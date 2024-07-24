They just want that dick swinging status symbol to show off, so they can say they're as big as Barca and Real who are fully refurbishing their grounds.



Liverpool rebuilding half of Anfield increased the desire to have the shiniest car on the drive again. Added to City's sportswashing success and they want to flex their muscles.



This is the way the world is now. The vanity project is the thing to do. The likes of these and Everton have been left behind on the pitch, so both are looking at vanity projects to try to claw back some sense of relevance.Even some of our so-called fans are on the bandwagon too. Endlessly droning on in comments sections criticizing Anfield and telling anyone who will listen that we need to build a new ground. It's about aesthetics too, not necessarily about capacity. They just want something pretty they can brag about to other airheads who follow other clubs.The fact we've gone from 45,000 to 61,000 without bankrupting the club and whilst still winning every major trophy doesn't seem to matter to them. They just want to play fantasy football stadium builder with no clue or care as to where the billion quid will come from or how it gets paid back.We see some weirdo Everton fans barely caring that their club is on the verge of bankruptcy, just so long as they get their BMD stadium so they can brag about it. The world's gone completely insane.