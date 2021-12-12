Yoro out for 2 months.
PGMOL had a word with the officials in the USA as they get a penalty for just falling down in the box.
Hojlund also out for 6 weeks apparently.
Do these pay for the media to follow them on tour, the level of coverage and PR being pushed out every summer is so over the top
Crosby Nick never fails.
I hated Van Nistelrooy as a player. Are we going to have suffer more of seeing him on the bench this season?
any reason self proclaimed biggest club in the world not a huge draw like liverpool? their match vs betis had half the crowd compared to us.
How come Melissa Reddy has been so Man Utd focused lately? I know she works for Sky Sports now, but before she was like so linked with us and feels like she's barely does any work regarding us anymore.
Its always been this way. Look at the amount of ex players in media.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Shes sold her soul.
Tbf shes a journo who needs to make bread. Fair do to try and cover not only the two biggest NW sides who she can easily cover in person but also the two biggest in the PL and huge across the world. If I was her Id be doing the same.
