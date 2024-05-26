Despise United winning anything.
That said, the game of football which I grew to love always had the bit where your rivals win and you dont like it, thats part of it. It makes the times when they lose all the better, and obviously when you win.
I hate this idea that everyone just supports a gang of cheats because it illegitimises the success so nobody has to experience the feeling of their rivals doing well - its absolute bullsht.
If grown men/women are so frail that theyre not able to take the (reasonably rare) occasions when their rivals win a trophy and would instead rather a state owned gang of cheats win so that they dont have to deal with it then frankly they deserve what they get and should be keeping their mouths shut if and when the PL hearing doesnt go the way they want it to, which hopefully doesnt happen.
I fucking despise the Mancs and I was at OT when they knocked us out which was easily my worse day of the season but Id rather any team win something than a team which is literally threatening the survival of the game which we all loved.
I barely watched the match on Saturday and certainly wasnt celebrating any United victory, I couldnt be arsed either way but there is at least some s sense of the achievement actually being earnt when theyve won it, albeit theyve obviously had an insane amount of luck along the way (which is par for the course often in cup competitions).
Its not about painting United as some sort of knight in shining armour as theyre clearly anything but, its more just being glad that City have one less ill gotten trophy to parade in front of their 4 fans that could be arsed to turn up.