7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
July 31, 2024, 10:59:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 31, 2024, 09:04:56 pm


Strange move but I guess its a promotion.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,618
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:19:13 am
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,067
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:20:58 am
PGMOL had a word with the officials in the USA as they get a penalty for just falling down in the box.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline San Diego Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:25:47 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:20:58 am
PGMOL had a word with the officials in the USA as they get a penalty for just falling down in the box.
That was a disgraceful decision
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 04:59:20 am
Hojlund also out for 6 weeks apparently.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,577
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 05:34:55 am
If the Mancs want a publicly funded stadium then surely it should be a groundshare with ADFC, and convert the two existing litterboxes into public housing. After all, it's about the city, not the clubs, right?
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:07:48 am
Do these pay for the media to follow them on tour, the level of coverage and PR being pushed out every summer is so over the top
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:18:33 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 04:59:20 am
Hojlund also out for 6 weeks apparently.

That's a blow for us, hope he recovers quick.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,121
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:49:26 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:07:48 am
Do these pay for the media to follow them on tour, the level of coverage and PR being pushed out every summer is so over the top

Its always been this way.

Look at the amount of ex players in media.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,368
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:55:10 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:07:48 am
Do these pay for the media to follow them on tour, the level of coverage and PR being pushed out every summer is so over the top
Hopefully they dont pay Reddy by the word, never has someone been able to say so much, while actually saying so little.

Sure there was a report the other day that was about ten minutes long, which ultimately came down to Van Niistelrooy done an attacking drill with the players. Shock, horror, a coach does his job.
Logged
AHA!

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,474
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:58:04 am
I hated Van Nistelrooy as a player. Are we going to have suffer more of seeing him on the bench this season?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,163
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:02:49 am
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:07:48 am
Do these pay for the media to follow them on tour, the level of coverage and PR being pushed out every summer is so over the top

Only really been reading the BBC but it looks like coverage of pre-season for all clubs over the past few years has been ramped up and more conclusions drawn than there used to be. Saying that, whilst I didn't see Reddy's piece, I saw Jamie Jackson wrote something a few days ago which was akin to saying something like 'They're back!' so good to know some things never change.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,474
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:20:17 am
I read an article on them in the BBC yesterday. Halfway through I felt the tone was a bit gushing so checked whod written it, and sure enough it was good old Simon Stone.
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 02:45:26 pm
any reason self proclaimed biggest club in the world not a huge draw like liverpool? their match vs betis had half the crowd compared to us.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:16:16 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:58:04 am
I hated Van Nistelrooy as a player. Are we going to have suffer more of seeing him on the bench this season?

Probably yeah. But who needs Van Nistelrooy, we have Jonny Heitanga
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,010
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:26:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:58:04 am
I hated Van Nistelrooy as a player. Are we going to have suffer more of seeing him on the bench this season?
Except we won't have to wonder 'why the long face?' after Hojlund misses another chance.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline fenre

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:30:59 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:07:48 am
Do these pay for the media to follow them on tour, the level of coverage and PR being pushed out every summer is so over the top

It's so insane. Like the horrible writings of Jamie in the Guardian. Just don't get why they allow him to push out three article per day, writing nonsense.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 02:45:26 pm
any reason self proclaimed biggest club in the world not a huge draw like liverpool? their match vs betis had half the crowd compared to us.

Yeah that was a bit of a shocker, they might have more social media numbers but we seem to draw better crowds and had most of the stadium when we played them in America. Couldn't get close to the numbers we drew in Australia either.
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,523
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:34:07 pm
So Utd are saying in their ebay claim that Yoro was damaged in transit, but seller has proof of postage that includes the parcel pics, so there will be no refund.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,020
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:43:24 pm
How come Melissa Reddy has been so Man Utd focused lately? I know she works for Sky Sports now, but before she was like so linked with us and feels like she's barely does any work regarding us anymore.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,503
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:49:36 pm
She feels betrayed that Sadio married another woman.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,474
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:52:25 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 03:43:24 pm
How come Melissa Reddy has been so Man Utd focused lately? I know she works for Sky Sports now, but before she was like so linked with us and feels like she's barely does any work regarding us anymore.

Presume the head honchos at Aly send her to whatever they think is the biggest story at any given time. The pricks.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,067
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 05:54:07 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 03:43:24 pm
How come Melissa Reddy has been so Man Utd focused lately? I know she works for Sky Sports now, but before she was like so linked with us and feels like she's barely does any work regarding us anymore.

She knows where the bread is buttered. She's just another one adding to the Manc friendly media.

She knows where the bread is buttered. She's just another one adding to the Manc friendly media.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,376
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:08:38 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:49:26 am
Its always been this way.

Look at the amount of ex players in media.

We've had a right few too in the recent past

Souness
Redknapp
McManaman
Murphy
Carragher
Thompson
Crouch
Barnes
Hansen
Lawrenson
Mellor
Warnock

A few others making sporadic appearances like Fowler and the likes of Beglin and Steve Nicol doing stuff for channels abroad.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,522
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:17:53 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 03:43:24 pm
How come Melissa Reddy has been so Man Utd focused lately? I know she works for Sky Sports now, but before she was like so linked with us and feels like she's barely does any work regarding us anymore.

Shes sold her soul.

Shes sold her soul.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,872
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:45:01 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:17:53 pm
Shes sold her soul.

Tbf shes a journo who needs to make bread. Fair do to try and cover not only the two biggest NW sides who she can easily cover in person but also the two biggest in the PL and huge across the world.

If I was her Id be doing the same.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,474
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:51:16 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:45:01 pm
Tbf shes a journo who needs to make bread. Fair do to try and cover not only the two biggest NW sides who she can easily cover in person but also the two biggest in the PL and huge across the world.

If I was her Id be doing the same.

We know you sold your soul and moved to Mancland long ago.

If I was her Id be doing the same.

We know you sold your soul and moved to Mancland long ago.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,522
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 07:46:23 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:51:16 pm
We know you sold your soul and moved to Mancland long ago.

I wasn't going to say it, but this is true.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,872
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:18:41 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:51:16 pm
We know you sold your soul and moved to Mancland long ago.

For love not money.... so I'm even more stupid!!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:44:01 am
They don't seem to have a plan. Rejected by a 31 year old (32 next month) Jonathan Clauss.

https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Jonathan-clauss-nice-horizon-rouge-et-noir/1487298
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,154
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:37:10 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 31, 2024, 09:06:31 pm
Oh boy. Stand by for a new accent.
Irie, irie , irieI certinlee Huwope Derp enough spirse on tha train for meNENGE!! NENGE EMBOKO?!!!! Its me Lionel Joseph
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,429
  • Bam!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:40:30 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:44:01 am
They don't seem to have a plan. Rejected by a 31 year old (32 next month) Jonathan Clauss.

https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Jonathan-clauss-nice-horizon-rouge-et-noir/1487298

We laugh at players like Wan Bissaka and McTominay, but these are players that have performed well for them in the past couple seasons. Ten Haag hasn't shown at all that his targets are going to hit the mark and improve them, and he's slowly getting rid of players that play regularly for them.

He has now brought in 18 players, with 2 being this summer, and I reckon you could call 2 at most have done a job for them (but still not excelled and have issues themself).

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:40:33 am
They were talking about Man U selling players on the radio and highlighted how bad they have been at selling recently.  Smalling, Dan James, Dean Henderson, Elanga and Greenwood are the only players they've sold for more than £10m since summer 2020.  Considering the size and profile of their squad over that period they should really have cashed in on loads more players.  De Gea, Jones, Bailly, Varane, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Brandon Williams, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Angel Gomes, Martial, Sanchez and Cavani have all gone on free transfers during that period.

Apparently they're looking at selling McTominay (Fulham) and Wan Bissaka (West Ham).  It seems like they'll get less than £40m for them combined which is at least something.  McTominay was their best midfielder last season but maybe the second coming of Seedorf has made him dispensable.
Logged
