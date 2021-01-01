« previous next »
Tomorrow, a United win with Rashford scoring
I'm surprised there hasn't been talk that the job is too big for him such is the state of the managerial market. Biggest thing he's got going for him is that he'd be given a bit of time. If Tuchel or Pochettino showed up with no European competition, there would be a minimum expectation of CL qualification. McKenna coming in would give them an opportunity to clear out some of the dross because the expectations would be much lower. That and given how Brexit Jim runs things, he'd be a lot fucking cheaper with far less demands

McKenna would probably be good news for the likes of Hojlund, Garnacho, Mainoo, Diallo and Kambwala, but I can't see their fans having the patience for their club to go in that direction ...
If the miracle happens and united win, we should remind them they kept Ferguson on the back of an fa cup win.
If their shortlist is Tuchel and McKenna then it really suggest Ineos aren't going to turn around Man Utd anytime soon. They're absolutely nothing alike and would require completely different strategies from the club to help them be successful.

One of them is a proven (if overrated) manager who doesn't play well with others, will want experienced players that will let him compete immediately, and hasn't shown he can last anywhere more than two years.

The other is a promising but totally unproven manager at PL level, who would need lots of time and patience, and would presumably be much more amenable about fitting into their new structure.
They are fucked, its lovely 😀
I wasnt going to bother with the cup final as it will be a media wank fest whoever wins it especially if the red mancs win or ADFC really batter them. Ive changed my mind now though just in case Ten Hag does something really funny.

If I was Ten Hag theres no way I would quit now and lose any money. I would start the final with 11 shite players (first 11 obviously) then do weird subs like as soon as one of them cocks up (Like Garnacho running fast with the ball then giving it away at the end) taking him off for a full back or someone worse if thats possible. Subbing the subs would be funny too then at the final whistle turn to the big noise seats and give them the finger before walking off. Then sit back and wait for the bank transfer and once that was deposited tell the world what a clusterfuck of a club they were.

I've got no love for Ten Hag, but I agree with you here- there's no way I'd quit and lose that money. Take every last £ from these fuckers, because as much as I laugh at them, how they're going about sacking him is absolutely classless. He basically was sacked via social media. And I love your idea of fielding the worst 11, then doing stupid subs in different positions. Would serve them right if he made them even more comical than they already are. I'd laugh and laugh if they won tomorrow.

According to Goldbridge, they could field pretty much the same XI that has seen 4 managers get the sack. But you know, it's the manager's fault. And the fact they seem to be debating between Tuchel and McKenna shows they have no fucking idea what they want in terms of 'philosophy'. What a clown show.
Its the right decision for them to get rid of him because they are going nowhere with him in charge, but how are they in a situation where for the second time in a decade theyve got an already sacked manager leading them out in an FA Cup final? A complete laughing stock even under their new ownership it seems. Its a good job I hate them, because I would be appalled if I was a supporter.
If their shortlist is Tuchel and McKenna then it really suggest Ineos aren't going to turn around Man Utd anytime soon. They're absolutely nothing alike and would require completely different strategies from the club to help them be successful.

One of them is a proven (if overrated) manager who doesn't play well with others, will want experienced players that will let him compete immediately, and hasn't shown he can last anywhere more than two years.

The other is a promising but totally unproven manager at PL level, who would need lots of time and patience, and would presumably be much more amenable about fitting into their new structure.

They'll go for Xavi now Barca are jettisoning him.

Its the right decision for them to get rid of him because they are going nowhere with him in charge, but how are they in a situation where for the second time in a decade theyve got an already sacked manager leading them out in an FA Cup final? A complete laughing stock even under their new ownership it seems. Its a good job I hate them, because I would be appalled if I was a supporter.

Maybe they looked at van Gaal and decided their best chance of pulling a cupset is to sack the manager beforehand, like Hag will be motivated to leave them with a sense of regret. It's a novel approach, for sure. Should we have got out ahead of Klopps announcement and leaked our intention to sack him in June even if he wins the quadruple? :D
