Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:06:06 pm
We better not give these anything next weekend. They're crap.

Show up, concentrate, give them no respect and come away with the three points.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:06:57 pm
Zirkzee shinned one in last week and he was the new messiah.  This week he shinned one and he's cost them two points because he was offside.  I'm still not sure how they contrived to not score that chance.

They're still only a threat on the counter-attack.  It will be a good test for us to see how we manage that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:09:40 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:48:09 pm
I don't see United as a threat anymore, but the sheer arrogance of ETH and Neville (claiming last week they will finish 3rd) makes me continually despise the c*nts still.

If we keep selling the squad without replacements they might pip us by default as they spawn wins as usual.Obviously I hope not!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:35:17 pm
Tory club wankers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:56:14 pm
Was going mad when Gashford had that header saved only for it to go in off his heel the spawny tw*t but saved by VAR when it was offside. Still managed to score with a deflection though spawny b*astards. So happy when the "winner" was offside cos it touched whosit on the way in. Then the real winner for Brighton and 0 (ZERO) GD is back to wreck their day. We really need to beat these next week!!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:00:30 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:52:25 pm
That is Capon in the seagull mask.
;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:03:26 pm
I wonder why good strikers are so rare these days.
 
