I can't believe ETH hasn't been sacked yet, they couldn't wait to sack Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal after that season ended, or are they waiting until after the Euros to sack ETH, & appoint Gareth Southgate to replace him.



They surely can't keep ETH as manager next season can they?



Every comment I stumble across online from United fans seem to be backing Ten Hag and saying what a great job he’s done with an unprecedented injury crisis. I get he’s won two cups and that can’t be taken away. The first was won without playing anyone decent, the second they were repeatedly let off the hook but it happens. But I can’t see how they’ve watched that whole campaign and thought he’d doing a decent job. But if that’s what they think, who are we to disagree!