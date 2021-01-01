« previous next »
HomesickRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11400 on: Today at 11:19:32 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:01:54 am
If Manchester United supporters want to chip in for their own stadium, that's entirely between them and their club.

What's being suggested here is that the taxpayer pick up the tab for the necessary upgrades for transport infrastructure that a new 100,000 capacity would require. The country has far more important priorities. Brexit Jim who has come up with this proposal doesn't pay tax in this country.

Indeed but getting Coe etc on board is to put political pressure on --- and added to the 'Wembley of the North' bollox, will be 'Levelling up' and 'Northern (ie Manchester) Powerhouse' etc etc.
DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11401 on: Today at 11:38:37 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:52:07 am
You can't blame the person eating the pie, but the one giving it to him. If anyone was stupid enough to pick up the tab for the Anfield upgrades, would you be against it?! I'd bite their hand off. And vice-versa, if people from Manchester wanted to donate for the stadium to be built, how could anyone tell tem what they should do?

As long as the decision represents the people's will, I have no issue whatsoever.

I would imagine many fans would be conflcited but accepting.

I also imagine every other fan of every other club, the clubs themsleves and most taxpayers would be outraged and voice their opposition vehemently. And rightly so.
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11402 on: Today at 11:45:18 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:16:04 am
I've seen some United fans defend this by saying the tax payer money isn't for the stadium itself but to develop the area around it  ::)

In theory, if improving the transport links to a new stadium were beneficial to a new location then under normal circumstances some funding in that area wouldn't be such a bad idea, but the reality is that they already have suitable transport links to their current location that they would be able to rebuild if they wanted to do so and the current financial situation nationally is seeing actually useful infrastructure plans being cancelled and postponed so they should be told to fuck right off.

On a similar note, weren't we expected to contribute to the costs of a line extension if anfield expansion was much higher than we have now, rather than taxpayers footing the bill?
thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11403 on: Today at 12:05:15 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:45:18 am
In theory, if improving the transport links to a new stadium were beneficial to a new location then under normal circumstances some funding in that area wouldn't be such a bad idea, but the reality is that they already have suitable transport links to their current location that they would be able to rebuild if they wanted to do so and the current financial situation nationally is seeing actually useful infrastructure plans being cancelled and postponed so they should be told to fuck right off.

On a similar note, weren't we expected to contribute to the costs of a line extension if anfield expansion was much higher than we have now, rather than taxpayers footing the bill?
For me that's the main point.  If as a country we were awash with money and seeking out infrastructure investments then it might stand a chance.  As it is though we're cancelling previously agreed infrastructure projects as there's no money for them (e.g. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cxw2zmgn7r0o).

It's also debatable about how beneficial it would be for Manchester as they're effectively just moving to a different location.  Presumably any benefits felt in the new area will be matched by pain felt in the old area.

On a personal level I also can't stand Lord Coe.  Sir Jim appointing him to head up their 'Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force' is like a red rag to a bull for me.  He was clearly only ever given the role with the intention of using his contacts to get government funding towards a new stadium as he knows naff all about regenerating existing stadiums.
Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11404 on: Today at 12:05:28 pm
It's just a shame that they don't have any billionaire owners who could pay for it themselves.
CraigDS

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11405 on: Today at 12:14:19 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:05:15 pm
It's also debatable about how beneficial it would be for Manchester as they're effectively just moving to a different location.  Presumably any benefits felt in the new area will be matched by pain felt in the old area.

Fairly sure they would be moving to land next to the current stadium - which is already serviced by a couple of close by tram stations. It's not like it's in the middle of a deprived area totally bereft of decent transport links into the city which would massively help regenerate the area (you know, like Anfield for example).
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11406 on: Today at 01:25:04 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:52:07 am
As long as the decision represents the people's will, I have no issue whatsoever.
what people?  how do they make their wishes known?  this won't be the subject of a nationwide referendum, will it.

I really have no idea what you mean by this.
Kennys from heaven

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11407 on: Today at 02:13:59 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:25:04 pm
what people?  how do they make their wishes known?  this won't be the subject of a nationwide referendum, will it.

I really have no idea what you mean by this.
Fuck me SamLad - of course it will be s Nationwide referendum!! That's a national institution you're talking about here. Surprised they've not called Cobra committee on it to be honest.
farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11408 on: Today at 05:02:09 pm
I may have stirred some shit inintensionally... All I wanted to say is that, ideally, taxpayers should decide how taxpayers' money are spent. In a democratic system, taxpayers chose representatives who decide on their behalf. That's where things start to get twisted - lobying, special interests, etc. Often decisions are made on the behalf of the taxpayers that the taxpayers won't agree with. What could one do? One, vote for other representatives, and two, challenge decisions in courts.

I don't condone spending taxpayers money on a stadium, as others have said there are better uses (supposedly decided by taxpayers). But there are many occasions all across Europe where cities build stadiums. I don't know what strings cone attached with that, but clubs do benefit. If that's the case for United, and if regional development tax money are used for a stadium (obviously UK taxpayers would be against), does it matter what anyone outside thinks? Suppose city of Manchester wants to build a new stadium to be shared by City and United like the San Siro. It will be seen as beneficial for game management, policing, and traffic (in City's case :)). Obviously a hypothetical situation, but I hope you get the point I'm trying to make spending of local development money should be decided by local taxpayers representatives.
End Product

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11409 on: Today at 05:17:13 pm
Jim Ratcliffe's passive income from interest could build a staduim in 2 years. But no, he wants  families in Gorton to foot the bill.
Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11410 on: Today at 05:18:23 pm
Quote from: End Product on Today at 05:17:13 pm
Jim Ratcliffe's passive income from interest could build a staduim in 2 years. But no, he wants  families in Gorton to foot the bill.

While increasing the value of his shares in the club.
A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11411 on: Today at 06:12:10 pm
Rachel Reeves has got a real cob on after discovering there's even less money in the nation's coffers than was first thought - and Starmer is a Gooner.

If I was a betting man, I'd have a tenner on Brexit Jim being told to do one.

 :)
lfc_col

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11412 on: Today at 06:53:51 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:12:10 pm
Rachel Reeves has got a real cob on after discovering there's even less money in the nation's coffers than was first thought - and Starmer is a Gooner.

If I was a betting man, I'd have a tenner on Brexit Jim being told to do one.

 :)

Exactly i doubt there getting any public money for this
The G in Gerrard

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11413 on: Today at 06:54:54 pm
Can't see them getting government assistance for their stadium and not should they. Cheeky twats.
mc_red22

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11414 on: Today at 06:57:25 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:54:54 pm
Can't see them getting government assistance for their stadium and not should they. Cheeky twats.

If Jim wants the city to fund part of the new stadium he should have bought an NFL team in the U.S.
So Howard Philips

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11415 on: Today at 06:57:25 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:02:09 pm
I may have stirred some shit inintensionally... All I wanted to say is that, ideally, taxpayers should decide how taxpayers' money are spent. In a democratic system, taxpayers chose representatives who decide on their behalf. That's where things start to get twisted - lobying, special interests, etc. Often decisions are made on the behalf of the taxpayers that the taxpayers won't agree with. What could one do? One, vote for other representatives, and two, challenge decisions in courts.

I don't condone spending taxpayers money on a stadium, as others have said there are better uses (supposedly decided by taxpayers). But there are many occasions all across Europe where cities build stadiums. I don't know what strings cone attached with that, but clubs do benefit. If that's the case for United, and if regional development tax money are used for a stadium (obviously UK taxpayers would be against), does it matter what anyone outside thinks? Suppose city of Manchester wants to build a new stadium to be shared by City and United like the San Siro. It will be seen as beneficial for game management, policing, and traffic (in City's case :)). Obviously a hypothetical situation, but I hope you get the point I'm trying to make spending of local development money should be decided by local taxpayers representatives.

Simple answer.

Share Citys publically owned stadium.
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11416 on: Today at 06:58:10 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:54:54 pm
Can't see them getting government assistance for their stadium and not should they. Cheeky twats.

A weird PR push (probably not that weird given its them) in the media today. Talking about how this brains trust if Seb Coe and co have decided this is the preferred option. Going into loads of detail of how theyve modelled it on the SoFi Stadium and how amazing it could all be, and then casually mentioning they cant offered the £2bn it would cost. Like theyre going down the Everton route of trying to will it into existence and worry about how to foot the bill later.
The G in Gerrard

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11417 on: Today at 06:59:06 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 06:57:25 pm
If Jim wants the city to fund part of the new stadium he should have bought an NFL team in the U.S.
That even feasible that the city could?
The G in Gerrard

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #11418 on: Today at 07:01:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:58:10 pm
A weird PR push (probably not that weird given its them) in the media today. Talking about how this brains trust if Seb Coe and co have decided this is the preferred option. Going into loads of detail of how theyve modelled it on the SoFi Stadium and how amazing it could all be, and then casually mentioning they cant offered the £2bn it would cost. Like theyre going down the Everton route of trying to will it into existence and worry about how to foot the bill later.
Reasonable people (caveat - this is the Mancs being discussed) would be wondering as to why they can't do it themselves. Why a City would need TWO government funded stadiums.

Be ideal if they end up in an Everton style situation.
