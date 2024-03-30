I've no idea what the law in the UK is anymore but shouldn't be to be honest.
In Japan workers are protected quite a bit so you get a very decent package if getting laid off, but also the company needs to have very good reasons for the layoff otherwise it's pretty difficult to do so.
Same in Canada. If I've worked at least 5 years and they decide to make my job redundant or I'm let go under 'constructive dismissal', I get a severance pay. Case in point: A former co-worker of mine had her job description rewritten without her consent, and when she brought her complaint to management, they said, "Either accept the new terms or quit." Well, she quit on the spot, but because they'd changed the terms of her employment without her knowledge, she was eligible for severance pay. Severance pay in Canada is 1 week's worth of pay for every year you've been with the company. She's been there for 17 years. She also got her vacation pay paid out in one lump sum (4 weeks), totalling 21 weeks' worth of pay, which was over $20k. I would've loved to have seen the look on the District Manager's face when he found out what the store manager had done.
Here, thought, Ratcliffe is trying to make them quit so he doesn't have to pay severance. Absolute, unsurprising dick move.