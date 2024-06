I don't know. I think it's the club who have thoroughly embarrassed themselves and look ridiculous here. E7H seems to simply be sitting tight, ensuring his payoff once the inevitable happens next season. United are the laughing stock here. 7Hag is just protecting his bank balance at their expense.



Yeah, there's no benefit to him walking away at this point, why give up the money when any damage to his reputation is already done with their player under him so far.