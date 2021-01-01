Was going mad when Gashford had that header saved only for it to go in off his heel the spawny tw*t but saved by VAR when it was offside. Still managed to score with a deflection though spawny b*astards. So happy when the "winner" was offside cos it touched whosit on the way in. Then the real winner for Brighton and 0 (ZERO) GD is back to wreck their day. We really need to beat these next week!!