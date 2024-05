Despise United winning anything.



That said, the game of football which I grew to love always had the bit where your rivals win and you don’t like it, that’s part of it. It makes the times when they lose all the better, and obviously when you win.



I hate this idea that everyone just supports a gang of cheats because it illegitimises the success so nobody has to experience the feeling of their rivals doing well - it’s absolute bullsht.



If grown men/women are so frail that they’re not able to take the (reasonably rare) occasions when their rivals win a trophy and would instead rather a state owned gang of cheats win so that they don’t have to deal with it then frankly they deserve what they get and should be keeping their mouths shut if and when the PL hearing doesn’t go the way they want it to, which hopefully doesn’t happen.



I fucking despise the Mancs and I was at OT when they knocked us out which was easily my worse day of the season but I’d rather any team win something than a team which is literally threatening the survival of the game which we all loved.



I barely watched the match on Saturday and certainly wasn’t celebrating any United victory, I couldn’t be arsed either way but there is at least some s sense of the achievement actually being earnt when they’ve won it, albeit they’ve obviously had an insane amount of luck along the way (which is par for the course often in cup competitions).



It’s not about painting United as some sort of knight in shining armour as they’re clearly anything but, it’s more just being glad that City have one less ill gotten trophy to parade in front of their 4 fans that could be arsed to turn up.