Despise United winning anything.



That said, the game of football which I grew to love always had the bit where your rivals win and you dont like it, thats part of it. It makes the times when they lose all the better, and obviously when you win.



I hate this idea that everyone just supports a gang of cheats because it illegitimises the success so nobody has to experience the feeling of their rivals doing well - its absolute bullsht.



If grown men/women are so frail that theyre not able to take the (reasonably rare) occasions when their rivals win a trophy and would instead rather a state owned gang of cheats win so that they dont have to deal with it then frankly they deserve what they get and should be keeping their mouths shut if and when the PL hearing doesnt go the way they want it to, which hopefully doesnt happen.



I fucking despise the Mancs and I was at OT when they knocked us out which was easily my worse day of the season but Id rather any team win something than a team which is literally threatening the survival of the game which we all loved.



I barely watched the match on Saturday and certainly wasnt celebrating any United victory, I couldnt be arsed either way but there is at least some s sense of the achievement actually being earnt when theyve won it, albeit theyve obviously had an insane amount of luck along the way (which is par for the course often in cup competitions).



Its not about painting United as some sort of knight in shining armour as theyre clearly anything but, its more just being glad that City have one less ill gotten trophy to parade in front of their 4 fans that could be arsed to turn up.