Old Trafford now has four stands.

The Mr. Ferguson stand,  The Sir Bobby Charlton stand, The Deep End and The Shallow End.

The players have had to be reminded in training, no diving in the shallow end.
That's ratpiss.. Yeah... one gets the feeling that roof may collapse (God forbid) at any moment.
If there are rats, they're chewing through everything, AND, if they don't care about the rats, it means there's a lot of rust and rot. That can never be safe.
Does the Prem/FA regularly inspect stadia? Whose job is it?

There's rats all over the place around there (and I'm not talking about the residents of Ordsall, Salford and Eccles ;) ). You've got the wharf and the Quays, the canal running past the ground, the train line, loads of food waste after games, perfect for breeding millions of them.

Used to work in an office overlooking the place and the rust all over the roof trusses could be clearly seen, they swapped loads of them out about 2019 iirc, I remember the cranes being there and the workmen on the roof.. The outside has been painted recently, looked shabby as fuck not long ago.
The players have had to be reminded in training, no diving in the shallow end.

Wait until the water running down the stands changes colour, the dirty buggers.
I am quite sad he's cancelled player of the season. That could  have been funny.
That lot have a water feature in their stadium, why cant we have one?

#FSG Out
I am quite sad he's cancelled player of the season. That could  have been funny.

He thought it was a lot of water under the bridge, perhaps...
I am quite sad he's cancelled player of the season. That could  have been funny.

Just imagine, if it had been someone they sold in January... :D
4th tallest waterfall in England apparently.
4th tallest waterfall in England apparently.
are you sure its not the 6th? ;)
This guy has zero self awareness.
All rivalry aside, this cannot be safe. If that stadium really is falling apart, there will be dodgy wiring getting exposed. Surely, at some point, their safety license needs to be looked at?

Ken Early pointed out the leaking roof predates the Glazers. He said he attended a match at Old Trafford in January 2004 and the roof was leaking then. It's inexcusable for one of the richest teams on the planet to not have done corrective work for more than two decades to fix it
Varane is leaving in the summer



Didnt know he was still there
See Burnham is still trying his best to get public money to support tax dodging, strike breaking Ratcliffes Old Trafford rebuild.

How about getting some houses built in stead?

Surely the self professed "biggest club in the world" (snigger) shouldn't be reliant on tax payers money to assist with stadium costs?
Surely the self professed "biggest club in the world" (snigger) shouldn't be reliant on tax payers money to assist with stadium costs?


Billionaires have no shame begging for money. They abhor socialism because the money benefits the many not the few billionaires. Ratcliffe is getting hard about public funding as it would immediately increase the value of his 25% stake. But I bet he calls people on benefits, living hand to mouth, scroungers.
Morally repulsive they are looking for taxpayer money to build a stadium when they have that high a revenue.
After Thomas Frank if Ten Hag gets sacked apparently.
Morally repulsive they are looking for taxpayer money to build a stadium when they have that high a revenue.



Shame on any politicians enabling this billionaire to claim public money for building a new vanity dome.
After Thomas Frank if Ten Hag gets sacked apparently.

We're in an era in which data and long-term planning are going to influence decision making. I'd have thought flavour of the month Amorim would have been a lead candidate, but going after Frank would go very much against the grain of their recent hirings. When you consider Bayern Munich are struggling to hire anyone and Barcelona pretty much welcomed Xavi coming back, I think it's safe to say the era of big name, iconic managers might be waning.
What a fucking shower.
We're in an era in which data and long-term planning are going to influence decision making. I'd have thought flavour of the month Amorim would have been a lead candidate, but going after Frank would go very much against the grain of their recent hirings. When you consider Bayern Munich are struggling to hire anyone and Barcelona pretty much welcomed Xavi coming back, I think it's safe to say the era of big name, iconic managers might be waning.

I actually think it will perhaps make football more interesting as it's going to be about up and coming managers rather than the old school type of managers. Who are going to be the next big things? I really think once Guardiola goes, City will find it a lot more challenging overall.
After Thomas Frank if Ten Hag gets sacked apparently.

Good manager but I said when we were linked with him that hed divide the fan base from the off, simply for being such a known quantity and a lot of fans having almost no ability to understand a decision if it doesnt reek of being the move of a big club. He would struggle to win fans over there and I imagine itll be similar at boardroom level. Hed stand just as much a chance of succeeding than any of their other post-Taggart hires, Id be amazed if theyd give him the type of backing hed require to fix the future there.
I actually think it will perhaps make football more interesting as it's going to be about up and coming managers rather than the old school type of managers. Who are going to be the next big things? I really think once Guardiola goes, City will find it a lot more challenging overall.


Yeah once Guardiola and Ancelotti go, it will be interesting to see how things develop without an iconic old guard
Sir Jimbo has cancelled their end of season player of the season awards and party.
Thatll build up the esprit dcorps for next season.  Call them c*nts, treat them like dirt and theyll play for you.  Its the same mentality that makes Everton fans want Drunken back as manager
Beatings will continue...
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane will leave the club when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old joined from Real Madrid in July 2021 for an initial fee of about £34m and has made 93 appearances.

The former France international helped United win the League Cup in 2023 when manager Erik ten Hag's side beat Newcastle United in the final.

"Everybody at United thanks Rapha for his service and wishes him well for the future," said a United statement.

Varane won three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies in his time at Real Madrid before joining United under then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He won the World Cup with France in 2018 before retiring from international football in February 2023.


Safe to say this was a career of two halves....
Good manager but I said when we were linked with him that hed divide the fan base from the off, simply for being such a known quantity and a lot of fans having almost no ability to understand a decision if it doesnt reek of being the move of a big club. He would struggle to win fans over there and I imagine itll be similar at boardroom level. Hed stand just as much a chance of succeeding than any of their other post-Taggart hires, Id be amazed if theyd give him the type of backing hed require to fix the future there.
Personally? I hope they don't go for him.
Safe to say this was a career of two halves....

Retired from football earning an estimated £51m after costing Man Utd around £42m. That's roughly £1m per game for each of his 93 appearances.
Casemiro so far £60m plus £20m salary for the last two years is roughly £1.2m for each of his 81 appearances.

No wonder they can't afford to fix the roof!  :lmao :lmao :lmao
After Thomas Frank if Ten Hag gets sacked apparently.

Won't be many players queuing up to play for him, meaning they'll continue to pay over the odds on wages to attract talent.

Their prat fans won't stand for the "biggest club in the world" signing players like Bryan Mbeumo.
What a fucking shower.
Was worse than that, didnt stop dripping.
Retired from football earning an estimated £51m after costing Man Utd around £42m. That's roughly £1m per game for each of his 93 appearances.
Casemiro so far £60m plus £20m salary for the last two years is roughly £1.2m for each of his 81 appearances.

No wonder they can't afford to fix the roof!  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Undeniably a lot of money wasted but I think Varane was their best defender - he covered for the glaring defects in both Maguire and Martinez.  Arguably his motivation dropped a bit after he retired from international football and he had no escape from the turgid but financially enriching life of a Man U player seeing out his contract.
