« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 272 273 274 [275]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 624674 times)

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,939
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10960 on: Yesterday at 12:29:14 pm »
Gareth and Sir Jim the Rat of Ineloss look a good match to me if ETH has to go, at this point how could he want to stay? I doubt they will have to wait long for him either. How could any other manager look at that shit show and think I could do well there? Other than a quick boost to the bank balance when the inevitable axe falls. Its a hoot! How is their hunt for new players going?
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,003
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10961 on: Yesterday at 12:48:16 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on June 10, 2024, 11:03:03 pm
Lampard ended the losing streak for the English soccer aid team last night. Id give it to him
Assisted by his Uncle 'arry.
That would be triffic. 
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,264
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10962 on: Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm »
Ornstein saying Seven Hag is staying and will have discussions over an extension  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,301
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10963 on: Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Ornstein saying Seven Hag is staying and will have discussions over an extension  :lmao
Proper order too. The guy's a born winner.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,452
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10964 on: Yesterday at 10:19:24 pm »
:lmao

Can I just shock you? I like Jim Ratcliffe. Despite what I said earlier.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,947
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10965 on: Yesterday at 10:21:31 pm »
Just a born winner. Should sign a lifetime contract
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,947
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10966 on: Yesterday at 10:23:34 pm »
They are just keeping him there until Pep is available obviously.

So they can have a bidding war between Klopp and Pep.

I mean, a club and team like that should be attracting the best there is  ::)
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10967 on: Yesterday at 10:27:51 pm »
Fucking hell  ;D what a mess these still are, beautiful.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10968 on: Yesterday at 10:28:18 pm »
If he had of lost the FA Cup final he would have 100% been sacked. They make so may decisions off 1 game it's hilarious.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10969 on: Yesterday at 10:31:29 pm »
Southgate caretaker before Christmas for sure now.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10970 on: Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm »
slot must be looking forward to the game already

he has probably already watched the games we played against them
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,176
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10971 on: Yesterday at 10:40:36 pm »
Great news.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,079
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10972 on: Yesterday at 10:44:22 pm »
Yes! Fucking yes!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,461
  • Dutch Class
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10973 on: Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Ornstein saying Seven Hag is staying and will have discussions over an extension  :lmao

Farcical. Does he even last past Christmas?
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10974 on: Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Ornstein saying Seven Hag is staying and will have discussions over an extension  :lmao

:lmao

And now nobody will ever believe that fucking bell end Jacob Steinberg ever again. Brilliant.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,433
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10975 on: Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Ornstein saying Seven Hag is staying and will have discussions over an extension  :lmao

Well, he is a good cup manager, and they are a cup club now, so it makes sense ...
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,993
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10976 on: Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:28:18 pm
If he had of lost the FA Cup final he would have 100% been sacked. They make so may decisions off 1 game it's hilarious.

A cm or so had kept him in the job if you think about that disallowed Coventry goal in the semi final. Whats Dutch for stuffy bastard?
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,369
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10977 on: Yesterday at 11:04:45 pm »
His current contract runs out next season.  Why are they extending it?

Surely the sensible approach would be to say that whilst theyre happy to keep him for now he has work to do to show hes the longer term option. Theres no need to extend it to protect themselves if he does well, no-one is about to come stealing in and take him off them. Theyre more likely to be committing themselves to paying him off when the time inevitably comes.

Still obsessed with extending contracts that act as millstones round their necks instead of working for them.

Quite funny really.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,003
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10978 on: Yesterday at 11:08:32 pm »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,079
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10979 on: Yesterday at 11:09:45 pm »
Extending his contract :lmao

FML


Bring out the bunting!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,697
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10980 on: Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm »
From looking at other options to extending his contract, that's some turnaround!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,572
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10981 on: Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm »
Makes no sense at all to extend his deal. Utterly bizarre. But its good to see.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,264
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10982 on: Yesterday at 11:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm
A cm or so had kept him in the job if you think about that disallowed Coventry goal in the semi final. Whats Dutch for stuffy bastard?

Maybe he's convinced them that winning the FA Cup is the spark he needed like it was with Ferguson.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10983 on: Yesterday at 11:38:04 pm »
The shamrock in the Guinness here is that with Ten Hag staying, Fernandes stays as their captain.
Logged

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,939
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10984 on: Yesterday at 11:40:41 pm »
Let the good times roll ........ for us obviously.

Cant believe they are extending his contract now. How does he continue to work for someone who wanted him out? If I was him I would now sign an extension for as much as I could get then get the team playing even worse than they did last season and go for a double digit negative goal difference and wait for the giant payday when the sack arrived.

What a joke of a club!!
Logged
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • Pop n crisp
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10985 on: Yesterday at 11:41:02 pm »
What next another new deal for Martial? Is Juan Mata still there?  :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,003
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10986 on: Yesterday at 11:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:41:02 pm
What next another new deal for Martial? Is Juan Mata still there?  :lmao :lmao
Phil Jones likes this.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,022
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10987 on: Yesterday at 11:48:51 pm »
Look he's clearly a winner . Ten haaag In!!
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,721
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10988 on: Today at 12:16:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm
A cm or so had kept him in the job if you think about that disallowed Coventry goal in the semi final. Whats Dutch for stuffy bastard?
Sshhtuffy Bashtard
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,023
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10989 on: Today at 12:19:35 am »
Extending his contract, hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Thanks Jim
(that also takes £15m off the Sancho price now because everyone knows he can't go back)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10990 on: Today at 12:37:57 am »
This is just bizarre. I dont think any other big club in Europe would have kept this fraud after a horror show of a season like he just had. How is it even possible to have negative goal difference with the most expensively assembled squad in the world ? Are they too skint to pay him off ?

Great news for everyone else, but truly bizarre!!
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,961
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10991 on: Today at 12:39:05 am »
4 more months! 4 more months! 4 more months!
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10992 on: Today at 01:05:13 am »
Reminds me of our 2015 summer: Everyone thought Rodgers was toast. We later learned it was because the person we wanted wasn't available yet.

I'm now starting to think Southgate could be the one, remarkably.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,557
  • Ground Control
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10993 on: Today at 01:05:23 am »
He's like the last girl at the pub and Sir Jim has finally had enough to drink to make ETH fuckable.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,859
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10994 on: Today at 01:08:24 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm
Ornstein saying Seven Hag is staying and will have discussions over an extension  :lmao

https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1800636648796864987

Quote
EXCLUSIVE: Erik ten Hag to stay as Manchester United manager. #MUFC end-of-season review culminated with decision to keep 54yo in position. After talks today Dutchman will remain at Old Trafford + hold negotiations over contract extension @TheAthleticFC
Logged

Offline TheFuturesRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10995 on: Today at 02:06:52 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:19:35 am
Extending his contract, hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Thanks Jim
(that also takes £15m off the Sancho price now because everyone knows he can't go back)

Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,420
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10996 on: Today at 03:52:43 am »
I can't believe someone with his arrogance is staying around after they publicly searched for another manager.  I thought for sure he was going to walk if they didn't fire him. 
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,630
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10997 on: Today at 07:13:45 am »
Basically every manager we spoke to turned us down so were stuck with you Eric, we know it, you know it and guess what the players certainly know it and will down tools at the earliest opportunity.

Glorious form Brexit Jim.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10998 on: Today at 07:34:44 am »
Hag's played a blinder - he's stood in the corner quietly swallowing what's left of his pride and self-esteem for a couple of weeks, and it's paid off.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 272 273 274 [275]   Go Up
« previous next »
 