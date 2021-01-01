If their shortlist is Tuchel and McKenna then it really suggest Ineos aren't going to turn around Man Utd anytime soon. They're absolutely nothing alike and would require completely different strategies from the club to help them be successful.



One of them is a proven (if overrated) manager who doesn't play well with others, will want experienced players that will let him compete immediately, and hasn't shown he can last anywhere more than two years.



The other is a promising but totally unproven manager at PL level, who would need lots of time and patience, and would presumably be much more amenable about fitting into their new structure.