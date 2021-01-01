Yeah it's ridiculous isn't it? Something you'd expect from 1995. The joke is that Man Utd have clearly offloaded some workspaces because they - rightly believed - pre-Ratcliffe coming on board that they were unnecessary and now they're having to scramble to find places. As a result, the thing I find fucking hilarious is that in addition to having to make space at Ineos corporate headquarters, Ratcliffe is having executive corporate matchday hospitality spaces (i.e. Knight's Lounge, Trinity Club) at Old Trafford converted into what one can presume full-time workspaces, which is incredibly counterproductive.



The fella is a fucking idiot - even messing about at home, I'm still way more productive WFH than I ever was in the office, as we don't have the football chat, the "did you see this on the telly" chat and I don't get asked every 5 minutes "can you just look at this for us, or how do you do this".Teams is ace, needed help with some stuff I was doing in Visual Studio today, calls one of my workmates, screen shares and he works out the error in 5 mins. In the office, you'd still do that, but then you'd end up having a natter for 10 mins too. Most of the time though we only speak during the 45 minute daily scrum, rest of the time we just crack on.