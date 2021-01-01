He's not offering redundancy pay (severance) though. He's asking them to quit (because he can't fire them) and get their bonus early, which could be about £1000 or below considering how it's stated as "four figures for some". He's hoping there's enough who think they have no option, when he should be offering voluntary redundancy.





I also wonder if they're actually entitled to their annual bonus either way, considering it's paid in September and their financial year ends in June anyway.



Assuming that the staff dont have hybrid working as a term of their employment contracts (which I doubt they do,) then its entirely legal albeit shithouse behaviour.Redundancy is offered when the position which the employee is filling is no longer required.In this instance the club are not claiming that the roles are no longer required, theyre saying we have established this new way of working, wed like you to continue with us under the new way but if you dont want to youre welcome to resign and as a sweetener well give you your bonus earlyObviously I am phrasing that in the way that they are, youre quite right that its probably a cynical attempt to trim the workforce without having to make redundancy payments but the way theyre going about it isnt illegal, albeit its immoral and underhand.Of course if following any voluntary resignations they then went on to make a load of redundancys in the same sector of the business then those whod accepted the voluntary resignation may have a case to argue that the whole thing was set up to avoid redundancy payments and that even if theyd accepted the 100% office role that theyd have been made redundant anyway and pursue a claim against them on that basis but I suspect they wouldnt be daft enough to do that.