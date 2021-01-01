« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 597238 times)

Offline GBF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10640 on: Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm »
Tomorrow, a United win with Rashford scoring
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10641 on: Yesterday at 09:58:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:46:38 pm
I'm surprised there hasn't been talk that the job is too big for him such is the state of the managerial market. Biggest thing he's got going for him is that he'd be given a bit of time. If Tuchel or Pochettino showed up with no European competition, there would be a minimum expectation of CL qualification. McKenna coming in would give them an opportunity to clear out some of the dross because the expectations would be much lower. That and given how Brexit Jim runs things, he'd be a lot fucking cheaper with far less demands

McKenna would probably be good news for the likes of Hojlund, Garnacho, Mainoo, Diallo and Kambwala, but I can't see their fans having the patience for their club to go in that direction ...
Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10642 on: Yesterday at 10:20:37 pm »
If the miracle happens and united win, we should remind them they kept Ferguson on the back of an fa cup win.
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10643 on: Yesterday at 11:04:54 pm »
If their shortlist is Tuchel and McKenna then it really suggest Ineos aren't going to turn around Man Utd anytime soon. They're absolutely nothing alike and would require completely different strategies from the club to help them be successful.

One of them is a proven (if overrated) manager who doesn't play well with others, will want experienced players that will let him compete immediately, and hasn't shown he can last anywhere more than two years.

The other is a promising but totally unproven manager at PL level, who would need lots of time and patience, and would presumably be much more amenable about fitting into their new structure.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10644 on: Yesterday at 11:47:49 pm »
They are fucked, its lovely 😀
Offline coolbyrne

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10645 on: Today at 12:35:06 am »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 06:38:54 pm
I wasnt going to bother with the cup final as it will be a media wank fest whoever wins it especially if the red mancs win or ADFC really batter them. Ive changed my mind now though just in case Ten Hag does something really funny.

If I was Ten Hag theres no way I would quit now and lose any money. I would start the final with 11 shite players (first 11 obviously) then do weird subs like as soon as one of them cocks up (Like Garnacho running fast with the ball then giving it away at the end) taking him off for a full back or someone worse if thats possible. Subbing the subs would be funny too then at the final whistle turn to the big noise seats and give them the finger before walking off. Then sit back and wait for the bank transfer and once that was deposited tell the world what a clusterfuck of a club they were.

I've got no love for Ten Hag, but I agree with you here- there's no way I'd quit and lose that money. Take every last £ from these fuckers, because as much as I laugh at them, how they're going about sacking him is absolutely classless. He basically was sacked via social media. And I love your idea of fielding the worst 11, then doing stupid subs in different positions. Would serve them right if he made them even more comical than they already are. I'd laugh and laugh if they won tomorrow.

According to Goldbridge, they could field pretty much the same XI that has seen 4 managers get the sack. But you know, it's the manager's fault. And the fact they seem to be debating between Tuchel and McKenna shows they have no fucking idea what they want in terms of 'philosophy'. What a clown show.
Offline ljycb

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10646 on: Today at 01:35:50 am »
Its the right decision for them to get rid of him because they are going nowhere with him in charge, but how are they in a situation where for the second time in a decade theyve got an already sacked manager leading them out in an FA Cup final? A complete laughing stock even under their new ownership it seems. Its a good job I hate them, because I would be appalled if I was a supporter.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10647 on: Today at 02:13:58 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 11:04:54 pm
If their shortlist is Tuchel and McKenna then it really suggest Ineos aren't going to turn around Man Utd anytime soon. They're absolutely nothing alike and would require completely different strategies from the club to help them be successful.

One of them is a proven (if overrated) manager who doesn't play well with others, will want experienced players that will let him compete immediately, and hasn't shown he can last anywhere more than two years.

The other is a promising but totally unproven manager at PL level, who would need lots of time and patience, and would presumably be much more amenable about fitting into their new structure.

They'll go for Xavi now Barca are jettisoning him.

Offline GreatEx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10648 on: Today at 04:07:12 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:35:50 am
Its the right decision for them to get rid of him because they are going nowhere with him in charge, but how are they in a situation where for the second time in a decade theyve got an already sacked manager leading them out in an FA Cup final? A complete laughing stock even under their new ownership it seems. Its a good job I hate them, because I would be appalled if I was a supporter.

Maybe they looked at van Gaal and decided their best chance of pulling a cupset is to sack the manager beforehand, like Hag will be motivated to leave them with a sense of regret. It's a novel approach, for sure. Should we have got out ahead of Klopps announcement and leaked our intention to sack him in June even if he wins the quadruple? :D
Offline Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10649 on: Today at 07:49:36 am »
Ratcliffe has saved a few grand on hospitality for players' families and expenses for office staff, but he's got the club forking out millions to terminate Ten Hag's contract.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10650 on: Today at 08:22:47 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:49:36 am
Ratcliffe has saved a few grand on hospitality for players' families and expenses for office staff, but he's got the club forking out millions to terminate Ten Hag's contract.

Which he'll offset by jacking up ticket prices.
Online Chris~

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10651 on: Today at 09:58:42 am »
Just in case anyone felt sorry for Ten Haag he's come out to defend Overmars again
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10652 on: Today at 10:00:32 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:58:42 am
Just in case anyone felt sorry for Ten Haag he's come out to defend Overmars again

Its more than John Curtis did at Old Trafford in March 1998.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10653 on: Today at 10:01:31 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:00:32 am
It’s more than John Curtis did at Old Trafford in March 1998.
Very good.  :D
Offline Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10654 on: Today at 10:02:21 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:58:42 am
Just in case anyone felt sorry for Ten Haag he's come out to defend Overmars again
Just read his comments on this. Not surprising really as he was also in favour of keeping you know who.
A vile human being, glad he will fuck off soon.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10655 on: Today at 10:11:01 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:00:32 am
Its more than John Curtis did at Old Trafford in March 1998.
:D

God thats good.
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10656 on: Today at 10:14:26 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 10:02:21 am
Just read his comments on this. Not surprising really as he was also in favour of keeping you know who..

Who? Greenwood? Anthony? Giggs? Martin Edwards?
Offline Elliemental

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10657 on: Today at 10:59:35 am »
Good god, these are an absolute wreck of a club.
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10658 on: Today at 11:21:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:00:32 am
Its more than John Curtis did at Old Trafford in March 1998.

:lmao
Offline Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10659 on: Today at 11:53:56 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:58:42 am
Just in case anyone felt sorry for Ten Haag he's come out to defend Overmars again

Shows the type of "man" he is. Overmars himself said his own behaviour was unacceptable and offered his resignation.

Offline JP!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10660 on: Today at 01:18:49 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:39:56 pm
How good is this McKenna fella? I know he's done bits at Ipswich and seems highly rated. I've not read up about him

Seems a good coach, done well in limited data, but also has history there that didn't seem overly positive and it seems WAY too early to give him this job, especially considering the gang of malcontents he'll still have to deal with.
Offline 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10661 on: Today at 01:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 20, 2024, 05:52:30 pm
Is that British born and now resident of tax haven Monaco complaining about immigration? Seen he's also complaining about the NHS being overburdened.
Hes what the far right like to call an economic migrant seeking asylum from taxation
Deeply unpleasant man.
Wanted Brexit and moved his grenadier production to France.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10662 on: Today at 05:28:17 pm »
So this is embarrassing for them, when will they sack Ten Hag now?

Still fair play to them, glad they beat City
Offline 4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10663 on: Today at 05:44:17 pm »
So, E7H will get a FA Cup sweetener when he gets the sack.
Offline Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10664 on: Today at 06:03:48 pm »
Tax Dodger missed a trick there he could have put Ten Hags P45 in the cup and saved on postage
Online Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10665 on: Today at 06:04:57 pm »
Mainoo looks a real talent. Let's see if they can find a way to ruin him as well.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10666 on: Today at 06:52:36 pm »
After last seasons cup win the BBC had a picture of Ten Haag dressed as a magician.  After this seasons he'll dissappear. 
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10667 on: Today at 08:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 06:52:36 pm
After last seasons cup win the BBC had a picture of Ten Haag dressed as a magician.  After this seasons he'll dissappear.

 ;D
Online jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10668 on: Today at 08:38:01 pm »
They cant fire him now right? Their biggest achievement in ages
Online damomad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10669 on: Today at 08:46:59 pm »
Football is a funny old game. They were about a cm going out against Coventry, in what would have been the biggest bottle job in FA Cup history. And then they go and beat City in the final. Jammy twats.
Online n00bert

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10670 on: Today at 08:57:19 pm »
Just one of those results where theres no downside. City win, and its a nothing thing. United win, and its fuck the cheats. As Klopp said, best result is if they both lose but whoever won doesnt bother me. The joke is on the Arsenal fans who after being brilliant all season have less the show for it then this shower.
Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10671 on: Today at 09:11:31 pm »
Eth has more trophy's with utd than arteta with arsenal...
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10672 on: Today at 09:18:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:11:31 pm
Eth has more trophy's with utd than arteta with arsenal...
Go and tell TNB that in the Arsenal thread.
