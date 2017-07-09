I think many Man Utd fans thought having someone else in charge other than the Glazers would result in the chequebooks being opened, rather than pennypinching, complaints about cleanliness, open talk of austerity measures to reduce the clubs debt, and begging for public handouts to replace their crumbling infrastructure



Its fucking great isn't it? He's in it to make money for himself, he's like when a hedge fund bought my employers business and then sold off different divisions, stopped the Christmas bonus, cut other bonuses, made hundreds redundant and scrimped and saved like mad, stuff like no longer buying milk for the branches or the offices. They're going to be crying their eyes out.Did hear one daft Manc supporting southern twat on the train up from Euston on Sunday going on about the whole "everyone bar xyz is up for offers" saying all clubs are like that, every player is available. Are they fuck, we're not going to entertain offers for 90% of our first team for example, neither would ADFC or Arsenal