By transfers, do you mean player buys and sales, coaching, tactics, squad selection, man management and media responsibilities?



Football United's been playing is chaotical and turgid, granted, he's also had issues with several players now (although I can't fault him for discarding Ronaldo and Sancho, both arrogant selfish pricks), but what tops it all are his buys. Unnecassary, overpriced and simply shit. All of them. I can't think of one player who has proved his value for the money spent. There have been multiple better choices for the amount spent and numerous others for much less. I can't believe anyone looked at Anthony and decided that's an 80m player.However, if your options are Southgate, McKenna or Tuchel, how much of a difference they really would make? Bite the bullet and let Ten Haag stay, that's probably the smartest decision they could make at this point.