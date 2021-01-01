« previous next »
Ten HaagenDaz will claim they played excellently and they were unlucky to lose.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Played 36.

Lost 14.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Only 11 shots  against today.  ,A major step forwards.  Fergie  took six years to win the league, Seven Hag just needs time.


Yet another loss.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Glory hunting cockney wankers down the smoke are going to be well upset.    :D
The Old Trafford Waterfall is still a thing (some 12 years after the first time it occurred?) - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1789711575357571521

& https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1789712117257429065 & https://twitter.com/MichaelLCrick/status/1789713259261571448

Edit: another separate video... with water running down the rows of seats - https://v.redd.it/d68pacvgj10d1 ("It's a fucking river")








They've been boom and bust since Fergie left - basically trade off qualifying for CL every other year. This is their 11th season since he left, and they've finished top four 5 times, and finished outside it 6 times. Next season they'll have no European football at all.

I'm sure they'll be better when they bin off ETH but I don't see them bouncing back into CL football next season, or for the forseeable to be honest. It's surely only a matter of time before their commercial income starts sliding too - you can bank on being a legacy club for so long, but they've basically been shite for 10 years and look further away from the top than they ever have in that period.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

you can bank on being a legacy club for so long, but they've basically been shite for 10 years

We clung on in there despite not earning it on the pitch for 15 years to be fair. You do look back and wonder how crucial Istanbul was in arresting our decline though.
Casemiro is finished at this level. His dropoff is even worse than Fab's last season.
They've been boom and bust since Fergie left - basically trade off qualifying for CL every other year. This is their 11th season since he left, and they've finished top four 5 times, and finished outside it 6 times. Next season they'll have no European football at all.

I'm sure they'll be better when they bin off ETH but I don't see them bouncing back into CL football next season, or for the forseeable to be honest. It's surely only a matter of time before their commercial income starts sliding too - you can bank on being a legacy club for so long, but they've basically been shite for 10 years and look further away from the top than they ever have in that period.

Lets face it, they got lucky, very lucky, with Ferguson. 2 or 3 years into his United managerial career large swaths of fans wanted him gone. Winning the FA Cup in 1990 saved his skin, especially as they finished 13th in the league that season. That win against Palace in the final not only helped kick-start his domination, but it also coincided with the demise of ourselves & Arsenal. There was a vacuum in English football that was waiting to be filled, & that lucky son of a bitch just happened to be the one who was around to do it, aided too by having a glut of talented young players all come through at roughly the same time. Credit where it's due though, he took full advantage of his opportunities & became something of a footballing Godfather. Having said all that, United fans dreaming of another Ferguson coming along anytime soon are going to be seriously disappointed I reckon. Their wilderness years are set to continue for quite some time. Amen to that.
Unluckeh...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Lets face it, they got lucky, very lucky, with Ferguson. 2 or 3 years into his United managerial career large swaths of fans wanted him gone. Winning the FA Cup in 1990 saved his skin, especially as they finished 13th in the league that season. That win against Palace in the final not only helped kick-start his domination, but it also coincided with the demise of ourselves & Arsenal. There was a vacuum in English football that was waiting to be filled, & that lucky son of a bitch just happened to be the one who was around to do it, aided too by having a glut of talented young players all come through at roughly the same time. Credit where it's due though, he took full advantage of his opportunities & became something of a footballing Godfather. Having said all that, United fans dreaming of another Ferguson coming along anytime soon are going to be seriously disappointed I reckon. Their wilderness years are set to continue for quite some time. Amen to that.
No way Fergie lasts that long today.
-4 goal difference
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

What's leakier? Luke Shaw, the Old Trafford roof, or Man U's defence?
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Spent 100M on Anthonhy but cant fix a damn roof
This game and a few others this season really does make me feel ETH will be here next season. The players are still playing for him. He hasn't lost the dressing room. This is key and happened to pretty much all our previous managers post Sir Alex. They're still fighting for him. I think there will be a massive improvement next season with this team challenging for the league. Yes, i just said that. With a fully fit squad, this team is better than the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. Add a couple of players next season and we will be up there.

Talking a lot of sense on the Cafe, tonight
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Embarrassed to only beat these 1-0.
Casemiro is finished at this level. His dropoff is even worse than Fab's last season.

A common trend for Brazilians it seems

This lot have actually gone backwards under Ten Haag. Unreal
Old Trafford leaking again.  ;D

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1789711575357571521
I reckon the real reason BigSurJim wants the entire accounting and marketing department to work on site is that he got a quote from the builders to fix the leaky roof and reckons he can go it cheaper if he can get Sally from accounts and Tim from digital marketing to do it instead.

Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:18:36 pm
Talking a lot of sense on the Cafe, tonight
Wise words from user LFC1892forever.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

