Its glorious seeing stuff like this coming back to haunt them .those were the days when they were so cocksure of themselves,at the height of their ,were Man Utd we do what we want arrogance.its always going to be like this ,were untouchable.
Its great knowing that their huge fall from grace is being witnessed by those who crowed the most, giggs, Neville,camel lips Rio and the cherry on the top ,old whiskey nose himself .how it must burn them up inside ,devastating them all .and of course not to mention the great obsession of them all for them ,Liverpool FC ,seeing our glories of the last 9 years ,watching the scenes yesterday saying our farewells to one of the greatest managers of all time,seeing the legacies hes left us and knowing in all likelihood theres more glories to come
it must be killing them
I fucking love it .
8th
oh how the mighty have fallen..long may it last .