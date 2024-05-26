« previous next »
Reminds me of our 1992 win.
How long do we have to wait before eth gets pushed? / how long do we wait before we are comfortable he gets another season?
Have to say I enjoyed Ten Hags interviews with MOTD and ITV after the game. Shitting on Roy Keanes managerial record was the icing. He seems a decent bloke.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:53:52 am
How long do we have to wait before eth gets pushed? / how long do we wait before we are comfortable he gets another season?

I'm more than comfortable with him getting another season. 8th and -1 goal difference shows they are heading in the direction we all want.
Manchester United sound out Roberto De Zerbi about becoming new manager

Italians success at Brighton has impressed Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Erik ten Hag likely to be sacked despite FA Cup success

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/27/manchester-united-sound-out-roberto-de-zerbi-about-becoming-new-manager
Quote from: GreatEx on May 26, 2024, 09:41:22 am
It's weird, I actually felt kind of... happy?... for them today. It's a combination of City being loathsome cheats and the knowledge that United aren't really going anywhere. Of course, it should have been Coventry.
Me too... was a weird day Sunday. Never felt that way abotu them really.
I congratulated a few of them. They are a respected rival and they've done well to keep City away from this season's FA Cup. I don't want those cheats winning anything!
Kudos where it's due.

Yes, I know we're in the pisstake thread, so let's get on with the usual! ;D
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 01:19:33 pm
Me too... was a weird day Sunday. Never felt that way abotu them really.
I congratulated a few of them. They are a respected rival and they've done well to keep City away from this season's FA Cup. I don't want those cheats winning anything!
Kudos where it's due.

Yes, I know we're in the pisstake thread, so let's get on with the usual! ;D
I dont want these bastards to win anything ,not so much as a raffle ticket .just remind yourselves about the disgusting chants about hillsborough they sing week in week out at every game they play in .at old Trafford its huge swathes of the ground that do it not just a small knuckle dragging minority.
Ferguson never missed an opportunity to stick the knife in us every chance he got and his players ,past and present were the same singing about us on the pitch after they won the champions league in 2008 with that paragon of virtue Rio ,leading the singing.
So please ,enough of painting these shit stains as knights in shining armour riding in to save us all from the 115 cheats ,as I said remember the chants they sing about us and then decide if you can still regard them as a respected rivalnot  to me theyre not .

Quote
I'm starting to think Jim is an idiot.
Dunno if this has been covered elsewhere, but f me, if this was Liverpool and Everton, it would be front page news...

Shocking footage shows football fans fighting on streets of Harrow before FA Cup final clash


https://uk.yahoo.com/news/shocking-footage-shows-football-fans-154812981.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qA1BiJygeY
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 02:56:54 pm
Dunno if this has been covered elsewhere, but f me, if this was Liverpool and Everton, it would be front page news...

Shocking footage shows football fans fighting on streets of Harrow before FA Cup final clash


https://uk.yahoo.com/news/shocking-footage-shows-football-fans-154812981.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qA1BiJygeY
I've seen worse scraps at our local bingo hall.  ;D
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 02:56:54 pm
Dunno if this has been covered elsewhere, but f me, if this was Liverpool and Everton, it would be front page news...

Shocking footage shows football fans fighting on streets of Harrow before FA Cup final clash


https://uk.yahoo.com/news/shocking-footage-shows-football-fans-154812981.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qA1BiJygeY

I see things in that shit hole haven't changed! The 96 Cup Final I was a 19yr old heading to family in the neighbourhood with my girlfriend and 9yr old brother, all wearing LFC shirts.  A bus of Mancs passed by us and as it did a bunch of them spat at us out of the window! Utterly disgraceful and oh so tough doing it from the safety of a passing bus!!
Seven Hag already has Slot in his head and might not even be here tomorrow.  ;D

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:25:59 pm
[snip]

Similar to how about 13 teams were better than Man United in all areas this season.
Twaygats, always have been, always will be.
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 01:43:21 pm
I dont want these bastards to win anything ,not so much as a raffle ticket .just remind yourselves about the disgusting chants about hillsborough they sing week in week out at every game they play in .at old Trafford its huge swathes of the ground that do it not just a small knuckle dragging minority.
Ferguson never missed an opportunity to stick the knife in us every chance he got and his players ,past and present were the same singing about us on the pitch after they won the champions league in 2008 with that paragon of virtue Rio ,leading the singing.
So please ,enough of painting these shit stains as knights in shining armour riding in to save us all from the 115 cheats ,as I said remember the chants they sing about us and then decide if you can still regard them as a respected rivalnot  to me theyre not .


Bang on.
Despise United winning anything.

That said, the game of football which I grew to love always had the bit where your rivals win and you dont like it, thats part of it. It makes the times when they lose all the better, and obviously when you win.

I hate this idea that everyone just supports a gang of cheats because it illegitimises the success so nobody has to experience the feeling of their rivals doing well - its absolute bullsht.

If grown men/women are so frail that theyre not able to take the (reasonably rare) occasions when their rivals win a trophy and would instead rather a state owned gang of cheats win so that they dont have to deal with it then frankly they deserve what they get and should be keeping their mouths shut if and when the PL hearing doesnt go the way they want it to, which hopefully doesnt happen.

I fucking despise the Mancs and I was at OT when they knocked us out which was easily my worse day of the season but Id rather any team win something than a team which is literally threatening the survival of the game which we all loved.

I barely watched the match on Saturday and certainly wasnt celebrating any United victory, I couldnt be arsed either way but there is at least some s sense of the achievement actually being earnt when theyve won it, albeit theyve obviously had an insane amount of luck along the way (which is par for the course often in cup competitions).

Its not about painting United as some sort of knight in shining armour as theyre clearly anything but, its more just being glad that City have one less ill gotten trophy to parade in front of their 4 fans that could be arsed to turn up.
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 01:43:21 pm
I dont want these bastards to win anything ,not so much as a raffle ticket .just remind yourselves about the disgusting chants about hillsborough they sing week in week out at every game they play in .at old Trafford its huge swathes of the ground that do it not just a small knuckle dragging minority.
Ferguson never missed an opportunity to stick the knife in us every chance he got and his players ,past and present were the same singing about us on the pitch after they won the champions league in 2008 with that paragon of virtue Rio ,leading the singing.
So please ,enough of painting these shit stains as knights in shining armour riding in to save us all from the 115 cheats ,as I said remember the chants they sing about us and then decide if you can still regard them as a respected rivalnot  to me theyre not .
Is fucking right!

Great post. Every single word.

Fuck Man Utd and anything to do with that shower of massive c*nts.
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:45:53 pm
Despise United winning anything.

That said, the game of football which I grew to love always had the bit where your rivals win and you dont like it, thats part of it. It makes the times when they lose all the better, and obviously when you win.

I hate this idea that everyone just supports a gang of cheats because it illegitimises the success so nobody has to experience the feeling of their rivals doing well - its absolute bullsht.

If grown men/women are so frail that theyre not able to take the (reasonably rare) occasions when their rivals win a trophy and would instead rather a state owned gang of cheats win so that they dont have to deal with it then frankly they deserve what they get and should be keeping their mouths shut if and when the PL hearing doesnt go the way they want it to, which hopefully doesnt happen.

I fucking despise the Mancs and I was at OT when they knocked us out which was easily my worse day of the season but Id rather any team win something than a team which is literally threatening the survival of the game which we all loved.

I barely watched the match on Saturday and certainly wasnt celebrating any United victory, I couldnt be arsed either way but there is at least some s sense of the achievement actually being earnt when theyve won it, albeit theyve obviously had an insane amount of luck along the way (which is par for the course often in cup competitions).

Its not about painting United as some sort of knight in shining armour as theyre clearly anything but, its more just being glad that City have one less ill gotten trophy to parade in front of their 4 fans that could be arsed to turn up.

Excellent riposte.
I dont think this was an excellent response  the main point 9 Kemlyn made was the stadium full  of united fans singing awful chants and Ferguson never being one to miss the opportunity to stick the knife in.
The riposte ignored those points

And why are we always the adult in the room.. those dickheads dont ever have to answer to anyone

Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 02:56:54 pm
Dunno if this has been covered elsewhere, but f me, if this was Liverpool and Everton, it would be front page news...

Shocking footage shows football fans fighting on streets of Harrow before FA Cup final clash


https://uk.yahoo.com/news/shocking-footage-shows-football-fans-154812981.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qA1BiJygeY

Looked like one of these lot waddling in at the end

