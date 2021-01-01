« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 565169 times)

Offline TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10080 on: Today at 07:04:34 am »
Looks like Potter is off to Ajax (which is a really smart move) so that leaves them with serial disaster area Tuchel or stick with utter failure seven Hag
Offline No666

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10081 on: Today at 07:07:10 am »
Who else is in the mix? De Zerbi and Frank have been mentioned.
Online meady1981

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10082 on: Today at 07:12:02 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm
Difficult reading posts on this thread.  No matter how shit this lot are, they were able to raise their game against us, knock us out of the cup, derail the title challenge and remain unbeaten in 300 minutes of football against us.    Still pissed off that such an utter mound of turd could fuck our season up.

We did it to them fairly often in the 90s
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10083 on: Today at 07:46:10 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:07:10 am
Who else is in the mix? De Zerbi and Frank have been mentioned.
I think I saw a headline on my phone from the telegraph mentioning Southgate 😁

I think we need to mention Moyes more often, so the algorithms pick up on it and it builds a head of steam.
Offline moondog

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10084 on: Today at 08:00:21 am »
Bring back Ole. Its the only solution surely??
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10085 on: Today at 08:46:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:46:10 am
I think I saw a headline on my phone from the telegraph mentioning Southgate 😁

I think we need to mention Moyes more often, so the algorithms pick up on it and it builds a head of steam.

I thought the Southgate links were bollocks, but the more you here about Ratcliffe, I genuinely think it's a very real possibility. He's as Brexit as they come and hiring Southgate is very Brexit.
Offline jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10086 on: Today at 09:03:48 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:19:01 pm
These billionaires telling people to work at offices have got it so off.

They don't like the idea of people being in their house doing the work but I wouldn't mind checking the productivity numbers if it

My mrs works at a sports company who recently said the exact same thing to remote workers. Productivity is well down from those in office vs those at home
My experience is the opposite. We have plenty of people hiding at home and letting the people in the office pick up the slack, and some that do fine from home. Some groups seem to have stopped functioning, because their manager is also hiding at home. Productivity is definitely down from before.

People's performance working from home seem to vary enormously. Some do great, some slack. I think sitting in the office creates a social situation that equalizes things.
Offline Paul JH

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10087 on: Today at 09:19:57 am »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 07:02:13 pm
Email traffic is a red herring. Its been falling for years as people have different methods on collaborating such as slack.

A modern office will have a hybrid approach to work with mobility being a key part of how people work today and expect to be able to work.

Yep. Stinks of being old school, stuck in his ways rich guy who can't grasp how modern workplaces work. I work hybrid and my productivity is exactly the same, if not better because of it.

Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:03:48 am
People's performance working from home seem to vary enormously. Some do great, some slack. I think sitting in the office creates a social situation that equalizes things.

On the contrary, I get much, much more work done at home than I do in the office because of constant interuptions from people trying to justify their role by chatting or talking absolute shit for no real reason (usually about things that didn't need a conversation) and interrupting my workflow.  I've had a boss come over to me to talk to me about what I'm doing, i.e., 'so what are you working on?' when he knows A. what I'm working on and B. assigned it to me about 2 hours previous.

It can go both ways. But at home I get none of those interruptions and get twice as much actual work done.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10088 on: Today at 09:31:18 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:46:28 am
I thought the Southgate links were bollocks, but the more you here about Ratcliffe, I genuinely think it's a very real possibility. He's as Brexit as they come and hiring Southgate is very Brexit.
Was reported on radio sports podcast I listen to (Off the Ball) he was the no.1 target for the club.
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10089 on: Today at 10:03:03 am »
Klopp has spoken of us failing beautifully.  These are beautifully failing.
Offline tonysleft

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10090 on: Today at 10:08:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:03:03 am
Klopp has spoken of us failing beautifully.  These are beautifully failing.
You won't be saying that when we smash City in the cup final in a few weeks.
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10091 on: Today at 10:14:13 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:08:04 am
You won't be saying that when we smash City in the cup final in a few weeks.

Do you think Ten Hag is a goner? If so, who do you want to replace him?
Offline tonysleft

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10092 on: Today at 10:22:47 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:14:13 am
Do you think Ten Hag is a goner? If so, who do you want to replace him?
I don't think the club actually want to sack him, he wouldn't have done that huge interview with Neville if they wanted to sack him in the next few weeks, but they will be forced to at the end of the season by how bad things are. I would want Tuchel despite all his flaws but all the sounds out of the club suggest it'll be Southgate. Which will be worse than Moyes to me.
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10093 on: Today at 10:38:06 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:22:47 am
I don't think the club actually want to sack him, he wouldn't have done that huge interview with Neville if they wanted to sack him in the next few weeks, but they will be forced to at the end of the season by how bad things are. I would want Tuchel despite all his flaws but all the sounds out of the club suggest it'll be Southgate. Which will be worse than Moyes to me.

Well we're all rooting for the club to bring in Southgate.

I can't believe he'll be able to stay on next season given the performances though. Even if you win the FA Cup, that's no reason to keep him on given your trajectory. From what I've been reading, he's promising jam tomorrow once you have the players he wants and your injured players back so the only way I can see him staying on is if he convinces the owners about that.

Tuchel is a funny one because he's not a bad manager but when we we're looking for a new manager before, I wasn't too keen him - he seems a bit lucky and things also seem to turn toxic wherever he is but true, given the choice between him and Ten Hag, it's obviously Tuchel.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10094 on: Today at 10:50:33 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:08:04 am
You won't be saying that when we smash City in the cup final in a few weeks.

Just a shame you both can't get smashed.

 ;)
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10095 on: Today at 10:53:19 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:08:04 am
You won't be saying that when we smash City in the cup final in a few weeks.

I'll be too busy with my threesome with Scarlett and Gal.
Online Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10096 on: Today at 11:00:32 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:22:47 am
I don't think the club actually want to sack him, he wouldn't have done that huge interview with Neville if they wanted to sack him in the next few weeks, but they will be forced to at the end of the season by how bad things are. I would want Tuchel despite all his flaws but all the sounds out of the club suggest it'll be Southgate. Which will be worse than Moyes to me.
Not sure how Southgate will be worse than Moyes.

Moyes bought in Fellaini as his midfield general.
Southgate will probably get in Kalvin Phillips as his anchor for midfie..

..Oh. I see.
Online Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10097 on: Today at 11:16:34 am »
Moyes is a specialist in avoiding relegation, while Southgate is a specialist in getting relegated, so not quite the same.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10098 on: Today at 11:17:30 am »
I hope it's Tuchel or Southgate either of those will be funny as fcuk. My nightmare appointment for them would be Ancelotti.
Offline Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10099 on: Today at 11:17:40 am »
I could see SirJimTM bringing in Southgate and then have the team playing in waistcoats and pocket watches.
Online Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10100 on: Today at 11:19:42 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:17:30 am
My nightmare appointment for them would be Ancelotti.
Because Carlo is going to give up coaching Vini and Kroos in the Champions League semis every year for the chance to coach Scott McTominay and Antony in the Conference League?
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10101 on: Today at 11:25:03 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:19:42 am
Because Carlo is going to give up coaching Vini and Kroos in the Champions League semis every year for the chance to coach Scott McTominay and Antony in the Conference League?

Don Carlo is going to be on the run in a few weeks time or else he's going to prison. He joined Everton before so i wouldn't put it past him to go to the United.
Online Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10102 on: Today at 11:33:38 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:25:03 am
Don Carlo is going to be on the run in a few weeks time or else he's going to prison.
:lmao

The prospect of a Madrid court actually sentencing Ancelotti to prison time is funnier than the prospect of him joining United.
Offline tonysleft

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10103 on: Today at 11:42:45 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:16:34 am
Moyes is a specialist in avoiding relegation, while Southgate is a specialist in getting relegated, so not quite the same.
Moyes is a far superior manager to Southgate. He was shite here but Moyes has proved he actually does have decent ability. Southgate has proved absolutely nothing. He was lucky to inherit an England team at their worst point in 2016 which made it easy for him to get the media onside and "heal the dressing room".
Offline Peabee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10104 on: Today at 11:54:25 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:42:45 am
Moyes is a far superior manager to Southgate. He was shite here but Moyes has proved he actually does have decent ability. Southgate has proved absolutely nothing. He was lucky to inherit an England team at their worst point in 2016 which made it easy for him to get the media onside and "heal the dressing room".


Defo could see SirJim employing Southgate. He'd have to bring his own coffee mug though. SirJim is ruthless on expenses.
Offline The North Bank

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10105 on: Today at 12:02:43 pm »
Southgate will be perfect for them, brings that touch of class and proceedings. Sir Jim clearly knows what hes doing. I think theyll have a great season next season if they get Gaz in. Could see them finishing as high as 6th even.
Online Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10106 on: Today at 12:07:56 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:02:43 pm
Southgate will be perfect for them, brings that touch of class and proceedings. Sir Jim clearly knows what hes doing. I think theyll have a great season next season if they get Gaz in. Could see them finishing as high as 6th even.
He just gets the club too. I know he's never played for them, but his most memorable moment involving United was when he bravely placed himself under Roy Keane's foot and prevented him from doing his metatarsal or something. Touch of class really.

I wouldn't be surprised if they got to the semis of the Carabao too (if they get a nice draw).
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10107 on: Today at 12:11:25 pm »
Why does everyone think they will replace Ten Hag? He's doing a great job given the circumstances, he even says so himself.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10108 on: Today at 12:44:11 pm »
L0L! :lmao

Quote
The Ineos owner recently sent out a memo to all the United staff explaining his disappointment after a tour of the clubs training ground.

Ratcliffe said: I am afraid I was struck in many places by a high degree of untidiness.


In particular the IT department which frankly was a disgrace and the dressing rooms of the U18 and U21 were not much better.

The email has not gone down well after Ratcliffe said the standards would not come close to what hes used to at his chemical company.

The IT department  manned by young professionals at the bottom of the clubs pay grade being asked to do menial tasks  believe they have been made scapegoats for a much larger club problem, with the criticism creating a toxic feeling inside Carrington.

The academy staff, used to being praised for their work to develop young stars, are instead being slammed for dirty changing rooms, and we imagine those involved in setting up and looking after the club museum werent hugely impressed by Ratcliffe describing it as crap.

You didn't hear any of this sort of talk from Henry.
Carried himelf with class when he came in. Didn't wash our linnen in public. Just got on with it and sorted out any issues quietly and effectively- in fact I cannot imagine Henry and co being a bit "casual" and describing things as "crap" and a "disgrace". ;D
Didn't break anyone or anything down- just improved it, and effectively.

Never change United, never change. Sounds like the attitude Hodgson and his crew brought in for a year and a half and it created a toxic atmosphere at the club.
That's not the words and attitude of a progressive, effective management. It's like that image I posted yesterday:

"Beatings will continue, until morale improves!"
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:50 pm by the_red_pill »
Online Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10109 on: Today at 12:45:56 pm »
This paragraph from Johnny Liew tickled me
Quote
The general sense of panic and disarray that spreads through the entire team when someone runs at them. The reliable Jonny Evans, reliably perched 10 yards behind the rest of his defence, as if auditioning to be their drummer. The forlorn sight of Casemiro sliding in on Michael Olise on Monday night and missing not just Olise but the memory of Olise: like a man walking into a room and immediately forgetting why he entered it.
:D
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10110 on: Today at 12:51:12 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:42:45 am
Moyes is a far superior manager to Southgate. He was shite here but Moyes has proved he actually does have decent ability. Southgate has proved absolutely nothing. He was lucky to inherit an England team at their worst point in 2016 which made it easy for him to get the media onside and "heal the dressing room".
W
Given what he was following. Was Moyes really that bad? Well below the expectations of united fans. But doing a full rebuild whe trying to compete for top honours is almost impossible. You haven't risen much further than he had you? ETH seems worse by every metric.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10111 on: Today at 01:05:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:51:12 pm
W
Given what he was following. Was Moyes really that bad? Well below the expectations of united fans. But doing a full rebuild whe trying to compete for top honours is almost impossible. You haven't risen much further than he had you? ETH seems worse by every metric.
He wasn't that bad. I actually think he could've won a few trophies at United, playing that blood and thunder footy.
That type of football- very much early 2000s/90's Ferguson, requires 60million dollar players in their prime in a few positions- something Moyes could've done with if he was given time.
But like you say- he was in a rebuild.

They changed too quickly. They usually sack their manager after 2 seasons, and all of them were better than what Ten Hag's been doing.
Ole, Mourinho and Moyes... I think those ones if given time would've been somewhat successful on a consistent basis.

Ole was completely undone by his old mate, Ronaldo. Completely. Finally had the respect of the players, instilled his type of football in there, had a consistent record for a whole season that led them to 2nd... The "feelgood" was back.
Fernandes was the new leading man and had earned the respect and the admiration of fans, but more inportantly- the dessing room was 100% behind him, and he was 100% behind Ole.

Then Marketing had to weigh in and appoint Ronaldo! Remember, he wasn't Ole's choice. He was basically "retiring" from European football and wanted one swansong- to retire at United. Ole had a good thing going... but then the Ronaldo-madness and romance took the whole of United by storm.

We obvioulsy saw what happened as soon as the league started the next season- a few "new signing bounce" results and then the Ronaldo circus overpowered the lot. Tussled with, and relegated Fernandes to being his lieutenant, Fernandes form dipped massively and players were now intimidated by Ronaldo- and started following his lead, while some were behind "the deposed king".
Obviously, he locked heads with Ole, and all that led to a divided team- and a divided team cannot function. Ronaldo is pushing in this direction, Ole's pulling in another. Fernandes and his crew is pulling in yet another.

Remind all the United lads... and they seeth at you! They can't follow timelines.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:32:04 pm by the_red_pill »
Online kaesarsosei

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10112 on: Today at 02:47:49 pm »
In fairness to the Southgate shouts, I honestly think based on the state they are in now if they had the right staff around and above him then Southgate would do better than ETH. Would still like it to happen because I don't think it would be good enough, but they would improve slightly.
