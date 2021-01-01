« previous next »
United are doing fine, the second richest club in the world closely behind Madrid and well ahead of Barca. Long may it continue! It may sound bold, but they will make top 6 next year, mark my words!
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:02:58 am
United are doing fine, the second richest club in the world closely behind Madrid and well ahead of Barca. Long may it continue! It may sound bold, but they will make top 6 next year, mark my words!

I'll hold off until markmywords, marks your words.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:59:31 pm


McKenna would be the only decent appointment there long-term.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:59:31 pm


Why not get all of them? And then make a TV show out of what happens?
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 04:21:11 am
Why not get all of them? And then make a TV show out of what happens?

Make it an Apprentice style competition to get the job with Sir Jimll Brexit in the Alan Sugar role.

Id watch that. It would be hilarious.
Guardian reporting Ten Hag to be sacked
Manchester United decide to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of Cup final outcome

Quote
Manchester United have decided to sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Ten Hag, who joined the club two years ago, is set to depart after enduring a fraught campaign. United finished eighth in the Premier League, their lowest league finish since 1990, and their hopes of qualifying for Europe rest on them beating City at Wembley on Saturday.

A well-placed source said that even winning the Cup would not save Ten Hag. The decision to change manager will be the most significant move made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his allies since Ineos took a minority stake and control of football operations.

United have identified Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Graham Potter and Thomas Frank as potential replacements. Ten Hag won the League Cup and finished third last season but he has been unable to build on his early work and many of his signings have not worked out.

United declined to comment after being approached by the Guardian.

Source: Guardian

Goodnight, sweet prince.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:40:03 pm
Guardian reporting Ten Hag to be sacked
>:(

Are they at least giving him the FA Cup final?
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:40:43 pm
>:(

Are they at least giving him the FA Cup final?
Yeah, but gone afterwards, regardless of outcome.
They are a mess.
One of the worst managers in the history of the league, it's a shame but judging by their shortlist we'll have plenty of laughs with the next guy too.

Sums up how horrific a club they are doing all this a day or two before a cup final though. Horrid club.
Tuchel the frontrunner.

Sir Jim and Tuchel will have everyone associated with their club hating their very existence next season.
Farewell sweet Prince :(
Rooney is talking a good game, surely time to give him a chance to show what he gleaned from his time at Derby?
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:50:15 pm
One of the worst managers in the history of the league, it's a shame but judging by their shortlist we'll have plenty of laughs with the next guy too.

Sums up how horrific a club they are doing all this a day or two before a cup final though. Horrid club.

They've got form for it. Didn't they sack Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal the day after he won them the FA cup? Classless club.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 02:51:47 pm
They've got form for it. Didn't they sack Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal the day after he won them the FA cup? Classless club.

They did. One of their only managers I ever really liked too. He was a laugh. And he clipped Giggseh which helps
