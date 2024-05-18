« previous next »
We had the Normal One.

They got the Minus One.

:D
It's funny how you don't even look to see where they finish in the table anymore. They aren't relevant in the slightest when it comes to challenging at the top these days.
By transfers, do you mean player buys and sales, coaching, tactics, squad selection, man management and media responsibilities?
Football United's been playing is chaotical and turgid, granted, he's also had issues with several players now (although I can't fault him for discarding Ronaldo and Sancho, both arrogant selfish pricks), but what tops it all are his buys. Unnecassary, overpriced and simply shit. All of them. I can't think of one player who has proved his value for the money spent. There have been multiple better choices for the amount spent and numerous others for much less. I can't believe anyone looked at Anthony and decided that's an 80m player.

However, if your options are Southgate, McKenna or Tuchel, how much of a difference they really would make? Bite the bullet and let Ten Haag stay, that's probably the smartest decision they could make at this point.
Hang on, this lot finished fucking eighth?

I love how normalised their mediocrity has become. It doesnt even get mentioned anymore.
Hang on, this lot finished fucking eighth?

I love how normalised their mediocrity has become. It doesn’t even get mentioned anymore.

It was sixth but they've gone full circle...

Edit - and on -1 GD :lmao
Rarckiffe is such a c*nt. Still going on about immigration. One of the dickheads that brought us Brexit. You cant help but think that his hubris will fuck Man U over
Football United's been playing is chaotical and turgid, granted, he's also had issues with several players now (although I can't fault him for discarding Ronaldo and Sancho, both arrogant selfish pricks), but what tops it all are his buys. Unnecassary, overpriced and simply shit. All of them. I can't think of one player who has proved his value for the money spent. There have been multiple better choices for the amount spent and numerous others for much less. I can't believe anyone looked at Anthony and decided that's an 80m player.

However, if your options are Southgate, McKenna or Tuchel, how much of a difference they really would make? Bite the bullet and let Ten Haag stay, that's probably the smartest decision they could make at this point.
Im hoping they dont do something sensible like appoint McKenna. Hes the type of manager who could actually get them back on the right track with a bit of time and backing
The 1999 stuff has been done to death. They'll probably release another movie next year🤣🤣🤣🤣

They are a club that are stuck in the past.

So incredibly so and after calling us "History FC" for so long. They've become everything they ever mocked us about.
The math works. Eric 7 Hag, with -1 goal difference, 8th place...
Mancheighthster Uneighted.
They've been awful for years.

Bafflingly They've finished above us twice in the 4 years, but PGMOL give them a false sense of security.
They've been awful for years.

Bafflingly They've finished above us twice in the 4 years, but PGMOL give them a false sense of security.

Since Fergie left we've finished above them 5 times and below them 5 times. Weird symmetry
The deluded among them may think its a march to the title without European distractions

The old 'blessing in disguise' crap.

We've all been there.
8th

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Everytime I turn my firestick on I see Ferguson's face. They are really pushing this 99 crap. A quarter of a century ago. I guess that's all they have got now. Well that and Howard Webb,
 :wave
Unfortunately, 8th is outside the Conference League place.
 :wave
Its glorious seeing stuff like this coming back to haunt them .those were the days when they were so cocksure of themselves,at the height of their ,were Man Utd we do what we want  arrogance.its always going to be like this ,were untouchable.
Its great knowing that their huge fall from grace is being witnessed by those who crowed the most, giggs, Neville,camel lips Rio and the cherry on the top ,old whiskey nose himself .how it must burn them up inside ,devastating them all .and of course not to mention the great obsession of them all for them ,Liverpool FC ,seeing our glories of the last 9 years ,watching the scenes yesterday saying our farewells to one of the greatest managers of all time,seeing the legacies hes left us and knowing in all likelihood theres more glories to come it must be killing them I fucking love it .
8th  oh how the mighty have fallen..long may it last .
 :wave
That beautifully captures the rampant complacency within that club that has gone on to see them collapse in the most spectacular way.

Never, ever believe you're too big or too good to fail, because that very attitude means you eventually will.
