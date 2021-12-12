Manchester United have agreed a deal to buy Paris Saint-Germains Manuel Ugarte for 50m (£42.3m) plus 10m in add-ons, with Scott McTominay expected to accept a 30m transfer to Napoli.PSG had wanted a 60m fixed fee for Ugarte but United, after targeting the holding midfielder early in the window, negotiated a lower price, with the bonuses subject to performance and success.
And he was available last season for 35m .. the difference a season makes.Good buy for them, tbf.Watch him start for them over the weekend and put in a worldie.
, albeit he is a red card risk in the PL, the way he tackles.
Won't be a problem in that shirt, particularly in the next game
As soon as our DM mistimes a tackle it's a booking, never applies in the PL to the Manc cabal.Definitely harder to be a midfield destroyer than it was for the likes of Masch as the PL is so whistle and card happy now.
Crosby Nick never fails.
See their mouthpiece Jamie Jackson is carrying water for them again in The Guardian: Yeah, PSG aren't going to lose a cent on him after realizing he's nowhere near good enough. Great job, lads! Great process.
Great job from them, spent 2 months haggling PSG down from 60m euros to 60m euros. The passing ability of a Ugarte, Mainoo midfield will be very similar to the famous Barca trio.
Szoboszlais one at the weekend was pretty soft.
It was a funny one. He tripped the guy he was chasing because he got elbowed in the face. I can totally see why the ref gave him a booking.
yeah but I think "attacking an opponent's elbow with the bridge of your nose" is actually mentioned in the laws of the game.
It wasn't an attack on Szobo, the guy with the ball was running. Just unfortunate for Szobo. Robbo's shit pass gave the ball away and left him covering a big hole.
I wasn't serious fgs.
They're "exploring" bringing Sterling in. Oh please do.
I see as well on Salford BBC they're quoting £42m in the headlines as the fee and ignoring the adds on that take it over £50m.With us they always include all the bonuses (i.e. Nunez 85 rather than the inital 65 or whatever it was).
Man Utd agree £50m deal to sign Ugarte from PSGManchester United have agreed a 50m euros (£42.29m) fee with Paris St-Germain for Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte.The deal also includes a potential for 10m euros (£8.46m) in additional payments.
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool complete signing of Uruguay striker from Benfica for initial £64mLiverpool have completed the signing of Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Portuguese side Benfica on a six-year-deal for an initial £64m.The 22-year-old could become the club's record signing, with the fee rising to a potential £85m with add-ons.
The Guardian have always acted like a bunch of kids over this. It's like they're all 5.
Anthony Taylor the ref again, you need to get a riot protest going.
Paging Capon! Repeat, paging Capon!We have a new challenger!
