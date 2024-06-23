« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 276 277 278 [279]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 643247 times)

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,461
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11120 on: June 23, 2024, 09:11:21 am »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,150
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11121 on: June 23, 2024, 12:30:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June 23, 2024, 09:11:21 am
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C66SAtkIkbj/?igsh=MWEwcTBzOGRkMmcxdg==

This made me smile.
Quote
Restricted profile
You must be 18 years old or over to see this profile

You need an Instagram account to view it.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11122 on: June 23, 2024, 12:33:11 pm »
Paddy Power are brilliant.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,113
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11123 on: June 23, 2024, 01:35:05 pm »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,150
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11124 on: June 23, 2024, 01:41:48 pm »
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,798
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11125 on: June 23, 2024, 01:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 23, 2024, 01:41:48 pm
Screen shot anyone?  :wave

It's a charity-style appeal video asking for money to fix the OT roof from Paddy Power.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,461
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11126 on: June 23, 2024, 01:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 23, 2024, 12:30:54 pm
You need an Instagram account to view it.
Itll probably be available on other social media accounts if you have any? Or might be on YouTube
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11127 on: June 23, 2024, 03:16:06 pm »
"He's only worth £25 billion and hasn't got a pennies to rub together to fund another tier in the South Stand, let's raise a Hundred million for him" ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,558
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11128 on: June 26, 2024, 01:36:01 pm »
Manchester United are considering selling the naming rights to a refurbished Old Trafford or a newly-built stadium as part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe seeks to drive up revenues to fund the project, while the club is also deliberating over substantial ticket price rises.

United have also held exploratory talks with major financial institutions, including Bank of America, as they explore a series of funding options to raise the capital required to cover a potentially multi-billion pound project.

In the event of a refurbishment, one option may be for United to retain the name Old Trafford but seek to have an associated partner. The English national arena, for example, is called Wembley Stadium, connected by EE, for which the network provider pays a reported £10m-per year. A similar approach has seen teams retain traditional names for stadiums by attaching a sponsor  such as the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona or cricket grounds including the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and the Kia Oval in London.

In the event of a new build, however, United are open to selling the name altogether, which they hope would command tens of millions of pounds.

- The Athletic.

Go on folks, who do you think would be suitable sponsors names for OT?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,815
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11129 on: June 26, 2024, 01:50:00 pm »
Portaloo
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11130 on: June 26, 2024, 01:51:37 pm »
Whoever owns the He-Man IP these days would be a good choice
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,052
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11131 on: June 26, 2024, 02:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on June 26, 2024, 01:51:37 pm
Whoever owns the He-Man IP these days would be a good choice

Poor value though, why pay decent money when people already refer to the dump as Castle Grayskull already?
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,238
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11132 on: June 26, 2024, 02:07:16 pm »
Gandeys Circus.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,558
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11133 on: June 26, 2024, 02:10:41 pm »
Welcome to the Visit Niagara Falls Old Trafford.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,203
  • BoRac
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11134 on: June 26, 2024, 02:15:25 pm »
Wikileaks?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,568
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11135 on: June 26, 2024, 02:20:45 pm »
Manchester conference centre .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,495
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11136 on: June 26, 2024, 03:10:51 pm »
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,524
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11137 on: June 26, 2024, 03:14:27 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on June 26, 2024, 03:10:51 pm


Ooh, flashbacks. Quite liked that and a bit of Boags back in the day. :D

Apt choice.
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11138 on: June 26, 2024, 03:32:22 pm »
Mattel, makers of the original Castle Greyskull.


Beaten to it :D
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,340
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11139 on: June 26, 2024, 03:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 26, 2024, 03:14:27 pm
Ooh, flashbacks. Quite liked that and a bit of Boags back in the day. :D

Apt choice.

A bit of bogs would work...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11140 on: June 26, 2024, 04:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 26, 2024, 02:10:41 pm
Welcome to the Visit Niagara Falls Old Trafford.

"Did you say Old Trafford? Old Trafford...slowly I turned...."
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,825
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11141 on: June 26, 2024, 06:10:25 pm »
Surely Fred Karno's Circus will be frontrunners in the race to sponsor them.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11142 on: June 27, 2024, 12:34:55 pm »
The 'watch out, giggsehh's about' Theatre of Comedy
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11143 on: June 27, 2024, 12:54:59 pm »
As Jims allegedly a 'clean freak' I suggest The Cillit Bang Stadium.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,150
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11144 on: June 27, 2024, 12:57:51 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 27, 2024, 12:54:59 pm
As Jims allegedly a 'clean freak' I suggest The Cillit Bang Stadium.
He's going to need a lot more than Cillit Bang to clean that shithole of a place.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,498
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11145 on: June 27, 2024, 08:52:52 pm »
Looks like Sir Jimbo doesn't give a damn about their women's team.

https://x.com/AliceTalksFooty/status/1806008453401661464

Quote
Man Utds treatment towards their women's team is horrific:
They have been waiting for good facilities for years, only to be kicked out of them and moved into portable buildings so the men can now use them. The awards ceremony was cancelled for everyone after the women won the FA Cup due to the men's team underperforming. The women were not informed of this and found out on social media that it had been cancelled, despite many players changing holiday plans so they could attend.

Ratcliffe (new co-owner) pretty much admitted he is ignoring women's team matters:
Jim Ratcliffe was asked about his plans for #mufc's women's team in an interview with Bloomberg. He said, "We haven't got into that level of detail with the women's team yet. We've been pretty much focused on how we resolve the first team issues."

Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,682
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11146 on: June 27, 2024, 09:01:41 pm »
Ratcliffe (new co-owner) pretty much admitted he is ignoring women's team matters:
Jim Ratcliffe was asked about his plans for #mufc's women's team in an interview with Bloomberg. He said, "We haven't got into that level of detail with the women's team yet. We've been pretty much focused on how we resolve the first team issues."


Let Radcliffe focus on the men's team, and the cleanliness of the youth teams, and making staff working from home come to the office first before they move onto the women's team.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11147 on: Yesterday at 12:48:07 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 27, 2024, 12:57:51 pm
He's going to need a lot more than Cillit Bang to clean that shithole of a place.

c*nt has been polluting almost every single site he's had, so that is what the hacks should be asking about.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,703
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11148 on: Yesterday at 06:18:17 am »
Quote from: Hazell on June 27, 2024, 09:01:41 pm
Ratcliffe (new co-owner) pretty much admitted he is ignoring women's team matters:
Jim Ratcliffe was asked about his plans for #mufc's women's team in an interview with Bloomberg. He said, "We haven't got into that level of detail with the women's team yet. We've been pretty much focused on how we resolve the first team issues."


Let Radcliffe focus on the men's team, and the cleanliness of the youth teams, and making staff working from home come to the office first before they move onto the women's team.

Which is ironic considering the women's team out performs the men's team.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,950
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11149 on: Yesterday at 02:35:51 pm »
Sorry if this has been posted, but women's football has a long way to go (women's sport in general).

Quote
Manchester United womens team asked to use portacabins due to renovations at Carrington training ground

Manchester United mens team are set to use the womens first-team building during the renovations being carried out at Carrington during the 2024-25 season, in a move that will see the womens side asked to use portable cabins.

Work will be carried out on the gym, medical, nutrition and recovery facilities, and follows the £10million ($12.7m) redevelopment of the womens and academy building last summer.

The plan is for the men to use the revamped womens and academy building, which will see the womens team and academy using portable cabins when schedules cross over.

Uniteds statement when announcing the Carrington revamp said that temporary modifications would be used to allow players to continue training on-site. Administrative staff who had been working elsewhere at Carrington have already moved into the womens team building during the summer.

United say they considered temporarily relocating teams to an alternative facility to ease pressure at Carrington, but this was ruled out for performance reasons.

The pitches, fitness and nutrition facilities there are of significantly higher quality than what would have been available elsewhere, they say, and access to them will remain available to all teams through what the club call a phased approach.

It is a one season project and the womens side will be back in the redeveloped building next season.

The move poses fresh questions as to INEOS commitment to providing an elite environment for the clubs womens team, following comments made by the companys founder and United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Asked by Bloomberg about whether United would consider looking for external investment into the womens side as Chelsea have, Ratcliffe replied: We havent got into that level of detail with the womens team yet.

Weve been pretty much focused on how we resolve the first-team issues in that environment and thats been pretty full-time for the first six months.

Asked whether that meant it was to be confirmed, Ratcliffe replied: Correct.

In February, Ratcliffe took part in a Q&A with journalists at Uniteds training ground where he was also asked about his ambitions for the womens team.

I know we have been around since Christmas but we only took over today, the 72-year-old said. What I would say is that if its a team wearing a Manchester United badge on their shirt then its Manchester United and they need to be focused on winning and being successful.

The state of the womens side has often come under scrutiny in recent years.

In March, The Athletic published a special report into the team which disclosed that delays at senior level had caused them to miss out on key signings, they reneged on a verbal deal agreed to keep former striker Alessia Russo  who then joined WSL rivals Arsenal  and there had been a lack of clarity regarding budget and strategy.

Following the 2020-21 season, The Athletic published a similar report into the state of the womens team following manager Casey Stoneys resignation and Lauren James impending departure to Chelsea. That revealed that womens team players and Stoney had approached the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) when unhappy with the state of training facilities and accommodation they were provided with.

United ended the 2023-24 season as FA Cup winners but finished fifth in the Womens Super League, their lowest finish since winning promotion to the top tier in 2018-19. Manager Marc Skinner signed a one-year contract extension, with the option for a further 12 months, in May.

There remains uncertainty over key players as well, with the contracts of Mary Earps, Nikita Parris and Katie Zelem all expiring at the end of this month.

source: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5586734/2024/06/25/manchester-united-women-carrington-portacabins/
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,568
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11150 on: Yesterday at 04:54:10 pm »
Yeah. I'm not sure it's primarily y a ratcliffe thing that the women's team is overlooked. The revenue around the men's team dwarfs that of the women's. And at the end of the day it's a plc not a football club.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,965
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11151 on: Yesterday at 05:17:01 pm »
(Toilet) Duck Presents Old Trafford

We're Used To Dealing With Shit
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,340
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11152 on: Yesterday at 05:28:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:54:10 pm
Yeah. I'm not sure it's primarily y a ratcliffe thing that the women's team is overlooked. The revenue around the men's team dwarfs that of the women's. And at the end of the day it's a plc not a football club.

So, because it's a PLC, the women's team gets taken for granted and treated like shit?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
  • We all Live r pool
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11153 on: Yesterday at 07:37:47 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:28:51 pm
So, because it's a PLC, the women's team gets taken for granted and treated like shit?

My man has just discovered capitalism  ;)
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,340
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11154 on: Yesterday at 07:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Tobez on Yesterday at 07:37:47 pm
My man has just discovered capitalism  ;)

And sarcasm at the same time... sweet...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
  • We all Live r pool
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11155 on: Today at 04:22:12 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:38:29 pm
And sarcasm at the same time... sweet...

And I think to myself; 'what a wonderful worrrrld'
Logged

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,306
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11156 on: Today at 06:32:18 am »
Old Spice Trafford
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,021
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11157 on: Today at 06:54:29 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MM9015fJQmg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MM9015fJQmg</a>
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,021
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #11158 on: Today at 06:57:56 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NkFn16TqcOI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NkFn16TqcOI</a>
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 276 277 278 [279]   Go Up
« previous next »
 