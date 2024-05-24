I dont think about this, Ten Hag said. I am in a project. We are exactly where we want to be. We are constructing a team. When I took over it was a mess. The team is developing and winning. It is about winning trophies. The team plays to an identity. You need a strong squad
The Hag is exactly where he wants to be, spending collosal amounts of money to construct a shite team that finished 8th with negative goal difference.
This guy is one of the most deluded, under qualified and just outright stupid managers in football. He isnt even playing United with this chat, he really believes it.