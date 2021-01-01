I may have stirred some shit inintensionally... All I wanted to say is that, ideally, taxpayers should decide how taxpayers' money are spent. In a democratic system, taxpayers chose representatives who decide on their behalf. That's where things start to get twisted - lobying, special interests, etc. Often decisions are made on the behalf of the taxpayers that the taxpayers won't agree with. What could one do? One, vote for other representatives, and two, challenge decisions in courts.I don't condone spending taxpayers money on a stadium, as others have said there are better uses (supposedly decided by taxpayers). But there are many occasions all across Europe where cities build stadiums. I don't know what strings cone attached with that, but clubs do benefit. If that's the case for United, and if regional development tax money are used for a stadium (obviously UK taxpayers would be against), does it matter what anyone outside thinks? Suppose city of Manchester wants to build a new stadium to be shared by City and United like the San Siro. It will be seen as beneficial for game management, policing, and traffic (in City's case). Obviously a hypothetical situation, but I hope you get the point I'm trying to make spending of local development money should be decided by local taxpayers representatives.