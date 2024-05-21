« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 591386 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,566
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10520 on: Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm »
I hope their roof survives today's rain.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,605
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10521 on: Yesterday at 08:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm
I hope their roof survives today's rain.

Fuck that, hope it collapses
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,601
  • Big in Japan
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10522 on: Yesterday at 09:19:47 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 21, 2024, 08:32:16 pm
It took fourteen hours, he fainted three times.

I'll level with you, I'm really scared
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10523 on: Yesterday at 11:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:16:42 pm
Di Marzio saying Ten Hag will be sacked after the FA Cup Final.

So the club will replace the Egg with the guy their fans said was washed up and overrated in 2022 (when they could have signed him), when, two years later, he's proven they were correct for once? Got it.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,716
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10524 on: Today at 12:18:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm
I hope their roof survives today's rain.
Manchester Victorianamed after the famous falls just down the road in Trafford.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:24:38 am by Red_Mist »
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,880
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10525 on: Today at 09:59:16 am »
Quote from: child-in-time on May 19, 2024, 10:33:19 pm
Football United's been playing is chaotical and turgid, granted, he's also had issues with several players now (although I can't fault him for discarding Ronaldo and Sancho, both arrogant selfish pricks), but what tops it all are his buys. Unnecassary, overpriced and simply shit. All of them. I can't think of one player who has proved his value for the money spent. There have been multiple better choices for the amount spent and numerous others for much less. I can't believe anyone looked at Anthony and decided that's an 80m player.

However, if your options are Southgate, McKenna or Tuchel, how much of a difference they really would make? Bite the bullet and let Ten Haag stay, that's probably the smartest decision they could make at this point.

Can see his Ipswich playing out of their skins against us next season too.

If he stays at Ipswich hell make those two games against us as awkward as he can.

McKenna is incredibly promising and a die hard United fan. I really wouldnt want him going there, but if he continues working miracles, that will happen.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:04 am by thejbs »
Logged

Online zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10526 on: Today at 10:12:19 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:59:16 am
McKenna is incredibly promising and a die hard United fan. I really wouldnt want him going there, but if he continues working miracles, that will happen.
I Beg to differ, think he will be found out, Hes a good championship manager at best.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,880
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10527 on: Today at 10:21:36 am »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 10:12:19 am
I Beg to differ, think he will be found out, Hes a good championship manager at best.

He was headhunted by us as a coach when at Tottenham. Players seem to buy into his philosophy and have only great things to say about him.

If he has any sense, though, his next step should be someone like Brighton.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:41:53 am by thejbs »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,079
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10528 on: Today at 11:34:29 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:21:36 am
He was headhunted by us as a coach when at Tottenham. Players seem to buy into his philosophy and have only great things to say about him.

If he has any sense, though, his next step should be someone like Brighton.

I assume we are talking about Paul mckenna?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,570
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10529 on: Today at 12:07:38 pm »
Feel like McKenna would be wrong to leave Ipswich now. If he goes somewhere else and fails it could set him back a long way. If he stays at Ipswich, even if they go down it probably wouldnt restrict future career options (hello Vincent). Plus feels a bit of a cunty thing to do having achieved so much so soon at Ipswich. One more season and then leave with their good wishes and a solid reputation seems better.

Was he the other one who looked a bit like Phil Neville when they were both on the bench at Old Trafford? Or are my timings all wrong?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10530 on: Today at 12:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:07:38 pm
Feel like McKenna would be wrong to leave Ipswich now. If he goes somewhere else and fails it could set him back a long way. If he stays at Ipswich, even if they go down it probably wouldnt restrict future career options (hello Vincent). Plus feels a bit of a cunty thing to do having achieved so much so soon at Ipswich. One more season and then leave with their good wishes and a solid reputation seems better.

Was he the other one who looked a bit like Phil Neville when they were both on the bench at Old Trafford? Or are my timings all wrong?

I could understand him going to United given his history. He's a moron if he goes to Chelsea though.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
  • ***JFT97***
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10531 on: Today at 02:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:07:38 pm
Feel like McKenna would be wrong to leave Ipswich now. If he goes somewhere else and fails it could set him back a long way. If he stays at Ipswich, even if they go down it probably wouldnt restrict future career options (hello Vincent). Plus feels a bit of a cunty thing to do having achieved so much so soon at Ipswich. One more season and then leave with their good wishes and a solid reputation seems better.

Was he the other one who looked a bit like Phil Neville when they were both on the bench at Old Trafford? Or are my timings all wrong?
That's the one.  :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,514
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10532 on: Today at 04:52:27 pm »
Thomas Tuchel the frontrunner for Manchester United if Ten Hag sacked

Coach is free agent after end of Bayern Munichs season
United admire tactical nous, experience and temperament

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/23/thomas-tuchel-manchester-united-if-ten-hag-sacked



Imagine admiring Tuchel's temperament :lmao
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,605
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10533 on: Today at 05:24:27 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:52:27 pm
Thomas Tuchel the frontrunner for Manchester United if Ten Hag sacked

Coach is free agent after end of Bayern Munichs season
United admire tactical nous, experience and temperament

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/23/thomas-tuchel-manchester-united-if-ten-hag-sacked



Imagine admiring Tuchel's temperament :lmao

Mancs are narky gurning c*nts to be fair
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10534 on: Today at 05:46:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:52:27 pm
Thomas Tuchel the frontrunner for Manchester United if Ten Hag sacked

Coach is free agent after end of Bayern Munichs season
United admire tactical nous, experience and temperament

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/23/thomas-tuchel-manchester-united-if-ten-hag-sacked



Imagine admiring Tuchel's temperament :lmao

This will be hilarious. He's the definition of toxic and an even grimmer personality than Ten Hag.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10535 on: Today at 06:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:46:35 pm
This will be hilarious. He's the definition of toxic and an even grimmer personality than Ten Hag.

He has the face of a man who digs his own basements.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,570
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10536 on: Today at 06:47:01 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:09:45 pm
He has the face of a man who digs his own basements.

I wouldnt trust him to walk my dog either.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10537 on: Today at 06:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:47:01 pm
I wouldnt trust him to walk my dog either.

His leather work is supposed to be on point.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,570
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10538 on: Today at 07:28:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:51:46 pm
His leather work is supposed to be on point.

A master of his craft.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10539 on: Today at 07:57:02 pm »
Breaking news on sky sports news is that Utd have had talks with McKenna reps.  Nice of sky to catch up
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10540 on: Today at 08:10:11 pm »
Two days before a cup final and they're briefing the press against their own manager, absolute shambles of a club.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,023
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10541 on: Today at 08:12:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:24:27 pm
Mancs are narky gurning c*nts to be fair

I don't know precisely what either a narky, or a gurning, c*nt is, but intuiting a general vibe is not especially difficult... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,339
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10542 on: Today at 08:20:15 pm »
Has anyone reminded Neville that his lot finished below the billion pound bottle jobs yet?
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,385
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10543 on: Today at 08:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:20:15 pm
Has anyone reminded Neville that his lot finished below the billion pound bottle jobs yet?

Probably will once the other, ahem, "Billion-pound bottle jobs" have been dispatched in the Cup Final.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,566
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10544 on: Today at 08:48:44 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:10:11 pm
Two days before a cup final and they're briefing the press against their own manager, absolute shambles of a club.
Utterly classless from top to bottom.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,414
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10545 on: Today at 08:59:31 pm »
Quote
Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist of managerial candidates should they sack Erik ten Hag:

 Mauricio Pochettino
 Thomas Tuchel
 Kieran McKenna
 Thomas Frank

[@Lawton_Times]
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10546 on: Today at 08:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:48:44 pm
Utterly classless from top to bottom.
Didnt they do the same for Louis Van Gaal?  Won FA Cup then sacked immediately it my memory serves me.
So I guess its not so much classless, as just part of their general approach (🤷🏻‍♂️)
My vote is still for Sir Gareths waistcoat to take over.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,570
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10547 on: Today at 09:04:36 pm »
Southgate coming in could be a bit awkward having finally dropped Rashford.

That shortlist doesnt scare you though does it? Dont really care what they do at this point.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,760
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10548 on: Today at 09:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:04:36 pm
Southgate coming in could be a bit awkward having finally dropped Rashford.

That shortlist doesnt scare you though does it? Dont really care what they do at this point.
They could go into a time machine and get a peak time Ferguson, and they would still have a massive train wreck of a so-called football club.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,931
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10549 on: Today at 09:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:59:31 pm


Makes sense.
Draw up a list of the 4 only available managers, 2 of whom were linked earlier and one ex-employee.
And then claim "in case ETH is sacked".
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10550 on: Today at 10:02:32 pm »
What a weird list, very little in common between all 4 candidates. They still have no idea what they want to be.


Gutted Gaz Southgate isnt on the list, hope he joins it after the euros
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Up
« previous next »
 