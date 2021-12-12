« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 720602 times)

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11920 on: Yesterday at 12:45:36 pm »
See their mouthpiece Jamie Jackson is carrying water for them again in The Guardian:

Quote
Manchester United have agreed a deal to buy Paris Saint-Germains Manuel Ugarte for 50m (£42.3m) plus 10m in add-ons, with Scott McTominay expected to accept a 30m transfer to Napoli.

PSG had wanted a 60m fixed fee for Ugarte but United, after targeting the holding midfielder early in the window, negotiated a lower price, with the bonuses subject to performance and success.

Yeah, PSG aren't going to lose a cent on him after realizing he's nowhere near good enough. Great job, lads! Great process.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,650
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11921 on: Yesterday at 12:46:49 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:59:52 am
And he was available last season for 35m .. the difference a season makes.
Good buy for them, tbf.

Watch him start for them over the weekend and put in a worldie.

His one and only worldie
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,667
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11922 on: Yesterday at 01:33:21 pm »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 10:37:47 am
, albeit he is a red card risk in the PL, the way he tackles.

Won't be a problem in that shirt, particularly in the next game
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,590
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11923 on: Yesterday at 01:38:52 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:33:21 pm
Won't be a problem in that shirt, particularly in the next game

As soon as our DM mistimes a tackle it's a booking, never applies in the PL to the Manc cabal.

Definitely harder to be a midfield destroyer than it was for the likes of Masch as the PL is so whistle and card happy now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,074
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11924 on: Yesterday at 01:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:38:52 pm
As soon as our DM mistimes a tackle it's a booking, never applies in the PL to the Manc cabal.

Definitely harder to be a midfield destroyer than it was for the likes of Masch as the PL is so whistle and card happy now.

Szoboszlais one at the weekend was pretty soft.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,590
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11925 on: Yesterday at 02:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:45:36 pm
See their mouthpiece Jamie Jackson is carrying water for them again in The Guardian:

Yeah, PSG aren't going to lose a cent on him after realizing he's nowhere near good enough. Great job, lads! Great process.

I see as well on Salford BBC they're quoting £42m in the headlines as the fee and ignoring the adds on that take it over £50m.

With us they always include all the bonuses (i.e. Nunez 85 rather than the inital 65 or whatever it was).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,819
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11926 on: Yesterday at 02:14:26 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:38:35 am
Great job from them, spent 2 months haggling PSG down from 60m euros to 60m euros.

The passing ability of a Ugarte, Mainoo midfield will be very similar to the famous Barca trio.

And the fans will tell you they are so good that they only need those 2 to do the job of 3 people.
Logged

Online baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,601
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11927 on: Yesterday at 02:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:40:37 pm
Szoboszlais one at the weekend was pretty soft.

It was a funny one. He tripped the guy he was chasing because he got elbowed in the face. I can totally see why the ref gave him a booking.

Casemiro got sent off twice, both for massively stupid things, but that Rojo lad used to get away with murder.
Logged

Offline DHRED

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11928 on: Yesterday at 02:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:45:36 pm
See their mouthpiece Jamie Jackson is carrying water for them again in The Guardian:

Yeah, PSG aren't going to lose a cent on him after realizing he's nowhere near good enough. Great job, lads! Great process.

Their recruitment strategy is bizarre, youd think theyd have learned by now!

Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11929 on: Yesterday at 02:24:11 pm »
Quote from: baffled on Yesterday at 02:20:47 pm
It was a funny one. He tripped the guy he was chasing because he got elbowed in the face. I can totally see why the ref gave him a booking.
yeah but I think "attacking an opponent's elbow with the bridge of your nose" is actually mentioned in the laws of the game.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,239
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11930 on: Yesterday at 03:04:24 pm »
Looks like theyre building a squad capable of competing for 7th.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,601
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11931 on: Yesterday at 03:11:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:24:11 pm
yeah but I think "attacking an opponent's elbow with the bridge of your nose" is actually mentioned in the laws of the game.

It wasn't an attack on Szobo, the guy with the ball was running. Just unfortunate for Szobo. Robbo's shit pass gave the ball away and left him covering a big hole.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11932 on: Yesterday at 04:24:27 pm »
Quote from: baffled on Yesterday at 03:11:50 pm
It wasn't an attack on Szobo, the guy with the ball was running. Just unfortunate for Szobo. Robbo's shit pass gave the ball away and left him covering a big hole.
I wasn't serious fgs.  :) 

anyhow, it was no more a foul on the Brentford player than it was an attack on Dom.  ludicrous yellow.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,984
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11933 on: Yesterday at 04:35:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:24:27 pm
I wasn't serious fgs.  :) 


For Guff's sake?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,841
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11934 on: Yesterday at 06:26:18 pm »
They're "exploring" bringing Sterling in. Oh please do.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11935 on: Yesterday at 06:27:22 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 06:26:18 pm
They're "exploring" bringing Sterling in. Oh please do.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

They'll gazump us for Chiesa - put us in our place, etc etc.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11936 on: Today at 05:58:56 am »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 06:26:18 pm
They're "exploring" bringing Sterling in. Oh please do.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

On one side, he is better than anything they have in that position.

On the other side, it ruins the narrative they are peddling that Ineos are supposedly changing how things are run over there. Yet another past his best player on gargantuan wages ? This would be very funny if it happened.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,555
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11937 on: Today at 07:48:47 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:08:39 pm
I see as well on Salford BBC they're quoting £42m in the headlines as the fee and ignoring the adds on that take it over £50m.

With us they always include all the bonuses (i.e. Nunez 85 rather than the inital 65 or whatever it was).

Ugarte
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c5y8dn8z1zqo
Quote
Man Utd agree £50m deal to sign Ugarte from PSG

Manchester United have agreed a 50m euros (£42.29m) fee with Paris St-Germain for Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The deal also includes a potential for 10m euros (£8.46m) in additional payments.

Nunez
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61742358#:~:text=Liverpool%20have%20completed%20the%20signing,appearances%20for%20Benfica%20last%20season.
Quote
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool complete signing of Uruguay striker from Benfica for initial £64m

Liverpool have completed the signing of Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Portuguese side Benfica on a six-year-deal for an initial £64m.

The 22-year-old could become the club's record signing, with the fee rising to a potential £85m with add-ons.

One headline includes the add-ons in the price, one doesn't.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,665
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11938 on: Today at 08:01:21 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:08:39 pm
I see as well on Salford BBC they're quoting £42m in the headlines as the fee and ignoring the adds on that take it over £50m.

With us they always include all the bonuses (i.e. Nunez 85 rather than the inital 65 or whatever it was).

The Guardian have always acted like a bunch of kids over this. It's like they're all 5.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11939 on: Today at 09:13:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:01:21 am
The Guardian have always acted like a bunch of kids over this. It's like they're all 5.

Anthony Taylor the ref again, you need to get a riot protest going.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,665
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11940 on: Today at 09:16:34 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:13:52 am
Anthony Taylor the ref again, you need to get a riot protest going.



I've given up now. It couldn't be more obviously bent if it tried.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,555
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11941 on: Today at 09:27:41 am »
Don't think we've lost against United under Taylor have we?
Still a shite appointment regardless. Win or draw and he's still giving them horrendous decisions.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,274
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11942 on: Today at 01:10:44 pm »
As bad as Taylor can be, when the alternatives include David Coote, Paul Tierney, and Simon Hooper, Taylor looks like Collina by comparison.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,673
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11943 on: Today at 01:44:53 pm »
Quote from: elbow on August 26, 2024, 10:52:11 pm
:lmao

Paging Capon! Repeat, paging Capon!

We have a new challenger!
Hahaha  :lmao

Reminds me of these i did after the Man Utd win ;D

HJGJGJHJ-1" border="0

FHGFHJG-1" border="0

FGHFHGF" border="0

khkhkhkhk" border="0
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,026
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11944 on: Today at 02:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:44:53 pm
FHGFHJG-1" border="0
Hahahahahahahahha
Thats freaking hilarious.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,436
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11945 on: Today at 02:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:44:53 pm
Hahaha  :lmao

Reminds me of these i did after the Man Utd win ;D

HJGJGJHJ-1" border="0

FHGFHJG-1" border="0

FGHFHGF" border="0

khkhkhkhk" border="0

:lmao
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,811
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11946 on: Today at 04:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:44:53 pm
Hahaha  :lmao

Reminds me of these i did after the Man Utd win ;D

HJGJGJHJ-1" border="0

FHGFHJG-1" border="0

FGHFHGF" border="0

khkhkhkhk" border="0

Fuckin hell. :lmao :lmao
Logged
#Sausages

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • ***JFT97***
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11947 on: Today at 05:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:44:53 pm
Hahaha  :lmao

Reminds me of these i did after the Man Utd win ;D

HJGJGJHJ-1" border="0

FHGFHJG-1" border="0

FGHFHGF" border="0

khkhkhkhk" border="0
:lmao still remember these ... fucking brilliant! :lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Up
« previous next »
 