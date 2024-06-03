« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 603827 times)

Online demain

  • Shambolic
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10760 on: Today at 02:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:57:49 am
PSV might have been the best side, been extremely strong this year, but they weren't the year before. Feyenoord have also broken their own points record this season. A points total that would normally be more than enough to win the league.

There's also a big gap budget wise between PSV and Ajax to Feyenoord. Feyenoord last season won only their 2nd title since the 90s -  PSV have just won their 11th. Covid also denying AZ a very good chance of a really rare title.

Genuinely interested to know the wage budget gap last year between Feyenoord and PSV, the only link I see online suggests that it's a gap of just 2 million euros (25.3 million vs 27.6 million). It's not like Feyenoord were competing with a nation state, what makes Arne Slot a better coach than Peter Bosz ?
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Online NightDancer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10761 on: Today at 02:14:07 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 02:04:56 pm
Genuinely interested to know the wage budget gap last year between Feyenoord and PSV, the only link I see online suggests that it's a gap of just 2 million euros (25.3 million vs 27.6 million). It's not like Feyenoord were competing with a nation state, what makes Arne Slot a better coach than Peter Bosz ?



The difference is probably more aparrant in terms of what gets spent on transfers. Looking online I see that Feyenoord's record transfer fee paid does not even get into PSV's top ten.


The transfer fees in Holland might look small compared to PL ones, but PSV's bigger signings tend to cost about twice as much as those of Feyenoord
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,354
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10762 on: Today at 02:22:06 pm »
Falling foul of the associated clubs rule - and because Nice finished higher in their league it would be Untied who would drop down to the Conference League...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cz77d910jkdo



Ineos is "confident" of finding a solution that allows Manchester United and Nice to compete in next season's Europa League.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos company owns a 27.7% stake in United and are in control of the club's football operations, while they completed a takeover of French club Nice in 2019.

Uefa rules restrict the influence any organisation can have over more than one club in the same competition.

An independent panel will rule on the matter before next season's competition starts in the middle of July with the qualifying rounds.

Uefa's regulations meant Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise had to alter its ownership structure last season to allow it to compete in the Europa League alongside Brighton, whose owner Tony Bloom had been a pivotal figure for both clubs.

Aston Villa and Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes faced the same scenario in the Europa Conference League.

It is also a situation Manchester City and Spanish side Girona will have to address this summer given they are both part of the City Football Group and have qualified for next season's Champions League.

If a solution is not found United would have to drop into the Conference League as they finished lower in the Premier League last season than fifth-placed Nice did in Ligue 1.

However Ineos is confident that scenario will be avoided.

"We are aware of the position of both clubs and are in direct dialogue with Uefa," it said.

"We are confident we have a route forward for next season in Europe."

Ineos also owns Swiss Super League club FC Lausanne-Sport, but they have not qualified for European competition.
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10763 on: Today at 02:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 02:22:06 pm
Falling foul of the associated clubs rule - and because Nice finished higher in their league it would be Untied who would drop down to the Conference League...

:lmao
Logged

Online demain

  • Shambolic
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10764 on: Today at 02:33:29 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 02:14:07 pm


The difference is probably more aparrant in terms of what gets spent on transfers. Looking online I see that Feyenoord's record transfer fee paid does not even get into PSV's top ten.


The transfer fees in Holland might look small compared to PL ones, but PSV's bigger signings tend to cost about twice as much as those of Feyenoord

The Swiss Ramble has the annual wage gap at around 10 million (48 million vs 58 million), so you have a good point. Nonetheless, it's fair to question whether Slot was overperforming relative to PSV or not. PSV's budget was undoubtedly also helped by us buying Gakpo last year, it's not as if they have been badly run or propped up by their owners. The sheer difference in the league between PSV and Feyenoord is still a cause of worry for me, I know people are wont to attack anyone going against the grain and questioning the wisdom of appointing someone that has only managed in the Dutch league, and who has not even outperformed in that competition relative to the projection in the media.

This is the laugh at United thread so apologies for derailing it.

Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10765 on: Today at 02:33:50 pm »
So UEFA should bend their rules because "we're Manchester United, we do what we want"?

Nope, sorry, off to the Conference League you go.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,655
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10766 on: Today at 02:51:20 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 02:33:29 pm
This is the laugh at United thread so apologies for derailing it.
I think we all have concerns about Slot to a greater or lesser degree. Thanks for doing a bit of digging.

Slot just got Feyenoord's record points total so his performance can't be described as steady from the man who just took Man United to 8th.

@MonsL - Nice to see the Rotterdam press still sticking up for their ex-manager.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,655
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10767 on: Today at 02:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:33:50 pm
So UEFA should bend their rules because "we're Manchester United, we do what we want"?

Nope, sorry, off to the Conference League you go.
"Exactly where we want to be..."
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,409
  • Legend
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10768 on: Today at 02:56:09 pm »
Aren't City in the same situation?
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10769 on: Today at 03:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:56:09 pm
Aren't City in the same situation?

Yeah,i think i read they're going to allow the other one to play Europa league but what then if say City drop down to it unlikely as it is.

This MCO business is going to be utter shit show every year now and erode club football's credibility further,i know there's people who welcome it,i'm not one of them.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10770 on: Today at 03:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:56:09 pm
Aren't City in the same situation?
The quoted article says that.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,806
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10771 on: Today at 03:09:20 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:18:38 am
Fuck me, if Feyenoord were "steady" with 84 points in 2nd, what his opinion on his own performance of 8th and a negative goal difference.

Steadily declining perhaps?
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,236
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10772 on: Today at 03:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 02:22:06 pm
Falling foul of the associated clubs rule - and because Nice finished higher in their league it would be Untied who would drop down to the Conference League...


:lmao :lmao :lmao
please, please, please let it happen
:lmao
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10773 on: Today at 03:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:45:53 pm
Despise United winning anything.

That said, the game of football which I grew to love always had the bit where your rivals win and you dont like it, thats part of it. It makes the times when they lose all the better, and obviously when you win.

I hate this idea that everyone just supports a gang of cheats because it illegitimises the success so nobody has to experience the feeling of their rivals doing well - its absolute bullsht.

If grown men/women are so frail that theyre not able to take the (reasonably rare) occasions when their rivals win a trophy and would instead rather a state owned gang of cheats win so that they dont have to deal with it then frankly they deserve what they get and should be keeping their mouths shut if and when the PL hearing doesnt go the way they want it to, which hopefully doesnt happen.

I fucking despise the Mancs and I was at OT when they knocked us out which was easily my worse day of the season but Id rather any team win something than a team which is literally threatening the survival of the game which we all loved.

I barely watched the match on Saturday and certainly wasnt celebrating any United victory, I couldnt be arsed either way but there is at least some s sense of the achievement actually being earnt when theyve won it, albeit theyve obviously had an insane amount of luck along the way (which is par for the course often in cup competitions).

Its not about painting United as some sort of knight in shining armour as theyre clearly anything but, its more just being glad that City have one less ill gotten trophy to parade in front of their 4 fans that could be arsed to turn up.
Saturday was a lose lose situation for me .I didnt want either side to win.definitely didnt want city to win for all the reasons we understand.definitely didnt want united to win for all the reasons in my original post .
I am very much a grown man but definitely not frail .Ive hated these fo decades now ,I suppose you could say Im being childish for my feelings but I was going to Utd Liverpool games back in the 70s and 80s and they were definitely not for the faint hearted .being legged all over the place at old Trafford and having eyes in the back of your head ,getting attacked ,getting a kicking here and there all by those bastards .getting all kinds of shit thrown at you and piss from the seats above in the scoreboard end while the manc police stood idly by calling you scouse bastards and just nicking you for the slightest thing.
So lets just say they never endeared themselves to me from the off .as a football club yes they are rivals and its true they won their trophies not by breaking the rules like city but 35 years of dogs abuse at every given opportunity about hillsborough means they get not one ounce of credit for anything on or off the pitch from me .its ignored by the media,never mentioned even when its coming over tv loud and clear ,they get the biggest free pass over it by everyone because their Man Utd ..they do what they want .
If Coventry had made it to the final I would have cheered them from the roofs ,any club that made it there bar ,Utd ,city , Chelsea I would have thought good for them.I will give credit where its due but not where it isnt.
You may have gathered I have very strong opinions about Utd ,that is ingrained in me now ,it will never change .I made the original post not to have a go at anyone or disrespect their views but to air my feelings about me not giving Utd any praise not to criticise anyone elses point of view.

Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,655
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10774 on: Today at 03:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:03:50 pm
Yeah,i think i read they're going to allow the other one to play Europa league but what then if say City drop down to it unlikely as it is.
There'll be no dropping down in the new CL format
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10775 on: Today at 03:23:47 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 03:21:29 pm
There'll be no dropping down in the new CL format

Ok hadn't heard of that,that's one good change from them.
Logged

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,354
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10776 on: Today at 04:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:56:09 pm
Aren't City in the same situation?

So, yes, as stated above but because they finished higher than Girona it's Girona who would go down.

More likely there'll be some jiggery pokery to allow both in though but it's an amusing thought...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,162
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10777 on: Today at 04:23:45 pm »
Nah, fuck em. Would be hilarious to see them drop down.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,354
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10778 on: Today at 04:30:42 pm »
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/sport/football/manchester-united-face-europa-league-axe-unless-ineos-makes-structural-changes/ar-BB1ncd2W

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos group have until Monday to satisfy Uefa that Manchester United and Nice should both be allowed to compete in the Europa League next season.

Ratcliffe owns a 27.7 per cent stake in United, where he has complete control of football operations, and is also the majority shareholder at Nice following his takeover of the French club in 2019.

Uefas multi-club ownership (MCO) rules bar any organisation or individual from having decisive influence over the running of more than one club in the same competition.

An independent panel is due to rule on the matter before the Europa League qualifying rounds begin in the middle of July.

If a solution is not found, United would be forced to drop into the Europa Conference League since they finished in a lower position in the Premier League (eighth) than fifth-placed Nice did in Ligue 1.

Nonetheless, Ineos  who are in direct talks with Uefa over the matter  said in a statement that they were confident that such a scenario would be avoided.

We are aware of the position of both clubs and are in direct dialogue with Uefa, it said. We are confident we have a route forward for next season in Europe.

Uefa issued clubs with fresh guidance around their MCO rules and what constitutes decisive influence a fortnight ago.

Clubs have been told they must prove that, as at June 3 2024, they comply with the rules aimed at ensuring the integrity of the competition, namely the multi-club ownership rule.

The principal issues for Ineos centre around the extent of their sporting control at the two clubs.

Although Ratcliffe is only a minority shareholder at Old Trafford, he assumed full control of football operations at the club under the terms of his £1.3 billion deal with the Glazers in February, including the ability to hire and fire a manager, chief executive, sporting director and other key executives.

In their guidance to clubs on May 14, Sunil Gulati, chairman of Uefas Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) First Chamber, cited four factors that constitute what is termed decisive influence through governance.

These include if a party has the ability to appoint or remove the clubs key executives or the first squads head coach; and/or if they have the ability to influence key executive decisions (such as player transfers, budget approval, key commercial contracts), or benefits from specific contractual or statutory privileged rights with respect to the clubs governance, through veto rights or other privileged rights.

If one or more of the indicators are triggered, the CFCB considers that a party has the capacity to exercise a decisive influence in the decision-making of a club.

It was Ratcliffe and his Ineos team who oversaw the appointment of Omar Berrada as Richard Arnolds replacement as United chief executive in January and the arrival of Jason Wilcox as technical director at Old Trafford last month.

They are now conducting an internal review to determine whether to stick by Erik ten Hag or sack their FA Cup winning manager and are also behind moves to appoint Dan Ashworth as sporting director. Ineos have exerted similar control at Nice since buying the club almost five years ago.

Telegraph Sport reported in February how Ineos could surrender direct involvement at Nice in order to satisfy Uefas MCO rules.

Sources indicated that Ineos could look to structure Nice so as to remove any day-to-day control and leave the Ligue 1 club as a stand-alone entity with Ratcliffe remaining as the major investor in the background.

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion were among several teams cleared to play in Europe this season gone after their owners were ordered to make changes to their ties with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes and Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise respectively.

Manchester City and Spanish club Girona  who both operate under the City Football Group umbrella  will have to address similar issues to Ineos before Monday since the two clubs have qualified for next seasons Champions League.

Gulati said that, in instances where compliance with the MCO rule may necessitate the sale of shares in a club, certain accommodations would be permitted given the short timeframe between approval of the latest competition rules on March 20 and Mondays deadline to comply.

Gulati said: Such alternative shall consist in the transfer or the assignment of all its shares in a club to an independent third party, such as a blind trust, whereby all the decision-making of the club will solely rest under the control of the third party/trustee who will be bound by the fiduciary duty to act in the best interest of the club exclusively.

He added: It is understood that, in such cases, the CFCB First Chamber will oversee the set-up of the independent structure to ensure it satisfies the MCO rule.
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007
Pages: 1 ... 265 266 267 268 269 [270]   Go Up
« previous next »
 