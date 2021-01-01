« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

demain

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10760 on: Today at 02:04:56 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:57:49 am
PSV might have been the best side, been extremely strong this year, but they weren't the year before. Feyenoord have also broken their own points record this season. A points total that would normally be more than enough to win the league.

There's also a big gap budget wise between PSV and Ajax to Feyenoord. Feyenoord last season won only their 2nd title since the 90s -  PSV have just won their 11th. Covid also denying AZ a very good chance of a really rare title.

Genuinely interested to know the wage budget gap last year between Feyenoord and PSV, the only link I see online suggests that it's a gap of just 2 million euros (25.3 million vs 27.6 million). It's not like Feyenoord were competing with a nation state, what makes Arne Slot a better coach than Peter Bosz ?
NightDancer

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10761 on: Today at 02:14:07 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 02:04:56 pm
Genuinely interested to know the wage budget gap last year between Feyenoord and PSV, the only link I see online suggests that it's a gap of just 2 million euros (25.3 million vs 27.6 million). It's not like Feyenoord were competing with a nation state, what makes Arne Slot a better coach than Peter Bosz ?



The difference is probably more aparrant in terms of what gets spent on transfers. Looking online I see that Feyenoord's record transfer fee paid does not even get into PSV's top ten.


The transfer fees in Holland might look small compared to PL ones, but PSV's bigger signings tend to cost about twice as much as those of Feyenoord
Anthony

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10762 on: Today at 02:22:06 pm
Falling foul of the associated clubs rule - and because Nice finished higher in their league it would be Untied who would drop down to the Conference League...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cz77d910jkdo



Ineos is "confident" of finding a solution that allows Manchester United and Nice to compete in next season's Europa League.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos company owns a 27.7% stake in United and are in control of the club's football operations, while they completed a takeover of French club Nice in 2019.

Uefa rules restrict the influence any organisation can have over more than one club in the same competition.

An independent panel will rule on the matter before next season's competition starts in the middle of July with the qualifying rounds.

Uefa's regulations meant Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise had to alter its ownership structure last season to allow it to compete in the Europa League alongside Brighton, whose owner Tony Bloom had been a pivotal figure for both clubs.

Aston Villa and Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes faced the same scenario in the Europa Conference League.

It is also a situation Manchester City and Spanish side Girona will have to address this summer given they are both part of the City Football Group and have qualified for next season's Champions League.

If a solution is not found United would have to drop into the Conference League as they finished lower in the Premier League last season than fifth-placed Nice did in Ligue 1.

However Ineos is confident that scenario will be avoided.

"We are aware of the position of both clubs and are in direct dialogue with Uefa," it said.

"We are confident we have a route forward for next season in Europe."

Ineos also owns Swiss Super League club FC Lausanne-Sport, but they have not qualified for European competition.
smutchin

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10763 on: Today at 02:24:43 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 02:22:06 pm
Falling foul of the associated clubs rule - and because Nice finished higher in their league it would be Untied who would drop down to the Conference League...

demain

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10764 on: Today at 02:33:29 pm
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 02:14:07 pm


The difference is probably more aparrant in terms of what gets spent on transfers. Looking online I see that Feyenoord's record transfer fee paid does not even get into PSV's top ten.


The transfer fees in Holland might look small compared to PL ones, but PSV's bigger signings tend to cost about twice as much as those of Feyenoord

The Swiss Ramble has the annual wage gap at around 10 million (48 million vs 58 million), so you have a good point. Nonetheless, it's fair to question whether Slot was overperforming relative to PSV or not. PSV's budget was undoubtedly also helped by us buying Gakpo last year, it's not as if they have been badly run or propped up by their owners. The sheer difference in the league between PSV and Feyenoord is still a cause of worry for me, I know people are wont to attack anyone going against the grain and questioning the wisdom of appointing someone that has only managed in the Dutch league, and who has not even outperformed in that competition relative to the projection in the media.

This is the laugh at United thread so apologies for derailing it.

Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #10765 on: Today at 02:33:50 pm
So UEFA should bend their rules because "we're Manchester United, we do what we want"?

Nope, sorry, off to the Conference League you go.
zero zero

Reply #10766 on: Today at 02:51:20 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 02:33:29 pm
This is the laugh at United thread so apologies for derailing it.
I think we all have concerns about Slot to a greater or lesser degree. Thanks for doing a bit of digging.

Slot just got Feyenoord's record points total so his performance can't be described as steady from the man who just took Man United to 8th.

@MonsL - Nice to see the Rotterdam press still sticking up for their ex-manager.
zero zero

Reply #10767 on: Today at 02:52:10 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:33:50 pm
So UEFA should bend their rules because "we're Manchester United, we do what we want"?

Nope, sorry, off to the Conference League you go.
"Exactly where we want to be..."
Walshy nMe®

Reply #10768 on: Today at 02:56:09 pm
Aren't City in the same situation?
Tobelius

Reply #10769 on: Today at 03:03:50 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:56:09 pm
Aren't City in the same situation?

Yeah,i think i read they're going to allow the other one to play Europa league but what then if say City drop down to it unlikely as it is.

This MCO business is going to be utter shit show every year now and erode club football's credibility further,i know there's people who welcome it,i'm not one of them.
SamLad

Reply #10770 on: Today at 03:05:36 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:56:09 pm
Aren't City in the same situation?
The quoted article says that.
