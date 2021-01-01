United are doing fine, the second richest club in the world closely behind Madrid and well ahead of Barca. Long may it continue! It may sound bold, but they will make top 6 next year, mark my words!
Why not get all of them? And then make a TV show out of what happens?
Manchester United have decided to sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final against Manchester City.Ten Hag, who joined the club two years ago, is set to depart after enduring a fraught campaign. United finished eighth in the Premier League, their lowest league finish since 1990, and their hopes of qualifying for Europe rest on them beating City at Wembley on Saturday.A well-placed source said that even winning the Cup would not save Ten Hag. The decision to change manager will be the most significant move made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his allies since Ineos took a minority stake and control of football operations.United have identified Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Graham Potter and Thomas Frank as potential replacements. Ten Hag won the League Cup and finished third last season but he has been unable to build on his early work and many of his signings have not worked out.United declined to comment after being approached by the Guardian.
Guardian reporting Ten Hag to be sacked
Are they at least giving him the FA Cup final?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
One of the worst managers in the history of the league, it's a shame but judging by their shortlist we'll have plenty of laughs with the next guy too. Sums up how horrific a club they are doing all this a day or two before a cup final though. Horrid club.
They've got form for it. Didn't they sack Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal the day after he won them the FA cup? Classless club.
