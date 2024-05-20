« previous next »
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10480 on: May 20, 2024, 10:36:25 pm »
I remember when I was getting into football as child in the late 60s and these lot winning the European cup in 68 only being impressed by the size of the actual cup thinking how massive it was ,didnt give a shit about them .my dad said it was what Matt busby deserved after what he went through which was true .
But very quickly they started to fall and by the star of the 70s the rot had set in and they spent the early 70s just keeping above the relegation spots and of course by 74 down they went.
From European champions in 68 to relegation in 74 ,six years .
So as a child this was their normal to me ,they were shit.even when they came up the following season it was to make the numbers up and were just a mid table side .they even managed to get beat in the 76 cup final off second division Southampton who I think finished mid table in that division so werent really good either.this always get air brushed out of history but it was a huge humiliation at the time.
Rest of the 70s and 80s they were just crap ,a cup final here and there but their biggest achievements was game raising against us which they always seemed to get one over us ,great as we were .it was their cup final everytime we played them .
But ultimately that was their normal.years of mediocrity then eventually Ferguson got them sorted and off they went but even he was extremely lucky to survive those first 4 years as they were just as shit as ever .even after the 1990 cup run and win ,in the league that following season they were struggling and it looked like he would be sacked but suddenly the stars seemed to align and as I said they went upwards for twenty years .
Now they are back to what they were when I was growing up and beyond .mid table ,odd cup run and final here and there ,playing shit football in a dump of a ground ,getting turned over by mediocre teams ,and going through managers every 5 minutes.
Lets hope they repeat the 73-74 seasons too .sorry to quote the owl but that would be utopia


« Last Edit: May 20, 2024, 10:41:38 pm by 9 kemlyn road »
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10481 on: May 20, 2024, 10:38:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 20, 2024, 10:15:24 pm
They won the League 6 months after I was born, then won the European Cup when I was 18 months old, they next won the League when I was 25, the European Cup when I was 32. I've seen them get releagted to the old Division Two, lose the FA Cup Final to Division 2 outfit Southampton, come back from 2 down to Arsenal to then lose the FA Cup 3-2, take 30 out of 30 points and still lose the league to us  and lose the league at Anfield. During all that time, they were arrogant bastards, thought they were the dogs bollocks, ideas above their station. What they did do better than us was tap into the commercial side, which is annoying as we were the first team to have a shirt sponsor in Hitachi.

And yes, all they have now is to live in the past ;D
You said it better than me Rob
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10482 on: May 20, 2024, 11:04:59 pm »


Offline Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10483 on: May 20, 2024, 11:13:33 pm »
So, really, they should have finished 14th, on 44 points. One caveat to note is "over performance" will pretty much always happen for them, as they will always get about 8-10 points more than their "actual" due to the refs.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10484 on: Yesterday at 01:00:28 am »
It's hilarious to me when I see threads on redcafe of people saying they should go for Wirtz, Mbappe (before, not anymore) etc. They refuse to accept their position and still think superstars will go there.

They fully deserve their Antony's and Martial's.
Offline Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10485 on: Yesterday at 07:07:07 am »
Quote from: kavah on May 20, 2024, 12:14:47 am
Rarckiffe is such a c*nt. Still going on about immigration. One of the dickheads that brought us Brexit. You cant help but think that his hubris will fuck Man U over

He must be glad to take United out of Europe as well then.
Offline Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10486 on: Yesterday at 07:10:05 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on May 20, 2024, 11:13:33 pm
So, really, they should have finished 14th, on 44 points. One caveat to note is "over performance" will pretty much always happen for them, as they will always get about 8-10 points more than their "actual" due to the refs.

It's not helped them last 10 years because it's never let them bottom out. It also made them think Ten Hag knew what he was doing and helped give Ole the job and keep him longer.

The problem is when they're half way competitive the favours they get give them momentum. Like finishing runners up under Ole.

Them finishing level with Newcastle was a joke. Goal difference swing is 24. Similar with us and Villa but there's a 14 point gap.
Offline Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10487 on: Yesterday at 07:33:00 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 01:00:28 am
It's hilarious to me when I see threads on redcafe of people saying they should go for Wirtz, Mbappe (before, not anymore) etc. They refuse to accept their position and still think superstars will go there.

They fully deserve their Antony's and Martial's.

They see the big fees they throw at players and equate that to them competing for big names, even though nobody wants the likes of Antony to begin with.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10488 on: Yesterday at 11:05:36 am »
Had to catch up on 'Sir Jims' comments after seeing that 'Conservatives have had a good run' comment Sky news were running with  :lmao.

God what a fucking parasite. Most billionaires are, they're the biggest socialists of all when it concerns themselves, and some of the biggest drains on society that there is. You're an immigrant yourself you turd, how much have you avoided in taxes by going to Monaco you fucking arl crab.

Could not be doing with a Liverpool owner talking about immigration hurting us (himself) whilst moaning poverty when wanting to build a new stadium. Imagine every c*nt like you had done their bit, we'd not be in this situation.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:17:37 am by disgraced cake »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10489 on: Yesterday at 11:16:22 am »
United doing their own Brexit in solidarity with Sir Jim :D
Offline Statto Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10490 on: Yesterday at 11:19:09 am »
Is it me, but i picture Ratcliffe as a real life Montgomery Burns from The Simpsons.
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10491 on: Yesterday at 11:27:55 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:19:09 am
Is it me, but i picture Ratcliffe as a real life Montgomery Burns from The Simpsons.

I do now . Thank you.  I think.....
Offline Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10492 on: Yesterday at 07:40:40 pm »
https://x.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1792974802598174930

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Dan Ashworth email blunder opens door to tapping up probe

📧 Ashworth sent message to NUFC account revealing secret exchange with incoming Man Utd chief Omar Berrada (on Man City gardening leave) BEFORE formal approach
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10493 on: Yesterday at 07:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:19:09 am
Is it me, but i picture Ratcliffe as a real life Montgomery Burns from The Simpsons.

Excellent.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10494 on: Yesterday at 07:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:40:40 pm
https://x.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1792974802598174930

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Dan Ashworth email blunder opens door to tapping up probe

📧 Ashworth sent message to NUFC account revealing secret exchange with incoming Man Utd chief Omar Berrada (on Man City gardening leave) BEFORE formal approach

Always the worst English club in this regard. No respect for the rules. Throw the book at them.

:lmao
Offline Samie

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10495 on: Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm »
Quote
There is a feeling in footballing circles that INEOS chief Jim Ratcliffe does not understand how the industry works. He has angered Man Utd employees by removing FA Cup final perks, and also by banning working from home.

[@CraigHope_DM]
Online Draex

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10496 on: Yesterday at 08:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm


He's such a tory, was giving it large that basically should be able to recruit whoever he wants when he wants without any sort of resistance.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10497 on: Yesterday at 08:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm

LOL. I remember thinking that he talks too much when he did one interview about them a few months ago.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10498 on: Yesterday at 08:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:01:53 pm
He's such a tory, was giving it large that basically should be able to recruit whoever he wants when he wants without any sort of resistance.

Sounds like a man with a big ego who thinks he can probably do better than any manager he employs. Time to top up on the popcorn.
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10499 on: Yesterday at 08:27:40 pm »
Online gerrardisgod

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10500 on: Yesterday at 08:32:16 pm »
It took fourteen hours, he fainted three times.
Offline Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10501 on: Yesterday at 08:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:27:40 pm
Antony got a large tattoo of himself (topless) on his own back last week.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/21/premier-league-2023-24-review-our-writers-best-and-worst

:lmao

He's such a weirdo. Proper creepy.
Offline Always_A_Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10502 on: Yesterday at 09:32:38 pm »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10503 on: Yesterday at 09:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm


"The industry"... more like any 21st century work environment
Offline End Product

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10504 on: Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:27:40 pm
Antony got a large tattoo of himself (topless) on his own back last week.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/21/premier-league-2023-24-review-our-writers-best-and-worst

:lmao

He has a small one on his inner thigh of David Copperfield.
Offline Tobelius

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10505 on: Yesterday at 10:21:02 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm
He has a small one on his inner thigh of David Copperfield.

Should have one on his 'lower back' of his manager Hag
Offline koptommy93

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10506 on: Yesterday at 10:24:22 pm »
Ratcliffe comes across as such a wannabe tryhard tough man
Offline capt k

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10507 on: Yesterday at 10:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:21:02 pm
Should have one on his 'lower back' of his manager Hag
imagine having a Tramp stamp of anything, never mind Ten Hag.
Offline MBL?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10508 on: Yesterday at 11:00:32 pm »
So two of them are going to be done for tapping up and Ratcliffe going on about immigrants and brexit whilst also being an immigrant himself. The good times arent going away anytime soon.
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10509 on: Today at 10:14:19 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:00:32 pm
So two of them are going to be done for tapping up and Ratcliffe going on about immigrants and brexit whilst also being an immigrant himself. The good times arent going away anytime soon.

Take it he'll only allow them to sign White British players from now on then?
Online Mahern

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10510 on: Today at 01:42:00 pm »
I hate to admit it, but this is the most entertaining Man Utd I have seen in years.
Online lobsterboy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10511 on: Today at 02:02:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:14:19 am
Take it he'll only allow them to sign White British players from now on then?

He is going to bring in Frottage to oversee transfers and Ann Widecombe as kit lady
