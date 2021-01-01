I don't see United as a threat anymore, but the sheer arrogance of ETH and Neville (claiming last week they will finish 3rd) makes me continually despise the c*nts still.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
That is Capon in the seagull mask.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
I wonder why good strikers are so rare these days.
Can't remember where I read it but I think it was suggested there is a greater emphasis on speed and athleticism over instinct. Tactically, top teams don't look to have forwards whose sole job is to just score. The days of the goalhanger are pretty much done. Also if you compare some of the top forwards from the 90s to today, there are far less Fowler types (technically gifted finishers and creative types who are not classically athletic) out there now.
Didnt watch it, but 2 games into a new season, and Im guessing still nothing to show seven Hag is actually a good coach correct?
Same old United. They need a manager who puts the fear of god into them. They stroll around hoping to snatch a goal from a quick counter.The only two games that they get motivated for are the ones against us. Theyll try against us next week but then go back to their usual ways.
Get Ten Haags kipper on that manager flag in the Kop IMHO.
