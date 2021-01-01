« previous next »
« Reply #10640 on: Yesterday at 09:48:38 pm »
Tomorrow, a United win with Rashford scoring
« Reply #10641 on: Yesterday at 09:58:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:46:38 pm
I'm surprised there hasn't been talk that the job is too big for him such is the state of the managerial market. Biggest thing he's got going for him is that he'd be given a bit of time. If Tuchel or Pochettino showed up with no European competition, there would be a minimum expectation of CL qualification. McKenna coming in would give them an opportunity to clear out some of the dross because the expectations would be much lower. That and given how Brexit Jim runs things, he'd be a lot fucking cheaper with far less demands

McKenna would probably be good news for the likes of Hojlund, Garnacho, Mainoo, Diallo and Kambwala, but I can't see their fans having the patience for their club to go in that direction ...
« Reply #10642 on: Yesterday at 10:20:37 pm »
If the miracle happens and united win, we should remind them they kept Ferguson on the back of an fa cup win.
« Reply #10643 on: Yesterday at 11:04:54 pm »
If their shortlist is Tuchel and McKenna then it really suggest Ineos aren't going to turn around Man Utd anytime soon. They're absolutely nothing alike and would require completely different strategies from the club to help them be successful.

One of them is a proven (if overrated) manager who doesn't play well with others, will want experienced players that will let him compete immediately, and hasn't shown he can last anywhere more than two years.

The other is a promising but totally unproven manager at PL level, who would need lots of time and patience, and would presumably be much more amenable about fitting into their new structure.
« Reply #10644 on: Yesterday at 11:47:49 pm »
They are fucked, its lovely 😀
