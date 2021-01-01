« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:06:06 pm
We better not give these anything next weekend. They're crap.

Show up, concentrate, give them no respect and come away with the three points.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:06:57 pm
Zirkzee shinned one in last week and he was the new messiah.  This week he shinned one and he's cost them two points because he was offside.  I'm still not sure how they contrived to not score that chance.

They're still only a threat on the counter-attack.  It will be a good test for us to see how we manage that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:09:40 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:48:09 pm
I don't see United as a threat anymore, but the sheer arrogance of ETH and Neville (claiming last week they will finish 3rd) makes me continually despise the c*nts still.

If we keep selling the squad without replacements they might pip us by default as they spawn wins as usual.Obviously I hope not!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:35:17 pm
Tory club wankers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:56:14 pm
Was going mad when Gashford had that header saved only for it to go in off his heel the spawny tw*t but saved by VAR when it was offside. Still managed to score with a deflection though spawny b*astards. So happy when the "winner" was offside cos it touched whosit on the way in. Then the real winner for Brighton and 0 (ZERO) GD is back to wreck their day. We really need to beat these next week!!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:00:30 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:52:25 pm
That is Capon in the seagull mask.
;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:03:26 pm
I wonder why good strikers are so rare these days.
 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:12:32 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:03:26 pm
I wonder why good strikers are so rare these days.
 

Can't remember where I read it but I think it was suggested there is a greater emphasis on speed and athleticism over instinct. Tactically, top teams don't look to have forwards whose sole job is to just score. The days of the goalhanger are pretty much done. Also if you compare some of the top forwards from the 90s to today, there are far less Fowler types (technically gifted  finishers and creative types who are not classically athletic) out there now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:21:40 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:12:32 pm
Can't remember where I read it but I think it was suggested there is a greater emphasis on speed and athleticism over instinct. Tactically, top teams don't look to have forwards whose sole job is to just score. The days of the goalhanger are pretty much done. Also if you compare some of the top forwards from the 90s to today, there are far less Fowler types (technically gifted  finishers and creative types who are not classically athletic) out there now.
👍
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:43:31 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:40:48 pm
Didnt watch it, but 2 games into a new season, and Im guessing still nothing to show seven Hag is actually a good coach correct?

Just wait until he gets a £42m ball-playing GK a £64m proper number 9 £100m of centre-backs not called Maguire Ugarte. Then he'll finally have what he needs to play his very, very specific brand of winning football and you'll be singing a different tune.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:59:02 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:19:16 pm
Same old United. They need a manager who puts the fear of god into them. They stroll around hoping to snatch a goal from a quick counter.

The only two games that they get motivated for are the ones against us. Theyll try against us next week but then go back to their usual ways.

Giggseh would put the fear of god into a few of the married players Im sure.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:36:35 pm
Get Ten Haags kipper on that manager flag in the Kop IMHO.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:41:47 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:36:35 pm
Get Ten Haags kipper on that manager flag in the Kop IMHO.
With the seagull's head next to him?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:43:38 pm
That Zirkzee is a bit of a lump isn't he, looks like he's about 3 stone overweight
