Joao Pedro
Thanks mate. The defending for his goal was atrocious though. 80% of the United team on the other side of the pitch, cannot prevent a cross, keeper doesn't even go for it, Pedro gets a free run and a header.
"Shock" goal- THREE... Brighton players are unmarked, in the penalty area on the opposite side.
2-1 flattered United, really.
8:01 - Look at this comedy of errors, laziness and the utter, sheer, diabolical incompetence on display:https://youtu.be/RQcPS-Xr-38?si=1_VSSJTJapEHHF30&t=480
Think about it.. the whole United team is back there. 9 Players are all on one side of the pitch, 10 are ball-watching(incl the keeper)... no-one is making a challenge... no-one's watching the space behind them, everyone caught up in the moment(United are in anxious mode)... BANG!