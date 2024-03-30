« previous next »
Reply #10320 on: Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 12:29:20 pm
After Thomas Frank if Ten Hag gets sacked apparently.


Thomas Frank has done a very good job at Brentford. However, he has been supported by a good owner and decent scouting network. He has been able to quietly achieve. Would he get the time and support to make a difference at Man U? I doubt it.
Reply #10321 on: Yesterday at 10:38:24 pm
My mate's got a spare going for the Newcastle game, it's in the shallow end.
Reply #10322 on: Yesterday at 10:53:57 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm

Thomas Frank has done a very good job at Brentford. However, he has been supported by a good owner and decent scouting network. He has been able to quietly achieve. Would he get the time and support to make a difference at Man U? I doubt it.
Good chance he goes the way of Graham Potter.
Reply #10323 on: Yesterday at 11:42:07 pm
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 08:56:35 am
4th tallest waterfall in England apparently.
HAHAHAHAHAHA
Reply #10324 on: Today at 01:46:31 am
Reply #10325 on: Today at 02:49:27 am
The Mirror claiming the Man Utd players were told via text that the club wouldn't pay for WAGs tickets, accomodation or travel to the FA Cup final. Apparently the club traditionally paid for those expenses. Man Utd will arrange for VIP/hospitality but at the players expense on a first come, first serve basis
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/man-utd-wags-facup-ratcliffe-32808327
Reply #10326 on: Today at 03:22:12 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:49:27 am
The Mirror claiming the Man Utd players were told via text that the club wouldn't pay for WAGs tickets, accomodation or travel to the FA Cup final. Apparently the club traditionally paid for those expenses. Man Utd will arrange for VIP/hospitality but at the players expense on a first come, first serve basis
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/man-utd-wags-facup-ratcliffe-32808327


About time they got those costs under control. They have a roof to fix.
