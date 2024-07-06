So apparently these have the best young midfielder in world football in Mainoo according to the media.



He runs around a bit, plays a few good short passes. Keeps it simple and ticking over.



What am i missing? He's a good player don't get me wrong. But this is a typical young Utd player getting massively overhyped as usual imo.



Right place at the right time. Manchester United were without a functioning midfielder (a bit like when Bajcetic came into our team) and therefore he was elevated by being able to do the basics like passing and running.Similar with England, came into a midfield with Southgate bemoaning the absence of Kalvin Phillips. He was the just the right fit to partner Rice, although in reality they've still been crap, although Mainoo has played reasonably well.England have basically Portugal'd their way to glory. In 2016 Renato Sanches was going to be the next superstar and he was one of the few players in that team who played well. Mainoo who will hope for a better career. He is a good player, but he's been so hyped up all the time for anything.