MrGrumpy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 12:29:20 pm
After Thomas Frank if Ten Hag gets sacked apparently.


Thomas Frank has done a very good job at Brentford. However, he has been supported by a good owner and decent scouting network. He has been able to quietly achieve. Would he get the time and support to make a difference at Man U? I doubt it.
bradders1011

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:38:24 pm
My mate's got a spare going for the Newcastle game, it's in the shallow end.
Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:53:57 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm

Thomas Frank has done a very good job at Brentford. However, he has been supported by a good owner and decent scouting network. He has been able to quietly achieve. Would he get the time and support to make a difference at Man U? I doubt it.
Good chance he goes the way of Graham Potter.
HullReD

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:42:07 pm
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 08:56:35 am
4th tallest waterfall in England apparently.
HAHAHAHAHAHA
rafathegaffa83

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:46:31 am
rafathegaffa83

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:49:27 am
The Mirror claiming the Man Utd players were told via text that the club wouldn't pay for WAGs tickets, accomodation or travel to the FA Cup final. Apparently the club traditionally paid for those expenses. Man Utd will arrange for VIP/hospitality but at the players expense on a first come, first serve basis
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/man-utd-wags-facup-ratcliffe-32808327
4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 03:22:12 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:49:27 am
The Mirror claiming the Man Utd players were told via text that the club wouldn't pay for WAGs tickets, accomodation or travel to the FA Cup final. Apparently the club traditionally paid for those expenses. Man Utd will arrange for VIP/hospitality but at the players expense on a first come, first serve basis
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/man-utd-wags-facup-ratcliffe-32808327


About time they got those costs under control. They have a roof to fix.
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 07:12:30 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:49:27 am
The Mirror claiming the Man Utd players were told via text that the club wouldn't pay for WAGs tickets, accomodation or travel to the FA Cup final. Apparently the club traditionally paid for those expenses. Man Utd will arrange for VIP/hospitality but at the players expense on a first come, first serve basis
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/man-utd-wags-facup-ratcliffe-32808327


Its like every day h thinks of new ways to try and piss them all off. Bet the playing staff preferred it when the owners who didnt give a shit were (not) making all the decisions.
Riquende

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 07:16:28 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:49:27 am
The Mirror claiming the Man Utd players were told via text that the club wouldn't pay for WAGs tickets, accomodation or travel to the FA Cup final. Apparently the club traditionally paid for those expenses. Man Utd will arrange for VIP/hospitality but at the players expense on a first come, first serve basis
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/man-utd-wags-facup-ratcliffe-32808327

By text? No wonder those email traffic numbers are down.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:07:58 am
His next big idea.

Cusamano

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:08:51 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:49:27 am
The Mirror claiming the Man Utd players were told via text that the club wouldn't pay for WAGs tickets, accomodation or travel to the FA Cup final. Apparently the club traditionally paid for those expenses. Man Utd will arrange for VIP/hospitality but at the players expense on a first come, first serve basis
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/man-utd-wags-facup-ratcliffe-32808327


Surely they would save more money not giving out £350k a week contracts to overhyped shite?
rafathegaffa83

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:22:47 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:12:30 am
Its like every day h thinks of new ways to try and piss them all off. Bet the playing staff preferred it when the owners who didnt give a shit were (not) making all the decisions.

I think many Man Utd fans thought having someone else in charge other than the Glazers would result in the chequebooks being opened, rather than pennypinching, complaints about cleanliness, open talk of austerity measures to reduce the clubs debt, and begging for public handouts to replace their crumbling infrastructure
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 11:50:28 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:22:47 am
I think many Man Utd fans thought having someone else in charge other than the Glazers would result in the chequebooks being opened, rather than pennypinching, complaints about cleanliness, open talk of austerity measures to reduce the clubs debt, and begging for public handouts to replace their crumbling infrastructure

Its fucking great isn't it? He's in it to make money for himself, he's like when a hedge fund bought my employers business and then sold off different divisions, stopped the Christmas bonus, cut other bonuses, made hundreds redundant and scrimped and saved like mad, stuff like no longer buying milk for the branches or the offices. They're going to be crying their eyes out.

Did hear one daft Manc supporting southern twat on the train up from Euston on Sunday going on about the whole "everyone bar xyz is up for offers" saying all clubs are like that, every player is available. Are they fuck, we're not going to entertain offers for 90% of our first team for example, neither would ADFC or Arsenal
KJR71

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:21:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:50:28 am
Did hear one daft Manc supporting southern twat on the train up from Euston on Sunday going on about the whole "everyone bar xyz is up for offers" saying all clubs are like that, every player is available. Are they fuck, we're not going to entertain offers for 90% of our first team for example, neither would ADFC or Arsenal

At least Liverpool, ADFC and Arsenal would get decent offers if every player was available.  Who the fuck is going to want any of their players?  The best they can hope for is to get rid of the players with poor attitudes and cut the wages.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:03:44 pm
Just seen some vid from sky on Twitter showing utd without Bruno. Saying hes only missed 8 games in 2 seasons. Of those 8 games theyve only won 2 which is concerning

Lol

Dont know about you but aint they lost a fucking shitload with him in the side. Why the hell are they focusing on those 8 games? Its bizarre
vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:22:37 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:03:44 pm
Just seen some vid from sky on Twitter showing utd without Bruno. Saying hes only missed 8 games in 2 seasons. Of those 8 games theyve only won 2 which is concerning

Lol

Dont know about you but aint they lost a fucking shitload with him in the side. Why the hell are they focusing on those 8 games? Its bizarre
they played better against Arsenal without Bruno.
Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:38:41 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:22:47 am
I think many Man Utd fans thought having someone else in charge other than the Glazers would result in the chequebooks being opened, rather than pennypinching, complaints about cleanliness, open talk of austerity measures to reduce the clubs debt, and begging for public handouts to replace their crumbling infrastructure

Yup. It's both hilarious and grim to watch.
9 kemlyn road

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:23:27 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:22:47 am
I think many Man Utd fans thought having someone else in charge other than the Glazers would result in the chequebooks being opened, rather than pennypinching, complaints about cleanliness, open talk of austerity measures to reduce the clubs debt, and begging for public handouts to replace their crumbling infrastructure
And this is the self proclaimed  biggest ,richest, best ,greatest club in the world  ever .oh how the mighty have fallen and the cherry on the cake is whisky nose is hanging around there like a bad smell to watch all his work falling down around ,quite literally.
Theatre of streams
lobsterboy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 03:22:51 pm
Footballs done.
Clubs either owned by despotic arab or other regimes who openly cheat and receive Gov. interference to assist them or they are getting rinsed and robbed by unscrupulous owners.
Clubs at the beck and call of TV companies and the authorities also in the pockets of despotic Arab regimes. Clubs crumbling under debt trying to keep up.
And while they all get sportswashed and richer, the fans just get shafted.

I feel like Hudson in Aliens.
Game over man, game over.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 03:27:45 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 01:03:44 pm
Just seen some vid from sky on Twitter showing utd without Bruno. Saying hes only missed 8 games in 2 seasons. Of those 8 games theyve only won 2 which is concerning

Lol

Dont know about you but aint they lost a fucking shitload with him in the side. Why the hell are they focusing on those 8 games? Its bizarre

Deffo played in this one ;D

Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 03:44:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:27:45 pm
Deffo played in this one ;D


haha didnt know what point they were trying to make. Theyre just a shite side with him or without.

Awaits someone to point out we couldnt beat them. I thank you in advance.
Statto Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 04:21:56 pm
I see the Met Office have issed a yellow warning of rain for Old Trafford stadium for tonights match.
Dench57

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 04:25:22 pm
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 04:39:40 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:21:56 pm
I see the Met Office have issed a yellow warning of rain for Old Trafford stadium for tonights match.

Bet the shit shirt sellers outside the ground have stocked up on umbrellas ;D  Wonder if they'll go the green and gold colour scheme or the red/black/white? Decisions, decisions.

Its raining here now, fucking typical as I'm walking to meet the missus to go get a drink and food tonight - always fucking rains on date night :butt

Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 04:39:48 pm
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 04:49:44 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:21:56 pm
I see the Met Office have issed a yellow warning of rain for Old Trafford stadium for tonights match.

A yellow warning? Does that mean its piss drenching the fans?
Elmo!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 04:51:09 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on
Erik ten Hag 50-50 to remain in Manchester United post

what the fuck, how?!  :lmao

52-48 chance and it will be "will of the people" for Brexit Jim.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10347 on: Today at 04:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:21:56 pm
I see the Met Office have issed a yellow warning of rain for Old Trafford stadium for tonights match.
Knowing United they're already doing branded cagoules, rain hats, umbrellas etc just to cash in.

Come on boys and girls. Get your Stretford End tarpaulins here. Covers up to six London tourists each. Special price! Avoid the rain just like Sir Jim avoids tax.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10348 on: Today at 04:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:55:08 pm
Knowing United they're already doing branded cagoules, rain hats, umbrellas etc just to cash in.

Come on boys and girls. Get your Stretford End tarpaulins here. Covers up to six London tourists each. Special price! Avoid the rain just like Sir Jim avoids tax.
Will they be in the shallow end or deep end I wonder.
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10349 on: Today at 05:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:49:44 pm
A yellow warning? Does that mean its piss drenching the fans?
so Manchester "it's pissing down" is a factual comment?  good to know.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10350 on: Today at 05:12:44 pm »
Oh wow, they're playing tonight? Another battering then. :lmao
Online steampie

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10351 on: Today at 05:16:23 pm »
