Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:06:06 pm
We better not give these anything next weekend. They're crap.

Show up, concentrate, give them no respect and come away with the three points.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:06:57 pm
Zirkzee shinned one in last week and he was the new messiah.  This week he shinned one and he's cost them two points because he was offside.  I'm still not sure how they contrived to not score that chance.

They're still only a threat on the counter-attack.  It will be a good test for us to see how we manage that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:09:40 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:48:09 pm
I don't see United as a threat anymore, but the sheer arrogance of ETH and Neville (claiming last week they will finish 3rd) makes me continually despise the c*nts still.

If we keep selling the squad without replacements they might pip us by default as they spawn wins as usual.Obviously I hope not!
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:35:17 pm
Tory club wankers
