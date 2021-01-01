« previous next »
Fucking hell theyve got Zidane and Seedorf rolled in one.

Whens the be afraid meme coming out
Scholes doesn't have come out with some weird stuff. Which is a bit mad because when he was playing they used to say he went out of his way to avoid attention. Now he seems to crave it
Mainoo has potential but I watch quite a lot of academy football and there are loads of kids coming through that are very similar - it's not really a surprise that he had limited involvement in the England youth teams.  The scanning and turning into space are drilled from such a young age now that it's second nature to them by the time they're teenagers.  It's a real contrast to when the likes of Hendo and Milly were coming through.

What makes Mainoo stand out at the moment are that he's probably the first of that new generation to break through at a big club (Foden, Elliott and Palmer are similar but were always used further forward) and that he's also really physically strong.  That strength lets him keep hold of the ball even when he's got no space to turn into which is probably why he's deployed deeper than the likes of Foden.

I expect we'll be seeing a big breakthrough of similar players in the next few years and the base of the England midfield will undergo a similar transformation as the attacking midfielders have (or, rather, would have were it not for Southgate).
I suppose he has to justify his place in the media now, and if he can't gain attention by talking good sense, he'll just spout utter nonsense to stimulate engagement instead. Mind you, that probably covers the contributions of the vast majority of ex players in the media these days.

He's probably still got his daughter's foot in his mouth too.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

The same fans who are lapping up the stuff Scholes said about Mainoo are the same fans who were calling him clueless and going mad at him when he said Harry Maguire is a better CB than De Ligt. ;D
quite stunning that Scholes has had a whole playing career in the limelight and about 10 years since and he either doesnt see these comments as a headline dream or excessive pressure on a young lad.  Think uncle Roy might have a word to say.

I dont know enough about where de ligt is at, but interesting to see the hype machine going overboard when in cold hard terms it seems he has failed at two large clubs and internationally since leaving ajax
Manc mate trying to mock me and bragging about the business they've done on WhatsApp just now! None of the rejects they signed would even come close to making our team!! 😂😂😂
Had my first encounter with these braggy boys yesterday.  Reckoning Slot and us will crash and burn with no new signings and a new manager.

They didn't like my "like you lot then but without the millions spent" response, muttering some nonsense about beating us last season!!
The Athletic are reporting that Yoro's medical highlighted a possible metatarsal issue but they proceeded with it anyway.
Just back from the pub with a bunch of Manc twats crowing about now being top of the league after being the only game played. How much have have they fallen. Just embarrassing!
Every great achievement
Was believed to be impossible at one time
