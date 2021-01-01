« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 564288 times)

Offline TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10080 on: Today at 07:04:34 am »
Looks like Potter is off to Ajax (which is a really smart move) so that leaves them with serial disaster area Tuchel or stick with utter failure seven Hag
Offline No666

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10081 on: Today at 07:07:10 am »
Who else is in the mix? De Zerbi and Frank have been mentioned.
Online meady1981

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10082 on: Today at 07:12:02 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm
Difficult reading posts on this thread.  No matter how shit this lot are, they were able to raise their game against us, knock us out of the cup, derail the title challenge and remain unbeaten in 300 minutes of football against us.    Still pissed off that such an utter mound of turd could fuck our season up.

We did it to them fairly often in the 90s
Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10083 on: Today at 07:46:10 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:07:10 am
Who else is in the mix? De Zerbi and Frank have been mentioned.
I think I saw a headline on my phone from the telegraph mentioning Southgate 😁

I think we need to mention Moyes more often, so the algorithms pick up on it and it builds a head of steam.
Offline moondog

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10084 on: Today at 08:00:21 am »
Bring back Ole. Its the only solution surely??
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10085 on: Today at 08:46:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:46:10 am
I think I saw a headline on my phone from the telegraph mentioning Southgate 😁

I think we need to mention Moyes more often, so the algorithms pick up on it and it builds a head of steam.

I thought the Southgate links were bollocks, but the more you here about Ratcliffe, I genuinely think it's a very real possibility. He's as Brexit as they come and hiring Southgate is very Brexit.
Offline jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10086 on: Today at 09:03:48 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:19:01 pm
These billionaires telling people to work at offices have got it so off.

They don't like the idea of people being in their house doing the work but I wouldn't mind checking the productivity numbers if it

My mrs works at a sports company who recently said the exact same thing to remote workers. Productivity is well down from those in office vs those at home
My experience is the opposite. We have plenty of people hiding at home and letting the people in the office pick up the slack, and some that do fine from home. Some groups seem to have stopped functioning, because their manager is also hiding at home. Productivity is definitely down from before.

People's performance working from home seem to vary enormously. Some do great, some slack. I think sitting in the office creates a social situation that equalizes things.
Offline Paul JH

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10087 on: Today at 09:19:57 am »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 07:02:13 pm
Email traffic is a red herring. Its been falling for years as people have different methods on collaborating such as slack.

A modern office will have a hybrid approach to work with mobility being a key part of how people work today and expect to be able to work.

Yep. Stinks of being old school, stuck in his ways rich guy who can't grasp how modern workplaces work. I work hybrid and my productivity is exactly the same, if not better because of it.

Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:03:48 am
People's performance working from home seem to vary enormously. Some do great, some slack. I think sitting in the office creates a social situation that equalizes things.

On the contrary, I get much, much more work done at home than I do in the office because of constant interuptions from people trying to justify their role by chatting or talking absolute shit for no real reason (usually about things that didn't need a conversation) and interrupting my workflow.  I've had a boss come over to me to talk to me about what I'm doing, i.e., 'so what are you working on?' when he knows A. what I'm working on and B. assigned it to me about 2 hours previous.

It can go both ways. But at home I get none of those interruptions and get twice as much actual work done.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10088 on: Today at 09:31:18 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:46:28 am
I thought the Southgate links were bollocks, but the more you here about Ratcliffe, I genuinely think it's a very real possibility. He's as Brexit as they come and hiring Southgate is very Brexit.
Was reported on radio sports podcast I listen to (Off the Ball) he was the no.1 target for the club.
Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10089 on: Today at 10:03:03 am »
Klopp has spoken of us failing beautifully.  These are beautifully failing.
Online tonysleft

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10090 on: Today at 10:08:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:03:03 am
Klopp has spoken of us failing beautifully.  These are beautifully failing.
You won't be saying that when we smash City in the cup final in a few weeks.
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10091 on: Today at 10:14:13 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:08:04 am
You won't be saying that when we smash City in the cup final in a few weeks.

Do you think Ten Hag is a goner? If so, who do you want to replace him?
