They were talking about Man U selling players on the radio and highlighted how bad they have been at selling recently. Smalling, Dan James, Dean Henderson, Elanga and Greenwood are the only players they've sold for more than £10m since summer 2020. Considering the size and profile of their squad over that period they should really have cashed in on loads more players. De Gea, Jones, Bailly, Varane, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Brandon Williams, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Angel Gomes, Martial, Sanchez and Cavani have all gone on free transfers during that period.



Apparently they're looking at selling McTominay (Fulham) and Wan Bissaka (West Ham). It seems like they'll get less than £40m for them combined which is at least something. McTominay was their best midfielder last season but maybe the second coming of Seedorf has made him dispensable.