Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 614004 times)

Offline Mighty_Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10880 on: May 31, 2024, 12:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on May 28, 2024, 09:46:32 pm
Is this what Neville was on about when he kept saying best in class every sentence?

That Guardian article defies belief. The best bit is how that email frames forcing everyone into the office 5 days a week when in all likelihood its unnecessary in many cases and counterproductive in some as some sort of new age forward thinking policy.

That old twat is probably getting someone to manufacturer a clock in and out board to hang on the wall and getting typewriters in to slowly phase out the computers.

Fucking gift that keeps on giving.
Agreed but do you know what also defies belief? The fact that The Guardian love Utd that much that they would release such a article without directly criticising Ratcliffe for treating workers like shit. So much for sticking up for workers rights.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Tobelius

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10881 on: May 31, 2024, 01:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 31, 2024, 12:04:08 am
How big is Hojlunds head by the way? His mum must despise him.


He's got in some trouble with that for sure.Easy to aim for crosses i guess,Casemiro as well.


Offline vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10882 on: May 31, 2024, 02:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on May 31, 2024, 01:14:58 pm

He's got in some trouble with that for sure.Easy to aim for crosses i guess,Casemiro as well.



Ahem..There's a Harry Maguire sized elephant in that room.
Offline eddiedingle

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10883 on: Yesterday at 07:18:58 pm »
Do UEFA let catweasel have both  his clubs in the Europa league?
Offline Anthony

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10884 on: Yesterday at 08:02:54 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 07:18:58 pm
Do UEFA let catweasel have both  his clubs in the Europa league?

Deadline tomorrow!

Quote from: Anthony on May 28, 2024, 04:30:42 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/manchester-united-face-europa-league-axe-unless-ineos-makes-structural-changes/ar-BB1ncd2W

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos group have until Monday to satisfy Uefa that Manchester United and Nice should both be allowed to compete in the Europa League next season.

Ratcliffe owns a 27.7 per cent stake in United, where he has complete control of football operations, and is also the majority shareholder at Nice following his takeover of the French club in 2019.

Uefas multi-club ownership (MCO) rules bar any organisation or individual from having decisive influence over the running of more than one club in the same competition.

An independent panel is due to rule on the matter before the Europa League qualifying rounds begin in the middle of July.

If a solution is not found, United would be forced to drop into the Europa Conference League since they finished in a lower position in the Premier League (eighth) than fifth-placed Nice did in Ligue 1.

Nonetheless, Ineos  who are in direct talks with Uefa over the matter  said in a statement that they were confident that such a scenario would be avoided.

We are aware of the position of both clubs and are in direct dialogue with Uefa, it said. We are confident we have a route forward for next season in Europe.

Uefa issued clubs with fresh guidance around their MCO rules and what constitutes decisive influence a fortnight ago.

Clubs have been told they must prove that, as at June 3 2024, they comply with the rules aimed at ensuring the integrity of the competition, namely the multi-club ownership rule.

The principal issues for Ineos centre around the extent of their sporting control at the two clubs.

Although Ratcliffe is only a minority shareholder at Old Trafford, he assumed full control of football operations at the club under the terms of his £1.3 billion deal with the Glazers in February, including the ability to hire and fire a manager, chief executive, sporting director and other key executives.

In their guidance to clubs on May 14, Sunil Gulati, chairman of Uefas Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) First Chamber, cited four factors that constitute what is termed decisive influence through governance.

These include if a party has the ability to appoint or remove the clubs key executives or the first squads head coach; and/or if they have the ability to influence key executive decisions (such as player transfers, budget approval, key commercial contracts), or benefits from specific contractual or statutory privileged rights with respect to the clubs governance, through veto rights or other privileged rights.

If one or more of the indicators are triggered, the CFCB considers that a party has the capacity to exercise a decisive influence in the decision-making of a club.

It was Ratcliffe and his Ineos team who oversaw the appointment of Omar Berrada as Richard Arnolds replacement as United chief executive in January and the arrival of Jason Wilcox as technical director at Old Trafford last month.

They are now conducting an internal review to determine whether to stick by Erik ten Hag or sack their FA Cup winning manager and are also behind moves to appoint Dan Ashworth as sporting director. Ineos have exerted similar control at Nice since buying the club almost five years ago.

Telegraph Sport reported in February how Ineos could surrender direct involvement at Nice in order to satisfy Uefas MCO rules.

Sources indicated that Ineos could look to structure Nice so as to remove any day-to-day control and leave the Ligue 1 club as a stand-alone entity with Ratcliffe remaining as the major investor in the background.

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion were among several teams cleared to play in Europe this season gone after their owners were ordered to make changes to their ties with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes and Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise respectively.

Manchester City and Spanish club Girona  who both operate under the City Football Group umbrella  will have to address similar issues to Ineos before Monday since the two clubs have qualified for next seasons Champions League.

Gulati said that, in instances where compliance with the MCO rule may necessitate the sale of shares in a club, certain accommodations would be permitted given the short timeframe between approval of the latest competition rules on March 20 and Mondays deadline to comply.

Gulati said: Such alternative shall consist in the transfer or the assignment of all its shares in a club to an independent third party, such as a blind trust, whereby all the decision-making of the club will solely rest under the control of the third party/trustee who will be bound by the fiduciary duty to act in the best interest of the club exclusively.

He added: It is understood that, in such cases, the CFCB First Chamber will oversee the set-up of the independent structure to ensure it satisfies the MCO rule.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10885 on: Yesterday at 08:13:01 pm »
We all know there's not a hope these don't get the decision their way.
Offline Anthony

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10886 on: Yesterday at 08:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:13:01 pm
We all know there's not a hope these don't get the decision their way.

Not the best source I know but Manc Fan Site reporting the Times reporting UEFA will give the go-ahead based on setting up Blind Trusts.

https://thepeoplesperson.com/2024/06/02/uefa-set-to-give-man-united-go-ahead-to-play-in-europe-alongside-sister-club-ogc-nice-281090/

The newspaper reveals, “Uefa’s Club Financial Control Board (CFCB) is due to issue a ruling on multi-club ownership issues on Monday for the two Manchester clubs and others involved in European competition.”

“It is understood the CFCB is set to give approval to the Manchester clubs playing along with their sister clubs subject to certain conditions. However the clubs are to be told that the 2024-25 season will be viewed as a transitional one and there will not be as much leeway given in future seasons.”

“The CFCB is expected to say Girona and Nice should he operated via a “blind trust” by a panel approved by Uefa. That model was used this season in a deal for AC Milan, Toulouse and their American investor Red Bird Capital.”

The Times note that they have seen details of a Uefa document on multi-club ownership which explains that a blind trust would be a “temporary alternative” granted on an exceptional basis for the 2024/25 Uefa competitions.

The document further notes that the football governing body’s rules on multi-club ownership may be changed for future seasons in an effort to reflect the changing administrative landscape within the sport.
Offline BoRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10887 on: Yesterday at 08:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 08:39:43 pm
Not the best source I know but Manc Fan Site reporting the Times reporting UEFA will give the go-ahead based on setting up turn a Blind Eye Trusts.

Fixed that for you.
Offline btroom

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10888 on: Yesterday at 08:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 08:02:54 pm
Deadline tomorrow!

UEFA:NOTHING TO SEE HERE.  ::)
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10889 on: Yesterday at 10:04:22 pm »
Would a blind trust mean everyone can with from home again?
Offline Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10890 on: Yesterday at 10:05:05 pm »
These rules were never meant to be used then?
Offline GreatEx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10891 on: Yesterday at 10:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:13:01 pm
We all know there's not a hope these don't get the decision their way.

Is the correct answer. Just like that PL chief who said the league needs a strong MU, the Europa isn't going to pass up on those viewer numbers.
Offline farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10892 on: Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:13:01 pm
We all know there's not a hope these don't get the decision their way.
Let them have more rest next season?
Offline BoRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10893 on: Yesterday at 11:51:48 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm
Let them have more rest next season?

They'd drop into the Conference, not out of Europe altogether.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10894 on: Today at 04:10:52 am »
Not sure why UEFA would want them to have more rest anyway, even if the conference wasnt a thing.

The conference could probably benefit more from higher viewing numbers than Europa league, also.
