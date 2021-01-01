W

Given what he was following. Was Moyes really that bad? Well below the expectations of united fans. But doing a full rebuild whe trying to compete for top honours is almost impossible. You haven't risen much further than he had you? ETH seems worse by every metric.



He wasn't that bad. I actually think he could've won a few trophies at United, playing that blood and thunder footy.That type of football- very much early 2000s/90's Ferguson, requires 60million dollar players in their prime in a few positions- something Moyes could've done with if he was given time.But like you say- he was in a rebuild.They changed too quickly. They usually sack their manager after 2 seasons, and all of them were better than what Ten Hag's been doing.Ole, Mourinho and Moyes... I think those ones if given time would've been somewhat successful on a consistent basis.Ole was completely undone by his old mate, Ronaldo. Completely. Finally had the respect of the players, instilled his type of football in there, had a consistent record for a whole season that led them to 2nd... The "feelgood" was back.Fernandes was the new leading man and had earned the respect and the admiration of fans, but more inportantly- the dessing room was 100% behind him, and he was 100% behind Ole.Then Marketing had to weigh in and appoint Ronaldo! Remember, he wasn't Ole's choice. He was basically "retiring" from European football and wanted one swansong- to retire at United. Ole had a good thing going... but then the Ronaldo-madness and romance took the whole of United by storm.We obvioulsy saw what happened as soon as the league started the next season- a few "new signing bounce" results and then the Ronaldo circus overpowered the lot. Tussled with, and relegated Fernandes to being his lieutenant, Fernandes form dipped massively and players were now intimidated by Ronaldo- and started following his lead, while some were behind "the deposed king".Obviously, he locked heads with Ole, and all that led to a divided team- and a divided team cannot function. Ronaldo is pushing in this direction, Ole's pulling in another. Fernandes and his crew is pulling in yet another.Remind all the United lads... and they seeth at you! They can't follow timelines.