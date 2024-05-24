« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 263 264 265 266 267 [268]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 599756 times)

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10680 on: Today at 09:10:50 am »
I dont think about this, Ten Hag said. I am in a project. We are exactly where we want to be. We are constructing a team. When I took over it was a mess. The team is developing and winning. It is about winning trophies. The team plays to an identity. You need a strong squad


The Hag is exactly where he wants to be, spending collosal amounts of money to construct a shite team that finished 8th with negative goal difference.

This guy is one of the most deluded, under qualified and just outright stupid managers in football. He isnt even playing United with this chat, he really believes it.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,425
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10681 on: Today at 09:41:22 am »
It's weird, I actually felt kind of... happy?... for them today. It's a combination of City being loathsome cheats and the knowledge that United aren't really going anywhere. Of course, it should have been Coventry.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10682 on: Today at 09:42:48 am »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 09:10:50 am
I dont think about this, Ten Hag said. I am in a project. We are exactly where we want to be. We are constructing a team. When I took over it was a mess. The team is developing and winning. It is about winning trophies. The team plays to an identity. You need a strong squad


The Hag is exactly where he wants to be, spending collosal amounts of money to construct a shite team that finished 8th with negative goal difference.

This guy is one of the most deluded, under qualified and just outright stupid managers in football. He isnt even playing United with this chat, he really believes it.

I think hes building something special and deserves at least another season
Logged

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,602
  • Big in Japan
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10683 on: Today at 09:45:46 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:41:22 am
It's weird, I actually felt kind of... happy?... for them today. It's a combination of City being loathsome cheats and the knowledge that United aren't really going anywhere. Of course, it should have been Coventry Liverpool .
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10684 on: Today at 10:13:10 am »
So we went out of both Europa and FA Cup to the eventual winners, I didn't see that coming to be honest.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,124
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10685 on: Today at 10:19:35 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:13:10 am
So we went out of both Europa and FA Cup to the eventual winners, I didn't see that coming to be honest.

That would have been one helluva bet.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,043
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10686 on: Today at 10:26:19 am »
Quote from: GBF on May 24, 2024, 09:48:38 pm
Tomorrow, a United win with Rashford scoring

Almost right:D

Kinda feel happy for them probably for Ten Hag.  What a cuntish question asked by Lineker to Erik.  If the same type of question was asked to Klopp, I think Linker would have gone home without his big ears
Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10687 on: Today at 10:30:44 am »
People in here wanting United to win/feeling happy for them need to give their head a wobble. Paid no attention to this, and there was no preferable winner.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,622
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10688 on: Today at 10:44:29 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 10:30:44 am
People in here wanting United to win/feeling happy for them need to give their head a wobble. Paid no attention to this, and there was no preferable winner.

Yeah, managed to not see any of it, and was enjoying by a pub beer garden when the news came through that theyd won it. Can just about convince myself there was no winner this year.
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10689 on: Today at 11:00:23 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 10:30:44 am
People in here wanting United to win/feeling happy for them need to give their head a wobble. Paid no attention to this, and there was no preferable winner.

As much as I despise City I could never cheer ths lot on. It was only a few games ago they were chanting 'murderer' to Anthony Gordon.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10690 on: Today at 11:00:28 am »
I didn't see the game until 80 mins, i thought it was a late afternoon KO.

I was hoping it would go to ET and pens.

They are back to their natural level of being a game raising cup team, they are so far away from challenging for the League.

Crazy how that club has only won the league with 2 Managers in their entire history, and absolute geniuses at that, Bastards.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10691 on: Today at 11:01:03 am »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 10:30:44 am
People in here wanting United to win/feeling happy for them need to give their head a wobble. Paid no attention to this, and there was no preferable winner.

Its almost as if they have sunk so low that most see them as less as a rival than they do city these days. I too hate United, loathe them in fact, but there is no doubt a little joy from the fact the cheats got rolled over by a truly shit United team.

Let me tell you, nothing is winding up the United fan base quite like Liverpool fans congratulating them on beating the cheats.
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10692 on: Today at 11:10:55 am »
My Man United supporting mate thinks they had a better season than us. 22 point difference. Okay then.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,622
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10693 on: Today at 11:15:00 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:00:28 am
I didn't see the game until 80 mins, i thought it was a late afternoon KO.

I was hoping it would go to ET and pens.

They are back to their natural level of being a game raising cup team, they are so far away from challenging for the League.

Crazy how that club has only won the league with 2 Managers in their entire history, and absolute geniuses at that, Bastards.

I think its 3. Some other punter won one pre war.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,462
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10694 on: Today at 11:18:49 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 11:10:55 am
My Man United supporting mate thinks they had a better season than us. 22 point difference. Okay then.

But they did raise their game against us and werent beaten 7-0 either so thats a definite improvement.

And theyve persuaded to ever gullible Andy Burnham to support their bid for public money to rebuild their shit hole.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10695 on: Today at 11:22:36 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 11:10:55 am
My Man United supporting mate thinks they had a better season than us. 22 point difference. Okay then.
Some I know got carried away a bit but they know that it's not true. We also won a trophy and we have CL football next year.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10696 on: Today at 11:23:54 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 11:10:55 am
My Man United supporting mate thinks they had a better season than us. 22 point difference. Okay then.

Wonder if he will still think that when they are playing Bumfuck FC on a Thursday night in some Eastern European shitpit.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,779
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10697 on: Today at 11:28:39 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:42:48 am
I think hes building something special and deserves at least another season 10 seasons
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,622
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10698 on: Today at 11:29:24 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:23:54 am
Wonder if he will still think that when they are playing Bumfuck FC on a Thursday night in some Eastern European shitpit.

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome
As I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,026
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10699 on: Today at 11:34:29 am »
Man Utd. The embodiment of a cup final team. They've practically won a quadruple this season.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,462
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10700 on: Today at 11:35:58 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:23:54 am
Wonder if he will still think that when they are playing Bumfuck FC on a Thursday night in some Eastern European shitpit.

Followed by a 1230 Saturday kick off at Goodison.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10701 on: Today at 12:16:33 pm »
It's hilarious. They played like a league 2 side managed by Fat Sam and won, they now have to decide whether to get rid of Ten hag or not. If they keep him next season will be more Burnley style games with the odd  big victory to satiate the team. If they get rid they split the fan base... again.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10702 on: Today at 12:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 11:10:55 am
My Man United supporting mate thinks they had a better season than us. 22 point difference. Okay then.
ask him "so if we finish 33 points ahead next year will that be a sign of improvement for your lot?"
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,965
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10703 on: Today at 12:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:15:00 am
I think its 3. Some other punter won one pre war.

Earnest Mangnall

Yer average manc has never heard of him
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,447
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10704 on: Today at 01:01:08 pm »
Thought they were shite despite the praise over the performance.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10705 on: Today at 01:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:01:08 pm
Thought they were shite despite the irrationally exuberant praise over the performance.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10706 on: Today at 01:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 09:29:07 pm
They'll hype him to be the new Keane or Scholes now and he'll either become maybe half of what they're hoping for or crumble completely under pressure.

so a kleberson+anderson hybrid. ill be fine with that.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10707 on: Today at 01:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:01:08 pm
Thought they were shite despite the praise over the performance.
When a team is hotly tipped to lose (as United were) the media reaction is, inevitably, "We weren't wrong, it was just an incredible performance" rather than "we over-hyperd one team that looked tired and disinterested, and under-estimated another team that were shit but enthusiastic"
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,462
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10708 on: Today at 02:13:18 pm »
Itll be interesting to compare the turnouts for their respective celebratory parades.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10709 on: Today at 02:44:28 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:13:18 pm
Itll be interesting to compare the turnouts for their respective celebratory parades.
You are kidding right? Even if none of the fans bothered to turn up there would be an army of media types, up from London, out on the street ready to spray a tsunami of jism onto the open top bus as it went by.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,674
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10710 on: Today at 02:45:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:13:18 pm
Itll be interesting to compare the turnouts for their respective celebratory parades.

The Utd one will be about 10 times the distance and 100 times the attendance.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10711 on: Today at 03:31:13 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:41:22 am
It's weird, I actually felt kind of... happy?... for them today. It's a combination of City being loathsome cheats and the knowledge that United aren't really going anywhere. Of course, it should have been Coventry.

I actually felt myself say in my mind "Oh bless him" when I saw how happy Ten Hag was. This sounds soft but he's a human being and he's accidentally found himself at Utd. And after the rumours I just thought - just give him something nice.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10712 on: Today at 03:41:46 pm »
It's often said that you need a little bit of luck to win a cup, but fuck me United took the piss this season. They had (on paper anyway) a relatively easy road to the quarters where we then had them on the floor at one point with our foot firmly on their throat only to let them escape. Then Coventry of all teams came within a whisker of smacking their arses in what would have been one of their most humiliating defeats in their entire history. & in the final they played a City side that had been celebrating their 4th consecutive league title prior to the final & had certainly lost a lot of the desire & motivation that had made them champions. The stars were certainly aligned for United, but it still doesn't take away the fact that they, & their manager, are still some way off having a title challenging side.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 263 264 265 266 267 [268]   Go Up
« previous next »
 