:08:56 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:04:04 am
Think their xG at half-time was 0.06.

They conveniently leave that out.
That can't be... The shot through VVD's legs may have been a low xG, but Zerkzees' header? Wasn't that at 1-0 still?
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - Arne says hello dickheads
Reply #12368 on: Today at 12:14:13 am
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:52:16 pm
Handy rule of thumb for Gary Neville - anything he ever says about Liverpool is absolute bollocks and is always wrong.

Updated your comment for accuracy.  ;D
