7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10080 on: Today at 07:04:34 am »
Looks like Potter is off to Ajax (which is a really smart move) so that leaves them with serial disaster area Tuchel or stick with utter failure seven Hag
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10081 on: Today at 07:07:10 am »
Who else is in the mix? De Zerbi and Frank have been mentioned.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10082 on: Today at 07:12:02 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm
Difficult reading posts on this thread.  No matter how shit this lot are, they were able to raise their game against us, knock us out of the cup, derail the title challenge and remain unbeaten in 300 minutes of football against us.    Still pissed off that such an utter mound of turd could fuck our season up.

We did it to them fairly often in the 90s
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10083 on: Today at 07:46:10 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:07:10 am
Who else is in the mix? De Zerbi and Frank have been mentioned.
I think I saw a headline on my phone from the telegraph mentioning Southgate 😁

I think we need to mention Moyes more often, so the algorithms pick up on it and it builds a head of steam.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10084 on: Today at 08:00:21 am »
Bring back Ole. Its the only solution surely??
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10085 on: Today at 08:46:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:46:10 am
I think I saw a headline on my phone from the telegraph mentioning Southgate 😁

I think we need to mention Moyes more often, so the algorithms pick up on it and it builds a head of steam.

I thought the Southgate links were bollocks, but the more you here about Ratcliffe, I genuinely think it's a very real possibility. He's as Brexit as they come and hiring Southgate is very Brexit.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10086 on: Today at 09:03:48 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:19:01 pm
These billionaires telling people to work at offices have got it so off.

They don't like the idea of people being in their house doing the work but I wouldn't mind checking the productivity numbers if it

My mrs works at a sports company who recently said the exact same thing to remote workers. Productivity is well down from those in office vs those at home
My experience is the opposite. We have plenty of people hiding at home and letting the people in the office pick up the slack, and some that do fine from home. Some groups seem to have stopped functioning, because their manager is also hiding at home. Productivity is definitely down from before.

People's performance working from home seem to vary enormously. Some do great, some slack. I think sitting in the office creates a social situation that equalizes things.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10087 on: Today at 09:19:57 am »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 07:02:13 pm
Email traffic is a red herring. Its been falling for years as people have different methods on collaborating such as slack.

A modern office will have a hybrid approach to work with mobility being a key part of how people work today and expect to be able to work.

Yep. Stinks of being old school, stuck in his ways rich guy who can't grasp how modern workplaces work. I work hybrid and my productivity is exactly the same, if not better because of it.

Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:03:48 am
People's performance working from home seem to vary enormously. Some do great, some slack. I think sitting in the office creates a social situation that equalizes things.

On the contrary, I get much, much more work done at home than I do in the office because of constant interuptions from people trying to justify their role by chatting or talking absolute shit for no real reason (usually about things that didn't need a conversation) and interrupting my workflow.  I've had a boss come over to me to talk to me about what I'm doing, i.e., 'so what are you working on?' when he knows A. what I'm working on and B. assigned it to me about 2 hours previous.

It can go both ways. But at home I get none of those interruptions and get twice as much actual work done.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10088 on: Today at 09:31:18 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:46:28 am
I thought the Southgate links were bollocks, but the more you here about Ratcliffe, I genuinely think it's a very real possibility. He's as Brexit as they come and hiring Southgate is very Brexit.
Was reported on radio sports podcast I listen to (Off the Ball) he was the no.1 target for the club.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10089 on: Today at 10:03:03 am »
Klopp has spoken of us failing beautifully.  These are beautifully failing.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10090 on: Today at 10:08:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:03:03 am
Klopp has spoken of us failing beautifully.  These are beautifully failing.
You won't be saying that when we smash City in the cup final in a few weeks.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10091 on: Today at 10:14:13 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:08:04 am
You won't be saying that when we smash City in the cup final in a few weeks.

Do you think Ten Hag is a goner? If so, who do you want to replace him?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10092 on: Today at 10:22:47 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:14:13 am
Do you think Ten Hag is a goner? If so, who do you want to replace him?
I don't think the club actually want to sack him, he wouldn't have done that huge interview with Neville if they wanted to sack him in the next few weeks, but they will be forced to at the end of the season by how bad things are. I would want Tuchel despite all his flaws but all the sounds out of the club suggest it'll be Southgate. Which will be worse than Moyes to me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10093 on: Today at 10:38:06 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:22:47 am
I don't think the club actually want to sack him, he wouldn't have done that huge interview with Neville if they wanted to sack him in the next few weeks, but they will be forced to at the end of the season by how bad things are. I would want Tuchel despite all his flaws but all the sounds out of the club suggest it'll be Southgate. Which will be worse than Moyes to me.

Well we're all rooting for the club to bring in Southgate.

I can't believe he'll be able to stay on next season given the performances though. Even if you win the FA Cup, that's no reason to keep him on given your trajectory. From what I've been reading, he's promising jam tomorrow once you have the players he wants and your injured players back so the only way I can see him staying on is if he convinces the owners about that.

Tuchel is a funny one because he's not a bad manager but when we we're looking for a new manager before, I wasn't too keen him - he seems a bit lucky and things also seem to turn toxic wherever he is but true, given the choice between him and Ten Hag, it's obviously Tuchel.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10094 on: Today at 10:50:33 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:08:04 am
You won't be saying that when we smash City in the cup final in a few weeks.

Just a shame you both can't get smashed.

 ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10095 on: Today at 10:53:19 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:08:04 am
You won't be saying that when we smash City in the cup final in a few weeks.

I'll be too busy with my threesome with Scarlett and Gal.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10096 on: Today at 11:00:32 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:22:47 am
I don't think the club actually want to sack him, he wouldn't have done that huge interview with Neville if they wanted to sack him in the next few weeks, but they will be forced to at the end of the season by how bad things are. I would want Tuchel despite all his flaws but all the sounds out of the club suggest it'll be Southgate. Which will be worse than Moyes to me.
Not sure how Southgate will be worse than Moyes.

Moyes bought in Fellaini as his midfield general.
Southgate will probably get in Kalvin Phillips as his anchor for midfie..

..Oh. I see.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10097 on: Today at 11:16:34 am »
Moyes is a specialist in avoiding relegation, while Southgate is a specialist in getting relegated, so not quite the same.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10098 on: Today at 11:17:30 am »
I hope it's Tuchel or Southgate either of those will be funny as fcuk. My nightmare appointment for them would be Ancelotti.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10099 on: Today at 11:17:40 am »
I could see SirJimTM bringing in Southgate and then have the team playing in waistcoats and pocket watches.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10100 on: Today at 11:19:42 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:17:30 am
My nightmare appointment for them would be Ancelotti.
Because Carlo is going to give up coaching Vini and Kroos in the Champions League semis every year for the chance to coach Scott McTominay and Antony in the Conference League?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10101 on: Today at 11:25:03 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:19:42 am
Because Carlo is going to give up coaching Vini and Kroos in the Champions League semis every year for the chance to coach Scott McTominay and Antony in the Conference League?

Don Carlo is going to be on the run in a few weeks time or else he's going to prison. He joined Everton before so i wouldn't put it past him to go to the United.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10102 on: Today at 11:33:38 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:25:03 am
Don Carlo is going to be on the run in a few weeks time or else he's going to prison.
:lmao

The prospect of a Madrid court actually sentencing Ancelotti to prison time is funnier than the prospect of him joining United.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10103 on: Today at 11:42:45 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:16:34 am
Moyes is a specialist in avoiding relegation, while Southgate is a specialist in getting relegated, so not quite the same.
Moyes is a far superior manager to Southgate. He was shite here but Moyes has proved he actually does have decent ability. Southgate has proved absolutely nothing. He was lucky to inherit an England team at their worst point in 2016 which made it easy for him to get the media onside and "heal the dressing room".
