Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 607072 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10800 on: Yesterday at 09:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:44:47 pm
Some employees could get a four figure bonusthat might only be £1,000. Its hardly an incentive to quit your job because you dont want to go back to 5 days in an office.

Ratcliffe trying to avoid redundancy payments.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10801 on: Yesterday at 09:45:46 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:43:51 pm
Another day, another leak

I might be missing something here, but isn't "email traffic statistics" about as basic and unsophisticated a metric for productivity/employee engagement as you can get?

There must be dozens and dozens of different parameters for what drives creative and productive work. The fact they can't even muster up a few other token examples of how their data is showing WFH isn't beneficial suggests their approach actually isn't too dissimilar to that other paragon of modern work Jacob Rees-Mogg. "If I can't see you working and hear you working, then you can't be working."

Then again, we already knew that Man Utd endorsed inhumane labour practices by forcing poor old Jonny Evans and Casemiro to keep slaving away despite been long past due for retirement.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10802 on: Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm
Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.


Is this what Neville was on about when he kept saying best in class every sentence?

That Guardian article defies belief. The best bit is how that email frames forcing everyone into the office 5 days a week when in all likelihood its unnecessary in many cases and counterproductive in some as some sort of new age forward thinking policy.

That old twat is probably getting someone to manufacturer a clock in and out board to hang on the wall and getting typewriters in to slowly phase out the computers.

Fucking gift that keeps on giving.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10803 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm »
Catweasel will continue to beg for tax payers to pay for new stadium
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10804 on: Yesterday at 10:52:14 pm »
Whoever is leaking this stuff is due a 4 figure sum. Legend.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10805 on: Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm
That Guardian article defies belief. The best bit is how that email frames forcing everyone into the office 5 days a week when in all likelihood its unnecessary in many cases and counterproductive in some as some sort of new age forward thinking policy.

Yeah it's ridiculous isn't it? Something you'd expect from 1995. The joke is that Man Utd have clearly offloaded some workspaces because they rightly believed - pre-Ratcliffe coming on board - that they were unnecessary and now they're having to scramble to find places. As a result, the thing I find fucking hilarious is that in addition to having to make space at Ineos corporate headquarters,  Ratcliffe is having executive corporate matchday hospitality spaces (i.e. Knights Lounge, Trinity Club) at Old Trafford converted into what one can presume full-time workspaces, which is incredibly counterproductive.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10806 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm
Yeah it's ridiculous isn't it? Something you'd expect from 1995. The joke is that Man Utd have clearly offloaded some workspaces because they - rightly believed - pre-Ratcliffe coming on board that they were unnecessary and now they're having to scramble to find places. As a result, the thing I find fucking hilarious is that in addition to having to make space at Ineos corporate headquarters,  Ratcliffe is having executive corporate matchday hospitality spaces (i.e. Knight's Lounge, Trinity Club) at Old Trafford converted into what one can presume full-time workspaces, which is incredibly counterproductive.

The fella is a fucking idiot - even messing about at home, I'm still way more productive WFH than I ever was in the office, as we don't have the football chat, the "did you see this on the telly" chat and I don't get asked every 5 minutes "can you just look at this for us, or how do you do this".

Teams is ace, needed help with some stuff I was doing in Visual Studio today, calls one of my workmates, screen shares and he works out the error in 5 mins. In the office, you'd still do that, but then you'd end up having a natter for 10 mins too. Most of the time though we only speak during the 45 minute daily scrum, rest of the time we just crack on.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10807 on: Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm »
That first sentence is incredible
Quote
Manchester United staff have been offered early payment of an annual bonus...
I always looked at a bonus as recognition from the organisation I was working for for the hard work I'd put in and an incentive to be a part of our continued success together. So, Manchester United want to pay the bonus early. Nice gesture.
Quote
...if they resign by next Wednesday,
Hang on a minute! WTF?!
Quote
... the fact that we respect each colleagues right to choose their approach to work, we will allow those who wish to resign now to claim their bonus early for this season if they cannot work from our offices from 1 June.
How very respectful. Do what we tell you or fuck off!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10808 on: Yesterday at 11:10:30 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm
That first sentence is incredibleI always looked at a bonus as recognition from the organisation I was working for for the hard work I'd put in and an incentive to be a part of our continued success together. So, Manchester United want to pay the bonus early. Nice gesture.

I can't believe The Guardian characterized as an early bonus, when it clearly smacks of a voluntary severance package.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10809 on: Yesterday at 11:17:30 pm »
Fuckin hell, Ratcliffe is a real life Mr Burns from The Simpsons isn't he, complete dinosaur everytime he opens his mouth.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10810 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:10:30 pm
I can't believe The Guardian characterized as an early bonus, when it clearly smacks of a voluntary severance package.
Yeah, with a whole week to decide.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10811 on: Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm
The fella is a fucking idiot - even messing about at home, I'm still way more productive WFH than I ever was in the office, as we don't have the football chat, the "did you see this on the telly" chat and I don't get asked every 5 minutes "can you just look at this for us, or how do you do this".

Teams is ace, needed help with some stuff I was doing in Visual Studio today, calls one of my workmates, screen shares and he works out the error in 5 mins. In the office, you'd still do that, but then you'd end up having a natter for 10 mins too. Most of the time though we only speak during the 45 minute daily scrum, rest of the time we just crack on.

The bosses doing shit like this don't give a damn about efficiency, it is all about wanting to control their workers.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10812 on: Yesterday at 11:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm
The bosses doing shit like this don't give a damn about efficiency, it is all about wanting to control their workers.

Yeah that's all it is, Tory tax dodging c*nt
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10813 on: Today at 12:05:07 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm
Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

What he doesnt mention is theyre for the Amiga 500.

Wonder is the Moyes cave still there, or did he take his iPads with him when he was sacked?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10814 on: Today at 12:13:26 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:05:07 am
Wonder is the Moyes cave still there, or did he take his iPads with him when he was sacked?

Still have the whiteboards...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10815 on: Today at 12:23:57 am »
Say an interview with Sir Jim on Twitter. He was talking about how people are fed up with immigration and that all the people coming into the country are putting a stress on services because the country cant afford it. This, from the billionaire tax exile living in Monaco. What an actual twat he is.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10816 on: Today at 12:47:40 am »
Kloppo didnt mention any names, but we all know who hes talking about  ;D

If the whole world loses trust and faith in the player then the manager has to be the one behind the player.

I cannot just buy into that hes useless stuff like other clubs did by the way. Buying a player for £80m and then sending him out on loan!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10817 on: Today at 12:58:46 am »
Is that even legal what they're doing to force staff to resign like that?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10818 on: Today at 01:39:50 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:58:46 am
Is that even legal what they're doing to force staff to resign like that?
I've no idea what the law in the UK is anymore but shouldn't be to be honest.

In Japan workers are protected quite a bit so you get a very decent package if getting laid off, but also the company needs to have very good reasons for the layoff otherwise it's pretty difficult to do so.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10819 on: Today at 03:24:55 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm
Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

What he doesnt mention is theyre for the Amiga 500.

And they'll be located in Mumbai.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10820 on: Today at 05:30:54 am »
An unnamed, pro-Brexit businessman once told Liz Truss that all businesses could lose 25% of their headcount. This is what these twats are like, fuck the reality of the situation, just get rid of people and make life worse for those who stay.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10821 on: Today at 07:57:23 am »
Maddest thing about this is turning match day lounges into office space. Unless they revert back to lounges every time there is a game, surely they must be losing a fortune in revenue from these bars?
Fix the roof first before you develop beneath it- surely a metaphor they should heed.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10822 on: Today at 08:39:21 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:57:23 am
Maddest thing about this is turning match day lounges into office space. Unless they revert back to lounges every time there is a game, surely they must be losing a fortune in revenue from these bars?
Fix the roof first before you develop beneath it- surely a metaphor they should heed.

So, on a midweek match day, where the fuck are the staff expected to work? Our work used to rent parking spaces in the N car parks and we had to move our cars out by 2:30 to allow the corporates in.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10823 on: Today at 08:57:35 am »
All, the first three letters of his surname will aptly suffice.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10824 on: Today at 09:26:40 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:58:46 am
Is that even legal what they're doing to force staff to resign like that?

Yeah I think. Its voluntary and they would get a hefty severance (Usually 6-12 months) and is counted as "The employee quit with severance" instead of "The employee was let go". The former is legal, the latter not.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10825 on: Today at 09:28:14 am »
Not an expert in labour law but if the staff are being made redundant, doesn't that mean their jobs can't be filled by replacements?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10826 on: Today at 10:05:55 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:57:23 am
Maddest thing about this is turning match day lounges into office space. Unless they revert back to lounges every time there is a game, surely they must be losing a fortune in revenue from these bars?
Fix the roof first before you develop beneath it- surely a metaphor they should heed.

Yeah that for me is the most hilarious bit. They will likely be permanently taking away matchday revenue that they need because an aging billionaire wants to make an illogical point. And it would be obvious during the first filing for FFP/PSR when matchday revenue is noted as being down compared to previous years. They could spend the money to revamp these spaces on other things like I don't know a roof that has been leaking for two decades
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10827 on: Today at 10:19:00 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:26:40 am
Yeah I think. Its voluntary and they would get a hefty severance (Usually 6-12 months) and is counted as "The employee quit with severance" instead of "The employee was let go". The former is legal, the latter not.

He's not offering redundancy pay (severance) though. He's asking them to quit (because he can't fire them) and get their bonus early, which could be about £1000 or below considering how it's stated as "four figures for some". He's hoping there's enough who think they have no option, when he should be offering voluntary redundancy.


I also wonder if they're actually entitled to their annual bonus either way, considering it's paid in September and their financial year ends in June anyway.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10828 on: Today at 10:20:58 am »
The likes of SirJimeh are pro-Brexit and the Tories as they want workers' rights to be reduced, so they can fire indiscriminately.

He's doing a cosplay of Musk when he "bought" Twitter.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10829 on: Today at 11:14:21 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:19:00 am
He's not offering redundancy pay (severance) though. He's asking them to quit (because he can't fire them) and get their bonus early, which could be about £1000 or below considering how it's stated as "four figures for some". He's hoping there's enough who think they have no option, when he should be offering voluntary redundancy.


I also wonder if they're actually entitled to their annual bonus either way, considering it's paid in September and their financial year ends in June anyway.

Assuming that the staff dont have hybrid working as a term of their employment contracts (which I doubt they do,) then its entirely legal albeit shithouse behaviour.

Redundancy is offered when the position which the employee is filling is no longer required.

In this instance the club are not claiming that the roles are no longer required, theyre saying we have established this new way of working, wed like you to continue with us under the new way but if you dont want to youre welcome to resign and as a sweetener well give you your bonus early

Obviously I am phrasing that in the way that they are, youre quite right that its probably a cynical attempt to trim the workforce without having to make redundancy payments but the way theyre going about it isnt illegal, albeit its immoral and underhand.

Of course if following any voluntary resignations they then went on to make a load of redundancys in the same sector of the business then those whod accepted the voluntary resignation may have a case to argue that the whole thing was set up to avoid redundancy payments and that even if theyd accepted the 100% office role that theyd have been made redundant anyway and pursue a claim against them on that basis but I suspect they wouldnt be daft enough to do that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10830 on: Today at 12:04:20 pm »
What a thoroughly unsavoury individual. Fits right in at that club. Che Neville's comments on workers rights are conspicuous in their absence.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10831 on: Today at 12:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:14:21 am
Assuming that the staff dont have hybrid working as a term of their employment contracts (which I doubt they do,) then its entirely legal albeit shithouse behaviour.

Redundancy is offered when the position which the employee is filling is no longer required.

In this instance the club are not claiming that the roles are no longer required, theyre saying we have established this new way of working, wed like you to continue with us under the new way but if you dont want to youre welcome to resign and as a sweetener well give you your bonus early

Obviously I am phrasing that in the way that they are, youre quite right that its probably a cynical attempt to trim the workforce without having to make redundancy payments but the way theyre going about it isnt illegal, albeit its immoral and underhand.

Of course if following any voluntary resignations they then went on to make a load of redundancys in the same sector of the business then those whod accepted the voluntary resignation may have a case to argue that the whole thing was set up to avoid redundancy payments and that even if theyd accepted the 100% office role that theyd have been made redundant anyway and pursue a claim against them on that basis but I suspect they wouldnt be daft enough to do that.

Obviously, depends on their contracts, but if they've gotten rid of office spaces - given they're now having to refurb hospitality suites - I'm assuming most would have new contracts or at least the newer employees. It's certainly something I'd have requested if I was them. Otherwise, yeah, it's a reasonable request to return to the office if it's in their contract. It's just that the whole asking them to quit line has me sus.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10832 on: Today at 12:59:19 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:43:51 pm
Each desk will have a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

Was this an actual real press release or something from Brass Eye? Genuinely disturbing that someone thought to include this sentence in any form of communication in the 21st century.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10833 on: Today at 01:20:49 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 09:45:46 pm
I might be missing something here, but isn't "email traffic statistics" about as basic and unsophisticated a metric for productivity/employee engagement as you can get?

There must be dozens and dozens of different parameters for what drives creative and productive work. The fact they can't even muster up a few other token examples of how their data is showing WFH isn't beneficial suggests their approach actually isn't too dissimilar to that other paragon of modern work Jacob Rees-Mogg. "If I can't see you working and hear you working, then you can't be working."

Then again, we already knew that Man Utd endorsed inhumane labour practices by forcing poor old Jonny Evans and Casemiro to keep slaving away despite been long past due for retirement.

I'm just hoping their highly sophisticated data analysis as shown here is rolled out to the player scouting teams.
If so, I half expect pogba to be starting for them next season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10834 on: Today at 01:22:50 pm »
I would imagine what Ratcliffe is attempting to do will leave them wide open to claims for constructive dismissal. Especially given the timing of it and employees need to arrange childcare with the summer holidays upcoming.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10835 on: Today at 01:26:53 pm »
Does this mean ETH gets an early 4 figure bonus if he walks? Bonus (for him)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10836 on: Today at 01:29:05 pm »
Fuck sake, this line ...

Whilst many have welcomed our new approach, we are aware that a number of colleagues prefer not to commit to this new way of working and are keen to understand their options. With this feedback in mind and the fact that we respect each colleagues right to choose their approach to work, we will allow those who wish to resign now to claim their bonus early for this season"...

What a shit show and neanderthal boss this fella is. i.e. Get fucked. Your 'option' is no longer working here. Our 'respect' is non-existent.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:44:47 pm
Some employees could get a four figure bonusthat might only be £1,000. Its hardly an incentive to quit your job because you dont want to go back to 5 days in an office.

Made me laugh that line in the email ... it's basically worded as if they are helping people that don't want to return to the office by 'allowing' them their bonus (which as you say might be £1000). Couldn't sound more Tory if he tried.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10837 on: Today at 02:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:34:12 pm
Obviously, depends on their contracts, but if they've gotten rid of office spaces - given they're now having to refurb hospitality suites - I'm assuming most would have new contracts or at least the newer employees. It's certainly something I'd have requested if I was them. Otherwise, yeah, it's a reasonable request to return to the office if it's in their contract. It's just that the whole asking them to quit line has me sus.

I know Im allowed hybrid working but it isnt in my contract for the simple reason that the employer wants the option to demand me in 5 days a week if required.

I would imagine theyve gotten rid of office space as they never expected to return to the need for that amount of space (due to hybrid arrangementss) but probably wont have agreed to make it a contractual term as that removes the opportunity to reverse the decision should they ever require it.

You would think that INEOS lawyers will have inspected the employment contracts to make sure that theyre not in breach but you never know I guess.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10838 on: Today at 03:20:28 pm »
Where's Che "Gary, Man of the People" Neville in all this stuff?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10839 on: Today at 03:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 03:20:28 pm
Where's Che "Gary, Man of the People" Neville in all this stuff?
He's too busy blaming the Glazers for everything.
