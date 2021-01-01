He's not offering redundancy pay (severance) though. He's asking them to quit (because he can't fire them) and get their bonus early, which could be about £1000 or below considering how it's stated as "four figures for some". He's hoping there's enough who think they have no option, when he should be offering voluntary redundancy.
I also wonder if they're actually entitled to their annual bonus either way, considering it's paid in September and their financial year ends in June anyway.
Assuming that the staff dont have hybrid working as a term of their employment contracts (which I doubt they do,) then its entirely legal albeit shithouse behaviour.
Redundancy is offered when the position which the employee is filling is no longer required.
In this instance the club are not claiming that the roles are no longer required, theyre saying we have established this new way of working, wed like you to continue with us under the new way but if you dont want to youre welcome to resign and as a sweetener well give you your bonus early
Obviously I am phrasing that in the way that they are, youre quite right that its probably a cynical attempt to trim the workforce without having to make redundancy payments but the way theyre going about it isnt illegal, albeit its immoral and underhand.
Of course if following any voluntary resignations they then went on to make a load of redundancys in the same sector of the business then those whod accepted the voluntary resignation may have a case to argue that the whole thing was set up to avoid redundancy payments and that even if theyd accepted the 100% office role that theyd have been made redundant anyway and pursue a claim against them on that basis but I suspect they wouldnt be daft enough to do that.