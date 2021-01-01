That's ratpiss.. Yeah... one gets the feeling that roof may collapse (God forbid) at any moment.

If there are rats, they're chewing through everything, AND, if they don't care about the rats, it means there's a lot of rust and rot. That can never be safe.

Does the Prem/FA regularly inspect stadia? Whose job is it?



There's rats all over the place around there (and I'm not talking about the residents of Ordsall, Salford and Eccles). You've got the wharf and the Quays, the canal running past the ground, the train line, loads of food waste after games, perfect for breeding millions of them.Used to work in an office overlooking the place and the rust all over the roof trusses could be clearly seen, they swapped loads of them out about 2019 iirc, I remember the cranes being there and the workmen on the roof.. The outside has been painted recently, looked shabby as fuck not long ago.