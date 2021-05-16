Me too... was a weird day Sunday. Never felt that way abotu them really.

I congratulated a few of them. They are a respected rival and they've done well to keep City away from this season's FA Cup. I don't want those cheats winning anything!

Kudos where it's due.



Yes, I know we're in the pisstake thread, so let's get on with the usual!



I dont want these bastards to win anything ,not so much as a raffle ticket .just remind yourselves about the disgusting chants about hillsborough they sing week in week out at every game they play in .at old Trafford its huge swathes of the ground that do it not just a small knuckle dragging minority.Ferguson never missed an opportunity to stick the knife in us every chance he got and his players ,past and present were the same singing about us on the pitch after they won the champions league in 2008 with that paragon of virtue Rio ,leading the singing.So please ,enough of painting these shit stains as knights in shining armour riding in to save us all from the 115 cheats ,as I said remember the chants they sing about us and then decide if you can still regard them as a respected rival not to me theyre not .