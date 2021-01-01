They've been boom and bust since Fergie left - basically trade off qualifying for CL every other year. This is their 11th season since he left, and they've finished top four 5 times, and finished outside it 6 times. Next season they'll have no European football at all.



I'm sure they'll be better when they bin off ETH but I don't see them bouncing back into CL football next season, or for the forseeable to be honest. It's surely only a matter of time before their commercial income starts sliding too - you can bank on being a legacy club for so long, but they've basically been shite for 10 years and look further away from the top than they ever have in that period.



Lets face it, they got lucky, very lucky, with Ferguson. 2 or 3 years into his United managerial career large swaths of fans wanted him gone. Winning the FA Cup in 1990 saved his skin, especially as they finished 13th in the league that season. That win against Palace in the final not only helped kick-start his domination, but it also coincided with the demise of ourselves & Arsenal. There was a vacuum in English football that was waiting to be filled, & that lucky son of a bitch just happened to be the one who was around to do it, aided too by having a glut of talented young players all come through at roughly the same time. Credit where it's due though, he took full advantage of his opportunities & became something of a footballing Godfather. Having said all that, United fans dreaming of another Ferguson coming along anytime soon are going to be seriously disappointed I reckon. Their wilderness years are set to continue for quite some time. Amen to that.