« Reply #11200 on: July 6, 2024, 06:45:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  6, 2024, 02:43:56 pm
That RedCafe seem to think this Berrada guy is some Michael Edwards type who's going overhaul everything.

He was commercial director at Barcelona and The Cheats. ;D

Ashworth hasn't got a Trophy to his name since he became a DoF since the 00's at WBA.

Wilcox had the easiest job recruiting the best Kids at the Cheats, they just bought the parents a house .

So back to United's policy in the 90s then. Ask Oldham, Bury, Burnley etc.
« Reply #11201 on: July 6, 2024, 11:44:40 pm »
Van De Beek gone for £500k, excellent business.
« Reply #11202 on: July 7, 2024, 10:32:01 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July  6, 2024, 11:44:40 pm
Van De Beek gone for £500k, excellent business.
He was so bloody good that season that Ajax bossed it the year we won the CL, proper box to box MF who could score and press, that move to Real that got squashed and he had to stay at Ajax another season seemed to have broken him.

United have had a ridiculous amount of flops post Fergie.

« Reply #11203 on: July 7, 2024, 10:56:41 am »
Right. So what's got to happen for Southgate to take over these at Xmas? This needs to happen. If it means England win the euros that's fine.
« Reply #11204 on: July 7, 2024, 10:55:50 pm »
Quote from: clinical on July  7, 2024, 10:56:41 am
Right. So what's got to happen for Southgate to take over these at Xmas? This needs to happen. If it means England win the euros that's fine.
I think he's doing ok.  If we can stay negative, hit on the counter and have our best penalty takers available, we are only a Pickford howler from the trophy.

That said virg and gakpo probably see us out on wednesday.
« Reply #11205 on: July 8, 2024, 10:34:17 am »
Italian clubs love fleecing United for Attackers.

Amad for 40 million.

Hojland for £64 million.

They're about to drop £42 million on Joshua Zirkee.

Combined 23 goals in Serie A.
« Reply #11206 on: July 8, 2024, 11:09:01 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  8, 2024, 10:34:17 am
Italian clubs love fleecing United for Attackers.

Amad for 40 million.

Hojland for £64 million.

They're about to drop £42 million on Joshua Zirkee.

Combined 23 goals in Serie A.

A true great. Will go down in history.
« Reply #11207 on: July 8, 2024, 11:12:25 am »
So they have put this all singing and dancing structure in place, brought in at great cost and with much fanfare, to allow Ten Hag to buy some more Dutch players who he fancies?

Great to see them continuing their recent brilliant strategy
« Reply #11208 on: July 8, 2024, 06:23:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  8, 2024, 10:34:17 am
Italian clubs love fleecing United for Attackers.

Amad for 40 million.

Hojland for £64 million.

They're about to drop £42 million on Joshua Zirkee.

Combined 23 goals in Serie A.

And they still haven't found what they're looking for.
« Reply #11209 on: July 8, 2024, 06:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  8, 2024, 06:23:44 pm
And they still haven't found what they're looking for.

They're always running to stand still
« Reply #11210 on: July 8, 2024, 06:46:27 pm »
ETH - "Vee need to find zer key to unlock defences next season or vee vill fineesh eighth position again - buy me this player"

« Reply #11211 on: July 8, 2024, 09:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  8, 2024, 06:23:44 pm
And they still haven't found what they're looking for.
Pretty much everyone there is looking for the Exit.
« Reply #11212 on: July 8, 2024, 09:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  8, 2024, 06:23:44 pm
And they still haven't found what they're looking for.
Quote from: FiSh77 on July  8, 2024, 06:29:51 pm
They're always running to stand still
Bad.
« Reply #11213 on: July 9, 2024, 12:22:18 am »
Are these the marginal gains, "the edge" if you will, they keep banging on about?
« Reply #11214 on: July 9, 2024, 01:23:24 am »
Southgate would drive those poor suffering manc fans been living on the very edge of insanity after all these years of slowly worsening shite, utterly mad by 4 games into the season.

I actually think his conservative play the odds strategy is the right thing to do as a framework for tournament play, a little luck doesn't hurt though jfc , but for for a shite manc team run by a despotic lunatic and a gang of fuck ups who basically sneered at the coach and spat on the ground and then kept him on and he stayed anyway...


I think they should try it if 7 cant make the grade early. seems a good fit. Big hero, Southgate. He let Trent take a pen and it went in real nice, like.
« Reply #11215 on: July 9, 2024, 03:04:10 pm »
Publicly releasing bids increasing in 5m intervals for Branthwaite at a little over half of what Everton want is complete amateur hour. What's the point of 'releasing' a bid that's obviously already been rejected.
« Reply #11216 on: July 9, 2024, 11:54:47 pm »
Out of control
« Reply #11217 on: Yesterday at 12:37:37 am »
Quote from: Redknight60 on July  9, 2024, 03:04:10 pm
Publicly releasing bids increasing in 5m intervals for Branthwaite at a little over half of what Everton want is complete amateur hour. What's the point of 'releasing' a bid that's obviously already been rejected.

Its an annual tradition of theirs. The news in public will be theyre no longer being made mugs of, theyll drive a hard bargain etc then when they realise theyre bollocksing another window up theyll write the cheques and pay the asking price and more. They even tried the old reverse psychology of announcing an approach for De Ligt, yet apparently theres been no dialogue with Bayern and the clubs are well apart. Today the news comes out theyve bid for Yoro. I think theyre trying to force Everton to negotiate. If Everton stand pat for a few more weeks theyll either get their asking price or theyll get someone like Maguire or AWB thrown in like an extra set of tyres to sweeten the deal.
« Reply #11218 on: Yesterday at 11:42:20 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 12:37:37 am
If Everton stand pat for a few more weeks theyll either get their asking price or theyll get someone like Maguire or AWB thrown in like an extra set of tyres to sweeten the deal.


That's a definite improvement from their point of view. Previously they'd be dropping world record fees for players like that.
« Reply #11219 on: Yesterday at 11:42:42 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on July  9, 2024, 01:23:24 am
Southgate would drive those poor suffering manc fans been living on the very edge of insanity after all these years of slowly worsening shite, utterly mad by 4 games into the season.

I actually think his conservative play the odds strategy is the right thing to do as a framework for tournament play, a little luck doesn't hurt though jfc , but for for a shite manc team run by a despotic lunatic and a gang of fuck ups who basically sneered at the coach and spat on the ground and then kept him on and he stayed anyway...


I think they should try it if 7 cant make the grade early. seems a good fit. Big hero, Southgate. He let Trent take a pen and it went in real nice, like.

Perfect fit for them as they are little more than a cup team.
« Reply #11220 on: Yesterday at 12:09:56 pm »
Evertonians would be happy at that deal, they could delude themselves they were getting a big name player rather than it being united being delighted to get some dead weight off their wage bill.
« Reply #11221 on: Yesterday at 01:52:02 pm »
The clown show continues. Utd in the market for more Everton rejects. How times have changed;

https://www.teamtalk.com/news/exclusive-everton-star-rejects-offer-stay-man-utd-scheming-snatch-quickly-bears-fruit
« Reply #11222 on: Yesterday at 05:34:31 pm »
😂😂😂 we actually have folks on here flapping that these might be a serious force again just because they've splashed their supposed bid for Yoro all over the back pages!!!

Some people are either really, really gullible or just love to turn the teeniest, tiniest bit of transfer gossip into a huge sledge hammer to beat our club with.
« Reply #11223 on: Yesterday at 05:35:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:34:31 pm
😂😂😂 we actually have folks on here flapping that these might be a serious force again just because they've splashed their supposed bid for Yoro all over the back pages!!!

Some people are either really, really gullible or just love to turn the teeniest, tiniest bit of transfer gossip into a huge sledge hammer to beat our club with.

Haven't seen anyone give it a word of worry on here. It's no different than the days of them bidding for Kroos, Thiago, Fabregas, etc. They're not signing these players. They'll have some has-been shopped to them from PSG or Real soon enough. It's not even worth discussing.
« Reply #11224 on: Yesterday at 05:38:36 pm »
I think the Thiago signing was close but Moyes declined and instead opted to sign Fellaini. That's not a joke.
« Reply #11225 on: Yesterday at 06:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:38:36 pm
I think the Thiago signing was close but Moyes declined and instead opted to sign Fellaini. That's not a joke.

No, that was Kroos.

Thiago was never going there as Pep wanted him as his priority at Bayern.
« Reply #11226 on: Yesterday at 06:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:19:27 pm
No, that was Kroos.

Thiago was never going there as Pep wanted him as his priority at Bayern.

Fair enough. Still works though :P
« Reply #11227 on: Today at 10:26:45 am »
So apparently these have the best young midfielder in world football in Mainoo according to the media.

He runs around a bit, plays a few good short passes. Keeps it simple and ticking over.

What am i missing? He's a good player don't get me wrong. But this is a typical young Utd player getting massively overhyped as usual imo.
« Reply #11228 on: Today at 10:50:20 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:26:45 am
So apparently these have the best young midfielder in world football in Mainoo according to the media.

He runs around a bit, plays a few good short passes. Keeps it simple and ticking over.

What am i missing? He's a good player don't get me wrong. But this is a typical young Utd player getting massively overhyped as usual imo.

Which only makes his inevitable decent into mediocrity in two seasons time all the funnier.
« Reply #11229 on: Today at 11:00:17 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:26:45 am
So apparently these have the best young midfielder in world football in Mainoo according to the media.

He runs around a bit, plays a few good short passes. Keeps it simple and ticking over.

What am i missing? He's a good player don't get me wrong. But this is a typical young Utd player getting massively overhyped as usual imo.

Right place at the right time. Manchester United were without a functioning midfielder (a bit like when Bajcetic came into our team) and therefore he was elevated by being able to do the basics like passing and running.

Similar with England, came into a midfield with Southgate bemoaning the absence of Kalvin Phillips. He was the just the right fit to partner Rice, although in reality they've still been crap, although Mainoo has played reasonably well.

England have basically Portugal'd their way to glory. In 2016 Renato Sanches was going to be the next superstar and he was one of the few players in that team who played well. Mainoo who will hope for a better career. He is a good player, but he's been so hyped up all the time for anything.
« Reply #11230 on: Today at 11:06:31 am »
Mainoo played really well, no need to downplay it. It wasn't the best midfield he was playing against but his passing was good, he was quick in the tackle and found space all the time. The Spanish midfield is a different beast granted but he's a young lad an looked impressive
« Reply #11231 on: Today at 11:10:59 am »
The Watkins goal seems to have covered his total disappearing act second half, was almost like he was hiding from the ball, offered nothing after Koeman changed it.
« Reply #11232 on: Today at 11:13:26 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 11:06:31 am
Mainoo played really well, no need to downplay it. It wasn't the best midfield he was playing against but his passing was good, he was quick in the tackle and found space all the time. The Spanish midfield is a different beast granted but he's a young lad an looked impressive

He's doing well but Holland basically had no midfield in the first half. Then second half he wasn't really in it.
« Reply #11233 on: Today at 11:13:53 am »
He's like that Cleverly they had, hyped him and he just ended up being a steady Eddie Midfielder, he does keep the ball well but being a generational talent they are hyping him up to is laughable.

He's no where at the level Gerrard, Fabregas, Verratti and Pedro who showed way more at that age, dare i say teenage Seedorf ;D as well in that mid 90's Ajax side who United fans compare him to.

« Reply #11234 on: Today at 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:10:59 am
The Watkins goal seems to have covered his total disappearing act second half, was almost like he was hiding from the ball, offered nothing after Koeman changed it.

To be fair, he is 19 years old. I get that its our responsibility to absolutely destroy rivals players, but even then i would think there would be some consideration that players at that age wont always be good.
« Reply #11235 on: Today at 11:21:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:18:23 am
To be fair, he is 19 years old. I get that its our responsibility to absolutely destroy rivals players, but even then i would think there would be some consideration that players at that age wont always be good.

I thought him and Walker (who I despise) had really good games. I don't think Rice has had the best tournament or Kane if we were to single out English players
« Reply #11236 on: Today at 11:21:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:18:23 am
wont always be good.

Yeah he's definitely not that's for sure!

He gets enough worship on here for a bit of criticism to be allowed.
