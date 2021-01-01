I wasnt going to bother with the cup final as it will be a media wank fest whoever wins it especially if the red mancs win or ADFC really batter them. Ive changed my mind now though just in case Ten Hag does something really funny.



If I was Ten Hag theres no way I would quit now and lose any money. I would start the final with 11 shite players (first 11 obviously) then do weird subs like as soon as one of them cocks up (Like Garnacho running fast with the ball then giving it away at the end) taking him off for a full back or someone worse if thats possible. Subbing the subs would be funny too then at the final whistle turn to the big noise seats and give them the finger before walking off. Then sit back and wait for the bank transfer and once that was deposited tell the world what a clusterfuck of a club they were.



I've got no love for Ten Hag, but I agree with you here- there's no way I'd quit and lose that money. Take every last £ from these fuckers, because as much as I laugh at them, how they're going about sacking him is absolutely classless. He basically was sacked via social media. And I love your idea of fielding the worst 11, then doing stupid subs in different positions. Would serve them right if he made them even more comical than they already are. I'd laugh and laugh if they won tomorrow.According to Goldbridge, they could field pretty much the same XI that has seen 4 managers get the sack. But you know, it's the manager's fault. And the fact they seem to be debating between Tuchel and McKenna shows they have no fucking idea what they want in terms of 'philosophy'. What a clown show.