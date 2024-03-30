« previous next »
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 03:43:30 pm
Tonyh8su:
Where's Che "Gary, Man of the People" Neville in all this stuff?

Busy refitting the facilities in his hotel so they can be leased to people needing office space near old Trafford?
afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 03:48:29 pm
Tonyh8su:
Where's Che "Gary, Man of the People" Neville in all this stuff?

At his hotel cross the road...

Edit: Damn it, trailing behind Paolo as per usual...
Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 03:49:40 pm
 Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

No mention of actual computers.
Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 04:09:03 pm
Brian Blessed:
 Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

No mention of actual computers.






Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 04:09:19 pm
Brian Blessed:
 Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

No mention of actual computers.
I think workers would be expected to buy them.
Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 04:10:44 pm
The desk will power the floodlights.

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 04:43:29 pm
rob1966:
Yeah that's all it is, Tory tax dodging c*nt

I think it's an entitled lifetime of thinking everyone else is out to screw you, even as you spend your whole life doing exactly that to others and mistaking vast financial wealth for a good life.
Chris~

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 05:49:21 pm
Ratcliffe going to be leading by example and working 5 days a week in a UK office?
Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:29:19 pm
So funny how someone is just leaking everything to the Guardian. :lmao
jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 06:39:31 pm
Chris~:
Ratcliffe going to be leading by example and working 5 days a week in a UK office?

Right up to the point where he hits 46 days would be my guess.
only6times

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:01:28 pm
He broke the union at Grangemouth by handing out bonuses. Twaygat
only6times

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:03:03 pm
rob1966:
Most of the time though we only speak during the 45 minute daily scrum, rest of the time we just crack one off
Fruity.
Draex

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:35:00 pm
Hes like Rees Moggs chemical brother.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:38:39 pm
Has Che Neville made any comment on the tax dodger yet?
