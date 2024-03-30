« previous next »
Offline wampa1

  Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11520 on: Yesterday at 09:07:55 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:49:38 pm
Yoro out for three months following foot surgery
Glazers will be thrilled with that. Make the signing and then when he comes back it's like a new signing. 2 signings in one so don't have to get anyone else now.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,350
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11521 on: Yesterday at 09:09:15 pm
The fans will love it, too. Ready made excuse ifwell, whenthey have a shit start.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,819
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11522 on: Yesterday at 09:19:09 pm
For all the additions at United over the past 3 seasons and for all Ten Hag's drilling, they really are a poor footballing side.
I was watching, yes in shock, the other night at just how easily we outplayed them.
Johnny Evans... Wan-Bissaka. They're still there. Really!?

When our young lads came out, it was even worse. They were out of their depth. Our lads passed circles around them from time to time.
Its why I'm left wondering just what game United supporters were watching yesterday.

Erikssen is the only one I'm giving a pass for. As long as he gets to play football and make money, I'm happy for him! ;D

Quote from: MonsLibpool on August  2, 2024, 02:01:54 pm
That's why structure is important because managers have bias for players and leagues they know.

Under Houlier, we signed more Ligue 1 players
Under Rafa, we signed more La Liga players.

It's normal. It just indicates that there might be something wrong somewhere above him.
He's actually trying to buy some of his old team, mate. Not just/exactly players from the Dutch league, which fits your examples. It'd be like Kloppo coming back and buying up Robbo and a few others. Look at the difference in class, belief and competence though- when you leave Klopp- that's it. You ain't never coming back and he will never recruit you again - doesn't matter if you're still "big" and succesful.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:31:15 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,819
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11523 on: Yesterday at 09:40:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on August  4, 2024, 01:41:28 pm
I tell yer - seeing Antony come on last night had me nervous.

as it turned out, I didn't end up pissing myself laughing though.  purely because he accomplished the square root of fuck all, as usual.

they're still trying to loan him out.  good luck with that ya morons.
They booed Rashford, but not so much as a sneeze when Antony had the ball and ran into another blind alley- lead like a donkey by our's.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,819
  • Dutch Class
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11524 on: Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:19:09 pm
He's actually trying to buy some of his old team, mate. Not just/exactly players from the Dutch league, which fits your examples. It'd be like Kloppo coming back and buying up Robbo and a few others. Look at the difference in class, belief and competence though- when you leave Klopp- that's it. You ain't never coming back and he will never recruit you again - doesn't matter if you're still "big" and succesful.

It says a lot about ten Hag's abilities that he continually wants to go back in for players he previously managed or who have played for one of the former clubs he's worked at. It's like when Rodgers was here on steroids. I'm not sure who said it the other day (The Guardian maybe) but whoever the source was stated part of the reason they want to sign Mazouri is that he'd be able to kickstart Antony's career based on how they played together at Ajax. It's fucking mad. They overpaid for him. Just cut your losses. They've made a big PR push about this recruitment team and they're still signing players known to a manager who was a FA Cup Final win away from being sacked. Even after winning the final, they were dithering over whether to sack him.  Ornstein's latest has them move on from Ugarte due to the price, which is perfectly reasonable, but he also mentioned that they might go back in for Amrabat under the right terms, which again is wild.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,819
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11525 on: Yesterday at 09:56:21 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm
It says a lot about ten Hag's abilities that he continually wants to go back in for players he previously managed or who have played for one of the former clubs he's worked at. It's like when Rodgers was here on steroids. I'm not sure who said it the other day (The Guardian maybe) but whoever the source was stated part of the reason they want to sign Mazouri is that he'd be able to kickstart Antony's career based on how they played together at Ajax. It's fucking mad. They overpaid for him. Just cut your losses. They've made a big PR push about this recruitment team and they're still signing players known to a manager who was a FA Cup Final win away from being sacked. Even after winning the final, they were dithering over whether to sack him.  Ornstein's latest has them move on from Ugarte due to the price, which is perfectly reasonable, but he also mentioned that they might go back in for Amrabat under the right terms, which again is wild.
Read the other day, they lost out just a bit to Madrid as the most valuable team. We were in 4th(7 or 6mil behind Barca) - they made close to a billion more in revenue than us, so I dunno..
It looks like they're out of cash due to debt or its FFP.
It's been since last Summer when they had to take Amrabat out on loan. They haven't really been in the market. Something smells at OT.
Could also be that they're vetoing any further big-money signings for Ten-Hag...

EDIT: I see they spanked out 62 million .. read it again - 62 million for an 18-year old CB!  :o
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,819
  • Dutch Class
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11526 on: Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:56:21 pm
It looks like they're out of cash due to debt or its FFP.

I think it is PSR/FFP issues. There were reports a few months ago that they are skirting close to having issues in that regard. They had a similar issue last season. They had to sell to buy. Everything hinged on Moyes getting his way to sign McTominay and Maguire in a double deal. Steidten overruled him and they ended up loaning Amrabat. They've spent quite a bit already and with the exception of McTominay going to Fulham there haven't been too many links for some of the players that were rumoured last season to be offloaded this summer (i.e. Casemiro, Rashford, Maguire)
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,819
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11527 on: Yesterday at 10:03:50 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
I think it is PSR/FFP issues. There were reports a few months ago that they are skirting close to having issues in that regard. They had a similar issue last season. They had to sell to buy. Everything hinged on Moyes getting his way to sign McTominay and Maguire in a double deal. Steidten overruled him and they ended up loaning Amrabat. They've spent quite a bit already and with the exception of McTominay going to Fulham there haven't been too many links for some of the players that were rumoured last season to be offloaded this summer (i.e. Casemiro, Rashford, Maguire)
I read something like that, yeah. They did buy that Yoro lad for stupid amounts of money, but it's just not enough spending for that lot.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11528 on: Yesterday at 10:05:30 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
I think it is PSR/FFP issues. There were reports a few months ago that they are skirting close to having issues in that regard. They had a similar issue last season. They had to sell to buy. Everything hinged on Moyes getting his way to sign McTominay and Maguire in a double deal. Steidten overruled him and they ended up loaning Amrabat. They've spent quite a bit already and with the exception of McTominay going to Fulham there haven't been too many links for some of the players that were rumoured last season to be offloaded this summer (i.e. Casemiro, Rashford, Maguire)
Ugarte probably depends on Casemiro.  It'd be funny if they were stuck with him.
Logged

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,903
  • Boss Tha
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11529 on: Yesterday at 11:11:59 pm
Watching Wan-Bissaka trying to figure out what to do with a football is one of life's great joys.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,582
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11530 on: Today at 01:11:27 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:56:21 pm
Read the other day, they lost out just a bit to Madrid as the most valuable team. We were in 4th(7 or 6mil behind Barca) - they made close to a billion more in revenue than us, so I dunno..
It looks like they're out of cash due to debt or its FFP.
It's been since last Summer when they had to take Amrabat out on loan. They haven't really been in the market. Something smells at OT.
Could also be that they're vetoing any further big-money signings for Ten-Hag...

EDIT: I see they spanked out 62 million .. read it again - 62 million for an 18-year old CB!  :o
At £150k pw!!! Rising to £200k with bonuses!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,690
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11531 on: Today at 02:06:51 am
If you look at the signings they've made, none of it makes any sense ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/manchester-united/alletransfers/verein/985
Logged
