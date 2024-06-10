Lampard ended the losing streak for the English soccer aid team last night. Id give it to him
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Ornstein saying Seven Hag is staying and will have discussions over an extension
If he had of lost the FA Cup final he would have 100% been sacked. They make so may decisions off 1 game it's hilarious.
Crosby Nick never fails.
A cm or so had kept him in the job if you think about that disallowed Coventry goal in the semi final. Whats Dutch for stuffy bastard?
What next another new deal for Martial? Is Juan Mata still there?
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
EXCLUSIVE: Erik ten Hag to stay as Manchester United manager. #MUFC end-of-season review culminated with decision to keep 54yo in position. After talks today Dutchman will remain at Old Trafford + hold negotiations over contract extension @TheAthleticFC
Extending his contract, hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaThanks Jim(that also takes £15m off the Sancho price now because everyone knows he can't go back)
