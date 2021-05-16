« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

BobPaisley3

Yesterday at 04:03:20 pm
Reminds me of our 1992 win.
PaulF

Today at 03:53:52 am
How long do we have to wait before eth gets pushed? / how long do we wait before we are comfortable he gets another season?
damomad

Today at 07:52:19 am
Have to say I enjoyed Ten Hags interviews with MOTD and ITV after the game. Shitting on Roy Keanes managerial record was the icing. He seems a decent bloke.
Mister Flip Flop

Today at 08:01:31 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:53:52 am
How long do we have to wait before eth gets pushed? / how long do we wait before we are comfortable he gets another season?

I'm more than comfortable with him getting another season. 8th and -1 goal difference shows they are heading in the direction we all want.
ScouserAtHeart

Today at 12:51:33 pm
Manchester United sound out Roberto De Zerbi about becoming new manager

Italians success at Brighton has impressed Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Erik ten Hag likely to be sacked despite FA Cup success

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/27/manchester-united-sound-out-roberto-de-zerbi-about-becoming-new-manager
the_red_pill

Today at 01:19:33 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:41:22 am
It's weird, I actually felt kind of... happy?... for them today. It's a combination of City being loathsome cheats and the knowledge that United aren't really going anywhere. Of course, it should have been Coventry.
Me too... was a weird day Sunday. Never felt that way abotu them really.
I congratulated a few of them. They are a respected rival and they've done well to keep City away from this season's FA Cup. I don't want those cheats winning anything!
Kudos where it's due.

Yes, I know we're in the pisstake thread, so let's get on with the usual! ;D
9 kemlyn road

Today at 01:43:21 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:19:33 pm
Me too... was a weird day Sunday. Never felt that way abotu them really.
I congratulated a few of them. They are a respected rival and they've done well to keep City away from this season's FA Cup. I don't want those cheats winning anything!
Kudos where it's due.

Yes, I know we're in the pisstake thread, so let's get on with the usual! ;D
I dont want these bastards to win anything ,not so much as a raffle ticket .just remind yourselves about the disgusting chants about hillsborough they sing week in week out at every game they play in .at old Trafford its huge swathes of the ground that do it not just a small knuckle dragging minority.
Ferguson never missed an opportunity to stick the knife in us every chance he got and his players ,past and present were the same singing about us on the pitch after they won the champions league in 2008 with that paragon of virtue Rio ,leading the singing.
So please ,enough of painting these shit stains as knights in shining armour riding in to save us all from the 115 cheats ,as I said remember the chants they sing about us and then decide if you can still regard them as a respected rivalnot  to me theyre not .

ScouserAtHeart

Today at 01:45:18 pm
Quote
I'm starting to think Jim is an idiot.
HomesickRed

Today at 02:56:54 pm
Dunno if this has been covered elsewhere, but f me, if this was Liverpool and Everton, it would be front page news...

Shocking footage shows football fans fighting on streets of Harrow before FA Cup final clash


https://uk.yahoo.com/news/shocking-footage-shows-football-fans-154812981.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qA1BiJygeY
Terry de Niro

Today at 04:05:39 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 02:56:54 pm
Dunno if this has been covered elsewhere, but f me, if this was Liverpool and Everton, it would be front page news...

Shocking footage shows football fans fighting on streets of Harrow before FA Cup final clash


https://uk.yahoo.com/news/shocking-footage-shows-football-fans-154812981.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qA1BiJygeY
I've seen worse scraps at our local bingo hall.  ;D
