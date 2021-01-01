« previous next »
« Reply #11880 on: Today at 10:41:03 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:50:29 am
I've never seen Mainoo play beyond some very brief highlights. Pisstake thread notwithstanding, if he was playing at, say, Wolves, would people here have him earmarked as a #6 target for us? How does he rate compared to Bajcetic or Grav (as a #6)?

Definitely not, he can't pass and while he makes a few tackles he doesn't read the game well defensively, leaves gaps galore. He looks much better than he is because he does a nice dribble occasionally but other than that there's not much to him.

Him and Ugarte in midfield will be hilarious.
« Reply #11881 on: Today at 11:05:46 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:27:10 am
Yeah aside from the Utd piss-taking, I do think he's a tidy player. Really good at receiving the ball under pressure and progressing the ball with a little dribble or clever pass, decent at winning it back  just based on what I've seen. I think if he was linked with us there would be a bit of excitement about what he offers.

Tidy is a good word - that's probably the best I'd say about him based on what I've seen. He's fine. Solid, even.  But he seems to invite these fucking weird Zidane/Seedorf comparisons and I've just no idea what people are seeing.
« Reply #11882 on: Today at 12:39:08 pm »
There will be madness if we beat these at Snake Mountain on Sunday.
« Reply #11883 on: Today at 12:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:39:08 pm
There will be madness if we beat these at Snake Mountain on Sunday.

Che brother grimm Neville is probably trying to organise a green and gold fan demonstration to try and get it called off.........or maybe some sort of protest against Ineos now instead of Glazers
« Reply #11884 on: Today at 02:40:35 pm »
Perhaps the comparison isnt entirely fair. Fabian Hürzeler is 31, new and fresh and clearly exhilarated by the process of climbing the mountain. Erik ten Hag is 54 and in his third season as Manchester United manager, which is enough to wear anybody down. It doesnt help that Ten Hags socklessness makes it seem as if hes forever on the verge of kicking his shoes off, stuffing his face with Toblerone and driving barefoot to Dundee. But where Hürzeler speaks impressively about processes and the dangers of euphoria, bright-eyed and enthusiastic, Ten Hag seems (understandably) despairing of a team that, in the fifth minute of injury time, can let Simon Adingra cut back on his stronger right foot to cross for João Pedros winner. We have to be more clinical in both boxes, may be true, but why are they not already? How do you put that right if players arent doing the basics?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/26/premier-league-10-talking-points-from-the-weekends-action

:lmao
« Reply #11885 on: Today at 03:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:39:08 pm
There will be madness if we beat these at Snake Mountain on Sunday.

what's annoying is that in year 1 of Tenth Hag's reign - they started like shit - and we had to go there as well very early in the season. We, unfortunately, lost - and the media was so excited about Manu again.

feels like a similar set-up this time.
« Reply #11886 on: Today at 03:10:30 pm »
Thats brilliant. Really hits the nail on the head with whats wrong about Ten Hag.

If he cant sound convincing when giving an interview to the media, imagine how hard he must find it to sound convincing to his players. No wonder they play like a bunch of headless chickens.

Meanwhile, Brighton appear to have unearthed yet another gem.
« Reply #11887 on: Today at 03:35:18 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:08:06 pm
Joao Pedro  ::)
Thanks mate. The defending for his goal was atrocious though. 80% of the United team on the other side of the pitch, cannot prevent a cross, keeper doesn't even go for it, Pedro gets a free run and a header.
"Shock" goal- THREE... Brighton players are unmarked, in the penalty area on the opposite side.

2-1 flattered United, really.

8:01 - Look at this comedy of errors, laziness and the utter, sheer, diabolical incompetence on display:
https://youtu.be/RQcPS-Xr-38?si=1_VSSJTJapEHHF30&t=480

Think about it.. the whole United team is back there. 9 Players are all on one side of the pitch, 10 are ball-watching(incl the keeper)... no-one is making a challenge... no-one's watching the space behind them, everyone caught up in the moment(United are in anxious mode)... BANG!
« Reply #11888 on: Today at 04:12:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:08:05 pm
what's annoying is that in year 1 of Tenth Hag's reign - they started like shit - and we had to go there as well very early in the season. We, unfortunately, lost - and the media was so excited about Manu again.

feels like a similar set-up this time.

We had also started like shit that year though. Think we had 2 points going into that game.
« Reply #11889 on: Today at 06:08:15 pm »
Fuck me. If we don't beat these useless fucking wankers this coming weekend then fuck me.


They are so shite that it's unreal. Need to break this fucking hoodoo bollocks.
« Reply #11890 on: Today at 06:10:55 pm »
Subtly put as always Andy.
« Reply #11891 on: Today at 06:14:01 pm »
« Reply #11892 on: Today at 06:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:10:55 pm
Subtly put as always Andy.
yeah, I hate it when ppl beat around the bush.
« Reply #11893 on: Today at 06:15:33 pm »
Defending on Joao Pedro's goal was something else. Hopefully we see that again this weekend.
« Reply #11894 on: Today at 06:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:14:01 pm

Just clocked your signature and spent the last few minutes going down that particular rabbit hole. That challenge on Mac Allister looks as bad now as it did in March.
« Reply #11895 on: Today at 07:22:38 pm »
9:44 - 9:52

 :lmao

https://youtu.be/RQcPS-Xr-38?si=ijqjE2nB2XJkY314&t=584

(Looks like Destiny havin a laugh there behind Ten-Hag ;D )




I keep saying it - that head needs a condom.
« Reply #11896 on: Today at 07:30:36 pm »
That bottom picture looks like one of Capon's creations :lmao
