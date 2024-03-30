« previous next »
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:43:30 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 03:20:28 pm
Where's Che "Gary, Man of the People" Neville in all this stuff?

Busy refitting the facilities in his hotel so they can be leased to people needing office space near old Trafford?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:48:29 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 03:20:28 pm
Where's Che "Gary, Man of the People" Neville in all this stuff?

At his hotel cross the road...

Edit: Damn it, trailing behind Paolo as per usual...
Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:49:40 pm
 Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

No mention of actual computers.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 04:09:03 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 03:49:40 pm
 Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

No mention of actual computers.






Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 04:09:19 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 03:49:40 pm
 Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

No mention of actual computers.
I think workers would be expected to buy them.
Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 04:10:44 pm
The desk will power the floodlights.

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 04:43:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 28, 2024, 11:29:17 pm
Yeah that's all it is, Tory tax dodging c*nt

I think it's an entitled lifetime of thinking everyone else is out to screw you, even as you spend your whole life doing exactly that to others and mistaking vast financial wealth for a good life.
Chris~

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 05:49:21 pm
Ratcliffe going to be leading by example and working 5 days a week in a UK office?
Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:29:19 pm
So funny how someone is just leaking everything to the Guardian. :lmao
jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:39:31 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 05:49:21 pm
Ratcliffe going to be leading by example and working 5 days a week in a UK office?

Right up to the point where he hits 46 days would be my guess.
only6times

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:01:28 pm
He broke the union at Grangemouth by handing out bonuses. Twaygat
only6times

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:03:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 28, 2024, 11:05:45 pm
Most of the time though we only speak during the 45 minute daily scrum, rest of the time we just crack one off
Fruity.
Draex

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:35:00 pm
Hes like Rees Moggs chemical brother.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:38:39 pm
Has Che Neville made any comment on the tax dodger yet?
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:28:08 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 03:49:40 pm
 Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

No mention of actual computers.

That's because staff will have laptops so they can do unpaid overtime at home.
rafathegaffa83

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:35:56 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 03:49:40 pm
 Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

No mention of actual computers.

You know the laptops you've been working from home on, bring them in please
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:57:35 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:19:00 am
He's not offering redundancy pay (severance) though. He's asking them to quit (because he can't fire them) and get their bonus early, which could be about £1000 or below considering how it's stated as "four figures for some". He's hoping there's enough who think they have no option, when he should be offering voluntary redundancy.


I also wonder if they're actually entitled to their annual bonus either way, considering it's paid in September and their financial year ends in June anyway.
Typical corporate bs. Yes, he's forcing them to quit, else he'd have to pay them severance. Their trick is to make it uncomfortable and untenable for you... you either quit, or you fall in line in the end- with no pay rise, and increased shackles- imposed on you with a "revised" contract and "KPIs" (hate that crap!). They don't ever want to lose any money.
I've seen his type aplenty over the years. Greedy as a hog..
smutchin

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:47:22 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 02:27:30 pm
I know Im allowed hybrid working but it isnt in my contract for the simple reason that the employer wants the option to demand me in 5 days a week if required.

Might depend on how long theyve been in the job. I started my current job mid-2022 and I have the terms of the hybrid working arrangement written into the contract. Had to renegotiate recently when they wanted to increase how much time we spend in the office.

Didnt get any stupid threats like this, though. Because my boss is not a...
Tonyh8su

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:06:51 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:38:39 pm
Has Che Neville made any comment on the tax dodger yet?

Of course not. Saw a clip of him this morning starting on a Forrest fan about "cheating" and the breaches of FFP and asking him "what would Brian Clough think?"

Who gave this c*nt a soap box? He's a dispicable human being. Beyond anything else, he fucking incited a riot during Covid lockdowns becasue he thought his Man united team were going to get spanked by Liverpool, the fans of his club BROKE INTO THE FUCKING STADIUM during a lockdown, attacked Sky Sports pundits and had a full on riot. They ambushed what they thought was the Liverpool team bus not once but twice and slashed tyres.

It was never mentioned again.

A singular Liverpool fan threw a bottle of beer at a City team bus and it is still spoken about and was headline news for years. Fucking despise this league.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:21:42 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 12:06:51 pm
Of course not. Saw a clip of him this morning starting on a Forrest fan about "cheating" and the breaches of FFP and asking him "what would Brian Clough think?"

Who gave this c*nt a soap box? He's a dispicable human being. Beyond anything else, he fucking incited a riot during Covid lockdowns becasue he thought his Man united team were going to get spanked by Liverpool, the fans of his club BROKE INTO THE FUCKING STADIUM during a lockdown, attacked Sky Sports pundits and had a full on riot. They ambushed what they thought was the Liverpool team bus not once but twice and slashed tyres.

It was never mentioned again.

A singular Liverpool fan threw a bottle of beer at a City team bus and it is still spoken about and was headline news for years. Fucking despise this league.

Ha, I had totally forgotten about this, which reinforces your point perfectly.

As for the Monaco-residing, Brexit supporting tax dodger, well, it's just a match made in heaven for that lot. Hopefully the misery on the pitch will long continue. But club loyalties aside, I just pity the staff who will undoubtedly pay with their jobs, as it's always the ordinary folks who will suffer at the hands of these boomer dinosaurs.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:13:13 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:47:22 am
Might depend on how long theyve been in the job. I started my current job mid-2022 and I have the terms of the hybrid working arrangement written into the contract. Had to renegotiate recently when they wanted to increase how much time we spend in the office.

Didnt get any stupid threats like this, though. Because my boss is not a...

My contract was changed to state that I am permanent WFH in 2022
Bob Harris

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 03:57:46 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 03:20:28 pm
Where's Che "Gary, Man of the People" Neville in all this stuff?

I used to donate blood platelets monthly at the manchester donation centre, saw the idiot whilst walking to the centre, he came out of a newsagents in his united tracksuit munching on a kit kat chunky like it was fergies cock, he nodded at me with that 'yes it's me, you know who I am 'look, I said "Alright PHIL, how's it going mate?". He replied "fuck off " so I replied "you fuck off you wankpot"

Odious human being
So Howard Philips

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 03:59:40 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 12:21:42 pm
Ha, I had totally forgotten about this, which reinforces your point perfectly.

As for the Monaco-residing, Brexit supporting tax dodger, well, it's just a match made in heaven for that lot. Hopefully the misery on the pitch will long continue. But club loyalties aside, I just pity the staff who will undoubtedly pay with their jobs, as it's always the ordinary folks who will suffer at the hands of these boomer dinosaurs.

You forget to mention his strike breaking history in your role call of attributes. :D
coolbyrne

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:04:42 pm
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 01:39:50 am
I've no idea what the law in the UK is anymore but shouldn't be to be honest.

In Japan workers are protected quite a bit so you get a very decent package if getting laid off, but also the company needs to have very good reasons for the layoff otherwise it's pretty difficult to do so.

Same in Canada. If I've worked at least 5 years and they decide to make my job redundant or I'm let go under 'constructive dismissal', I get a severance pay. Case in point: A former co-worker of mine had her job description rewritten without her consent, and when she brought her complaint to management, they said, "Either accept the new terms or quit." Well, she quit on the spot, but because they'd changed the terms of her employment without her knowledge, she was eligible for severance pay. Severance pay in Canada is 1 week's worth of pay for every year you've been with the company. She's been there for 17 years. She also got her vacation pay paid out in one lump sum (4 weeks), totalling 21 weeks' worth of pay, which was over $20k. I would've loved to have seen the look on the District Manager's face when he found out what the store manager had done.

Here, thought, Ratcliffe is trying to make them quit so he doesn't have to pay severance. Absolute, unsurprising dick move.
Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:38:15 pm
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 03:57:46 pm
I used to donate blood platelets monthly at the manchester donation centre, saw the idiot whilst walking to the centre, he came out of a newsagents in his united tracksuit munching on a kit kat chunky like it was fergies cock, he nodded at me with that 'yes it's me, you know who I am 'look, I said "Alright PHIL, how's it going mate?". He replied "fuck off " so I replied "you fuck off you wankpot"

Odious human being

:lmao
Tonyh8su

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:04:35 pm
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 03:57:46 pm
I used to donate blood platelets monthly at the manchester donation centre, saw the idiot whilst walking to the centre, he came out of a newsagents in his united tracksuit munching on a kit kat chunky like it was fergies cock, he nodded at me with that 'yes it's me, you know who I am 'look, I said "Alright PHIL, how's it going mate?". He replied "fuck off " so I replied "you fuck off you wankpot"

Odious human being

Brilliant hahaha
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:07:07 pm
Wankpot. :D
Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:07:56 pm
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 03:57:46 pm
I used to donate blood platelets monthly at the manchester donation centre, saw the idiot whilst walking to the centre, he came out of a newsagents in his united tracksuit munching on a kit kat chunky like it was fergies cock, he nodded at me with that 'yes it's me, you know who I am 'look, I said "Alright PHIL, how's it going mate?". He replied "fuck off " so I replied "you fuck off you wankpot"

Odious human being

:lmao
Tobelius

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:12:57 pm
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 03:57:46 pm
I used to donate blood platelets monthly at the manchester donation centre, saw the idiot whilst walking to the centre, he came out of a newsagents in his united tracksuit munching on a kit kat chunky like it was fergies cock, he nodded at me with that 'yes it's me, you know who I am 'look, I said "Alright PHIL, how's it going mate?". He replied "fuck off " so I replied "you fuck off you wankpot"

Odious human being

;D
Anthony

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:55:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:13:13 pm
My contract was changed to state that I am permanent WFH in 2022

Me too but how do you fit your truck in your kitchen? ;)

I was actually in a situation where I was switched from one organisation to another during the pandemic but while my old organisation was based in central London my new one was based in the Home Counties. A year later I was approached to 'update' my base location (with appropriate effects on my High Costs Living Allowance). I pointed out that no change of base had been agreed with Staff Side as part of the Transfer and that this therefore needed to be consulted upon again. When I was asked how I knew this I had to point out that I was the Staff Side Representative that this would have had to be discussed with at the time! (My Manager who transferred over with me took a great interest in my submission and successfully used it in their own discussions...)

The other subtext was that as my organisation wasn't looking to return to the office so I didn't need to worry but my concern was that unless this was reflected in my contract I would be vulnerable to a capricious change of heart - seeing what is now happening at Old Leaking Roof has made me glad I stuck to my guns.
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:57:48 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 09:55:44 pm
Me too but how do you fit your truck in your kitchen? ;)
don't be daft man.

the kitchen fits in the truck.
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:05:19 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:57:48 pm
don't be daft man.

the kitchen fits in the truck.

The toilet doesnt.

#shitinabag
