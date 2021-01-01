Email traffic is a red herring. Its been falling for years as people have different methods on collaborating such as slack.



A modern office will have a hybrid approach to work with mobility being a key part of how people work today and expect to be able to work.



People's performance working from home seem to vary enormously. Some do great, some slack. I think sitting in the office creates a social situation that equalizes things.



Yep. Stinks of being old school, stuck in his ways rich guy who can't grasp how modern workplaces work. I work hybrid and my productivity is exactly the same, if not better because of it.On the contrary, I get much, much more work done at home than I do in the office because of constant interuptions from people trying to justify their role by chatting or talking absolute shit for no real reason (usually about things that didn't need a conversation) and interrupting my workflow. I've had a boss come over to me to talk to me about what I'm doing, i.e., 'so what are you working on?' when he knows A. what I'm working on and B. assigned it to me about 2 hours previous.It can go both ways. But at home I get none of those interruptions and get twice as much actual work done.