It's often said that you need a little bit of luck to win a cup, but fuck me United took the piss this season. They had (on paper anyway) a relatively easy road to the quarters where we then had them on the floor at one point with our foot firmly on their throat only to let them escape. Then Coventry of all teams came within a whisker of smacking their arses in what would have been one of their most humiliating defeats in their entire history. & in the final they played a City side that had been celebrating their 4th consecutive league title prior to the final & had certainly lost a lot of the desire & motivation that had made them champions. The stars were certainly aligned for United, but it still doesn't take away the fact that they, & their manager, are still some way off having a title challenging side.