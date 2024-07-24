Read some of that stuff - superb as always from Nick Harris.



I always find it ridiculous how everyone who's ever so much as taken a piss at Old Trafford seems to be "Sir". It's beyond ludicrous that someone like Dave Brailaford, whose sole achievement is managing a bunch of doped cyclists to cheated "success", was knighted before Kenny Dalglish. Utterly laughable.



By the way Ineos, formerly known as Team Sky, are now absolutely shite in the cycling (presumably cos they're no longer doping on an industrial scale) and Nice have achieved fuck all in French football.



So why do we keep hearing about how shrewd Sir Dave and Sir Jim are?



I love the fact that now he is solo he's going public with a lot of this reporting, papers haven't got the balls to go brave nowadays. It's amazing how far he's got into all this stuff and how they are all telling on one another. As you say, it's crazy how much of a reputation Brailsford still has, but it's going to backfire on him and United as Harris is determined to tell the whole wretched tale. As for how they are now struggling, I just can't believe cycling will ever be completely clean; it's why I struggle with the Olympics as well as you never know what is real now. Doping has screwed up so many sports.