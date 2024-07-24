« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 280 281 282 283 284 [285]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 672394 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11360 on: July 24, 2024, 09:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on July 24, 2024, 07:48:36 pm
Sacking him would've been a legal minefield especially once he got let off. Probably would've ended up with them paying off his contract. For all their sins don't think they derserve to get nothing for him (as well paying him millions) allowing others to eventually profit.
why do you give a shit?  :)
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11361 on: July 24, 2024, 11:41:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 24, 2024, 01:45:50 pm
Journalist Nick Harris is doing huge work on Team Sky and British Cycling generally and needless to say Mister Brailsford is not coming out of it very well.... It amazes me a club of this size has taken such a huge gamble on such a person, considering the rumours which are gathering around him.

Read some of that stuff - superb as always from Nick Harris.

I always find it ridiculous how everyone who's ever so much as taken a piss at Old Trafford seems to be "Sir". It's beyond ludicrous that someone like Dave Brailaford, whose sole achievement is managing a bunch of doped cyclists to cheated "success", was knighted before Kenny Dalglish. Utterly laughable.

By the way Ineos, formerly known as Team Sky, are now absolutely shite in the cycling (presumably cos they're no longer doping on an industrial scale) and Nice have achieved fuck all in French football.

So why do we keep hearing about how shrewd Sir Dave and Sir Jim are?
« Last Edit: July 24, 2024, 11:44:07 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,898
  • Boss Tha
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11362 on: July 25, 2024, 12:13:53 am »
Quote from: decosabute on July 24, 2024, 11:41:41 pm

So why do we keep hearing about how shrewd Sir Dave and Sir Jim are?

Cos Jamie Jackson says so.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,831
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11363 on: July 25, 2024, 12:43:37 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on July 24, 2024, 07:48:36 pm
Sacking him would've been a legal minefield especially once he got let off. Probably would've ended up with them paying off his contract. For all their sins don't think they derserve to get nothing for him (as well paying him millions) allowing others to eventually profit.

Proving bringing the club into disrepute (which will be the clause in the contract allowing them to end it) requires a hell of a lot less proof than a court of law. What came out was more than enough to do so, and I highly doubt he would have wanted a public court case to argue otherwise.

United didnt sack him as they thought, eventually, it would either blow over or then would get money for him. The latter has happened. Hes a horrible c*nt and theyre horrible for allowing him to earn astronomic figures despite what he clearly did.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,128
  • JFT 97
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11364 on: July 25, 2024, 01:02:38 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 25, 2024, 12:43:37 am
Proving bringing the club into disrepute (which will be the clause in the contract allowing them to end it) requires a hell of a lot less proof than a court of law. What came out was more than enough to do so, and I highly doubt he would have wanted a public court case to argue otherwise.

United didnt sack him as they thought, eventually, it would either blow over or then would get money for him. The latter has happened. Hes a horrible c*nt and theyre horrible for allowing him to earn astronomic figures despite what he clearly did.

You are missing the point.

Whilst bringing the club into disrepute requires a lower burden of proof. So does unfair dismissal.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,204
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11365 on: July 25, 2024, 12:16:13 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on July 24, 2024, 11:41:41 pm
Read some of that stuff - superb as always from Nick Harris.

I always find it ridiculous how everyone who's ever so much as taken a piss at Old Trafford seems to be "Sir". It's beyond ludicrous that someone like Dave Brailaford, whose sole achievement is managing a bunch of doped cyclists to cheated "success", was knighted before Kenny Dalglish. Utterly laughable.

By the way Ineos, formerly known as Team Sky, are now absolutely shite in the cycling (presumably cos they're no longer doping on an industrial scale) and Nice have achieved fuck all in French football.

So why do we keep hearing about how shrewd Sir Dave and Sir Jim are?

I love the fact that now he is solo he's going public with a lot of this reporting, papers haven't got the balls to go brave nowadays. It's amazing how far he's got into all this stuff and how they are all telling on one another. As you say, it's crazy how much of a reputation Brailsford still has, but it's going to backfire on him and United as Harris is determined to tell the whole wretched tale. As for how they are now struggling, I just can't believe cycling will ever be completely clean; it's why I struggle with the Olympics as well as you never know what is real now. Doping has screwed up so many sports.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11366 on: July 25, 2024, 01:04:05 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on July 24, 2024, 11:41:41 pm
By the way Ineos, formerly known as Team Sky, are now absolutely shite in the cycling (presumably cos they're no longer doping on an industrial scale) and Nice have achieved fuck all in French football.

Wouldn't bet on that - they're just no longer ahead of the game as they once were. Other teams are better at doping now!
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11367 on: July 25, 2024, 11:29:05 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on July 25, 2024, 01:04:05 pm
Wouldn't bet on that - they're just no longer ahead of the game as they once were. Other teams are better at doping now!

Very true.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11368 on: July 25, 2024, 11:30:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 25, 2024, 12:16:13 pm
I love the fact that now he is solo he's going public with a lot of this reporting, papers haven't got the balls to go brave nowadays. It's amazing how far he's got into all this stuff and how they are all telling on one another. As you say, it's crazy how much of a reputation Brailsford still has, but it's going to backfire on him and United as Harris is determined to tell the whole wretched tale. As for how they are now struggling, I just can't believe cycling will ever be completely clean; it's why I struggle with the Olympics as well as you never know what is real now. Doping has screwed up so many sports.

And the financial kind is just as damaging and false as the chemical kind.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,078
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11369 on: July 26, 2024, 01:28:04 am »
 The absolute state of the entire team ethic over there is woeful id be happy enough to see them get soaked. No help at all, were they.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,515
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11370 on: Yesterday at 07:20:08 am »
I heard young Leny Yoro had a bit of a stinker before going off injured this morning.
Logged

Online DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11371 on: Yesterday at 09:46:54 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:20:08 am
I heard young Leny Yoro had a bit of a stinker before going off injured this morning.

If we needed some staffing/training/conditioning changes try and alleviate our injury problems, they need a full-on inquisition and purge.

What's uncanny is that they consistently lose the players that might actually be decent for them, like Hojlund, Martinez, Mount, Shaw and now Yoro, while Antony and co seem to generally stay fit.

But I'm sure the geniuses at Ineos will have a plan - probably along the lines of just firing a quarter of the fitness and medical teams.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,461
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11372 on: Yesterday at 09:49:14 am »
Quote from: jillc on July 24, 2024, 01:45:50 pm
Journalist Nick Harris is doing huge work on Team Sky and British Cycling generally and needless to say Mister Brailsford is not coming out of it very well.... It amazes me a club of this size has taken such a huge gamble on such a person, considering the rumours which are gathering around him.

Never dawned on me he was the same guy, makes sense his first appointment is that Omar guy who knows how cheat in football.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,204
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11373 on: Yesterday at 10:18:59 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:49:14 am
Never dawned on me he was the same guy, makes sense his first appointment is that Omar guy who knows how cheat in football.

There you go, cheats attract other cheats.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,515
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11374 on: Yesterday at 01:26:14 pm »
Yoro going to be out for a while by the sounds of it.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11375 on: Yesterday at 01:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 01:26:14 pm
Yoro going to be out for a while by the sounds of it.
good thing they signed Evans again.  :)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,355
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11376 on: Yesterday at 02:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 01:26:14 pm
Yoro going to be out for a while by the sounds of it.

Yoro - You Only Run Once
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,778
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11377 on: Yesterday at 02:26:16 pm »
Evans in the Guardian admitting all the job losses is unsettling.

Here's a thing. Ever since the Glazers came in (I mean, since Day 1) United fans have complained about them taking money out of the club. This has been the foundation upon which all their opposition is built. Had they not taken billions out (actual Dividends about £155m, interest on debt etc. can be seen to have been offset by actual growth in asset value) , the team would have stayed on top by dint of pure financial power. This has been the mantra that has brought the fans to an actual invasion of club property.

Now the new part owner has come in, you would expect this issue to have been the first to have been addressed (though actual dividends paid stopped in 2022 due to losses). Instead the new guy has ignored the biggest bugbear of the fans and instead slashed operating costs. In other words he has no intention to address the concenrs of the fans and is instead looking to streamline (though whether this will prove false economy, time will tell).
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,515
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11378 on: Yesterday at 02:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 01:26:14 pm
Yoro going to be out for a while by the sounds of it.

What a pity.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,461
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11379 on: Yesterday at 02:55:37 pm »
Yoro the new Lavia, lets hope they have a similar shit season to the Chelsea did.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,515
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11380 on: Yesterday at 03:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:55:37 pm
Yoro the new Lavia, lets hope they have a similar shit season to the Chelsea did.

They've certainly been acting like they've won the transfer window like the Chelsea fans did last summer. So the omens are good.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11381 on: Today at 10:00:14 am »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c51y34k3gk1o
Man Utd stadium decision expected by end of year

Manchester Uniteds owners hope to make a final decision on whether to spend more than £2bn on a new 100,000-seat stadium by the end of 2024.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to build a Wembley of the north for the side and, together with Trafford Council, has put together a taskforce to assess the feasibility of a new stadium and redevelopment of Old Trafford.

The taskforce is chaired by Lord Sebastian Coe and includes Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville,

Club sources confirmed the taskforce has already met four times, with discussion largely centred around a new-build rather than renovating the existing stadium, which would cost around £1.2bn and take longer to complete.

...

Ratcliffe wants local and national government to play some part in funding the overall project although, realistically, that is likely to involve transport links.

Exactly how the stadium would be financed is one of the subjects still under discussion.

At current exchange rates, Uniteds present debt is £647.5m, excluding outstanding transfer fee payments, made up of $650m (£504.5m) historic debt as a legacy of the Glazer family takeover in 2005 and £143m from a rolling credit facility.
I'd be very surprised if they got any government funding.  Reeves is expected to announce today that she's cancelling previously agreed road and rail projects and potentially also some of Bozo's 40 hospitals.  I suppose Burnham might chuck in a few quid of local taxpayer money whilst local authorities burn around him.

Maybe one of their billionaire owners could pay for all of it.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,911
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11382 on: Today at 01:28:33 pm »
2bn on a new stadium while axing jobs. They shouldn't get a penny of taxpayers' money. Calling it the 'Wembley of the North' isn't going to alter the fact it's Manchester United's stadium and the England team can either play at the original or, if they want to spread the 'pleasure' of seeing the national team around the country, at any number of suitable venues on a rotating basis.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11383 on: Today at 04:23:41 pm »
Haha the arrogance is going through the roof. A £2bn 100,000 capacity stadium? Sounds like a fans wish list.

For a start, you can add 20% minimum for cost overruns maybe more depending on when building actually starts. The last £1bn stadium was Spurs but look at the interest rates now compared to then. Tickets will have to double.

Perhaps they could just share a stadium with the bitters.

O one good thing is that if they spend that amount of money they won't want to play domestic games abroad!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,969
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11384 on: Today at 04:32:46 pm »
They just want that dick swinging status symbol to show off, so they can say they're as big as Barca and Real who are fully refurbishing their grounds.

Liverpool rebuilding half of Anfield increased the desire to have the shiniest car on the drive again. Added to City's sportswashing success and they want to flex their muscles.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,461
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11385 on: Today at 04:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 03:43:06 pm
They've certainly been acting like they've won the transfer window like the Chelsea fans did last summer. So the omens are good.

Yep, most are sidegrades at best and weirdly even more of Ten Hags choices.. But Brexit Jim said it was all changing..
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,088
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11386 on: Today at 05:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:32:46 pm
They just want that dick swinging status symbol to show off, so they can say they're as big as Barca and Real who are fully refurbishing their grounds.

Liverpool rebuilding half of Anfield increased the desire to have the shiniest car on the drive again. Added to City's sportswashing success and they want to flex their muscles.
This is the way the world is now. The vanity project is the thing to do. The likes of these and Everton have been left behind on the pitch, so both are looking at vanity projects to try to claw back some sense of relevance.

Even some of our so-called fans are on the bandwagon too. Endlessly droning on in comments sections criticizing Anfield and telling anyone who will listen that we need to build a new ground. It's about aesthetics too, not necessarily about capacity. They just want something pretty they can brag about to other airheads who follow other clubs.

The fact we've gone from 45,000 to 61,000 without bankrupting the club and whilst still winning every major trophy doesn't seem to matter to them. They just want to play fantasy football stadium builder with no clue or care as to where the billion quid will come from or how it gets paid back.

We see some weirdo Everton fans barely caring that their club is on the verge of bankruptcy, just so long as they get their BMD stadium so they can brag about it. The world's gone completely insane.  :rollseyes
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,220
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11387 on: Today at 05:40:10 pm »
Let them use Anfield again.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,515
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11388 on: Today at 07:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:32:46 pm
They just want that dick swinging status symbol to show off, so they can say they're as big as Barca and Real who are fully refurbishing their grounds.

Liverpool rebuilding half of Anfield increased the desire to have the shiniest car on the drive again. Added to City's sportswashing success and they want to flex their muscles.

Pretty much this.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11389 on: Today at 07:51:36 pm »
Jim bob is missing a trick here if he thinks all this Wembley of the North bullox will make it appealing to the Tax Payer. He needs to start talking Cheese Rooms
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,778
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11390 on: Today at 08:17:05 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 07:51:36 pm
Jim bob is missing a trick here if he thinks all this Wembley of the North bullox will make it appealing to the Tax Payer. He needs to start talking Cheese Rooms
£22bn hole in the budget, pensioners losing their winter fuel allowance and he wants 2bn for a cock waving exercise. He picks his time, don't he?
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,831
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11391 on: Today at 08:26:05 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:17:05 pm
£22bn hole in the budget, pensioners losing their winter fuel allowance and he wants 2bn for a cock waving exercise. He picks his time, don't he?

Tbf he has more than contributed enough personal tax for him to have a point ah wait.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,255
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11392 on: Today at 09:23:16 pm »
When will the supporters start saying give it back to the Glazers?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,218
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11393 on: Today at 09:31:56 pm »
If they get tax payer funding for this then next time im voting Reform.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 280 281 282 283 284 [285]   Go Up
« previous next »
 